Who: Paintsville (0-0) at Pikeville (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Pikeville.
Coaches: Paintsville, Trevor Hoskins. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: The last two Class A state champions will open the season against each other.
Pikeville was originally scheduled to host Evangel Christian, but that game got canceled.
Paintsville was originally on a Bye Week to open the season.
The two were supposed to meet in Week 3, but with the both teams having openings, they decided to play and will try and pick up games.
Paintsville enters the season with a lot of new faces this season.
The Tigers graduated a lot of talent from last season’s state championship team.
Paintsville also has a new coach at the helm as Trevor Hoskins will be making his debut as head coach for the Tigers.
Harris Phelps is back to lead Tiger offense.
But the Tigers will have Fredrick AJ James take over quarterback duties.
Pikeville didn’t finish the season the way the Panthers wanted last year.
The Panthers fell to Hazard in the district championship game and didn’t have the opportunity to play Paintsville in the state semifinals last season.
Pikeville returns just about everybody from last season.
The Panther offensive line is back.
One of the top quarterbacks in the state, Isaac McNamee, is back for his senior season.
Blake Birchfield and Zac Lockhart are back.
Pikeville will be loaded.
Who 2 Watch: For Paintsville, Harris Phelps. For Pikeville, the offense.
Look for Phelps to get the ball often in the Tigers’ offense.
He has shown he has the ability to carry the Tigers in a big game.
But Pikeville’s defense will be keying on the tailback.
For Pikeville, the offense was scary last year.
The Panthers have looked sharp on offense in both preseason scrimmages.
Pikeville has weapons all over the field.
If the offense gets going early, look for Pikeville to have a shot to knock off the defending state champs Friday night.
Floyd Central
at East Ridge
Who: Floyd Central (0-0) at East Ridge (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warrior Stadium, The Tribe, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Floyd Central, Shawn Hager. East Ridge, Donnie Burdine.
Notes: This will be the first-ever game between the two schools.
Floyd Central will have a lot of new faces this year.
The Jaguars lost several key players to graduation.
Quarterback Caleb Hager and do it all player, Brant Potter both are gone.
So the Jaguars will have to have new faces to step up and fill some big roles.
Floyd Central is usually big and strong up front.
East Ridge will also look different this season.
New coach Donnie Burdine takes over.
His son Dylan Burdine will be the quarterback for the Warriors.
Look for East Ridge to spread the offense out more and be of a running and passing team instead of just a run only team.
This should be a good mix of power vs. speed.
Floyd Central will try and control the game up front and run the ball and eat up the clock.
East Ridge will spread things out and try and find matchup problems and let playmakers work in space.
The team that controls the tempo of gameplay will probably have the advantage in this one.
Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, the offensive line. For East Ridge, Dylan Burdine.
Floyd Central will try and control things up front.
The Jaguars want to run the ball and keep running it and running it.
Floyd Central will look to eat clock and sustain long drives.
East Ridge will be in a completely new offense.
Burdine has played in that offense for the past two seasons.
Even though it will be the quarterbacks East Ridge debut, he will be the most familiar with the offense.
Look for him to step up and lead the way if the Warriors want to come away with a win in the first game of the season.
Letcher Central
at Shelby Valley
Who: Letcher Central (0-0) at Shelby Valley (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Letcher Central, Junior Matthews. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Letcher Central finished last season with a 6-2 record, while Shelby Valley finished last season with an 8-3 record.
The Cougars were much improved, but still couldn’t get past Class 4A District 8 bully Johnson Central.
Letcher Central fell to the Golden Eagles in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.
The Cougars were led by quarterback Carson Adams last season.
Adams led the team in passing and rushing.
He was 42 for 78 passing for 687 yards and eight TDs.
He also led the Cougars in rushing with 498 yards and nine TDs on 91 carries.
Running back Hayden Brashear also returns. Brashear rushed for 265 yards and six TDs on 58 carries.
The top returning wide receiver with Trevor Branham. Branham caught 12 passes for 129 yards and a score.
Letcher Central will be the bigger team up front and if they can protect Adams, it could be a good sign for the Cougars.
Shelby Valley is coming off of a success 2020 campaign as well.
Russ Osborne took over at quarterback and the Wildcats underwent an offensive change in philosophies.
The Wildcats will run and throw the ball now, instead of the days when they just ran every play.
Osborne had a great freshman season and is looking to build on that during his sophomore campaign.
The Wildcats return a strong offensive line.
Running back Jayden Newsome also returns.
The Wildcats are without their top two receivers and standout tight end Lincoln Billiter was hurt during the offseason.
No word has been given will he’ll be ready to play, but when he is, you’d think the Wildcats will try and ease the junior standout back into things slowly.
Shelby Valley returned a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.
Shelby Valley’s biggest question is who will step up at wide receiver this season.
The Wildcats have plenty of talent, so the wide receivers should start to emerge once they get some reps in.
Who 2 Watch: The Shelby Valley offensive line.
The Wildcats looked good during their scrimmage against Harlan County last week, but this week counts.
If the offensive line can step up and give Osborne some time to find some receivers down field, the run game will open up and it will be hard to stop the offense.
Letcher Central is usually big and strong up front, so the Wildcats will have a job ahead of them Friday night.
Pineville
at Phelps
Who: Pineville (0-0) at Phelps (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stilner Field, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Pineville, . Phelps, Andrew West.
Notes: Pineville finished last season with a 5-3 record, while Phelps was 1-7 last season.
Pineville lost senior leader Reese Capps due to graduation, but return running back Devon Morris.
Fans in the county may remember Morris from last season when the Mountain Lions took on East Ridge at East Ridge. Morris rushed for nearly 200 yards and four TDs in that game.
Morris is a big back with a lot of speed.
The Mountain Lions will rely on him running the ball early on this season.
Phelps will look a bit different this season.
The Hornets were a tough team last season, although their record didn’t show it.
Phelps had one of the toughest schedules in the mountains last season.
The Hornets also graduated all-time leading rusher Dom Francis.
Francis has been a staple of the Hornet offense for the past four seasons.
Look for Stevie Todd Layne to take over at quarterback for the Hornets.
Layne got some playing last season.
He showed that he can throw the ball downfield and is accurate with the football.
His two big weapons on offense will be Bryson Locklear and Cainan Land.
He also has offensive lineman Landon Dotson back.
Dotson is a big strong lineman and is very skilled.
He will be a difference maker up front for the Hornets.
Who 2 Watch: Phelps’ defense.
Even though the Hornets have some big pieces back on offense, Francis was a big part of the defense as well.
The Hornets will have to be able to slow down Morris and the Pineville offense if they want to start the season out with a win.
Belfry
at Pulaski County
Who: Belfry (0-0) at Pulaski County (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.
Location: Pulaski County Stadium, Somerset.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Pulaski County, John L. Hines.
Notes: Belfry finished last season in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Pulaski County had an uncharacteristic short playoff run as the Maroons were bounced in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Pirates will have a lot of new moving pieces this season.
Belfry has scheduled one of the toughest schedules of anybody in the mountains.
Look for the Pirates to see where they stand early and find the adjustments that they have to to make to make another deep playoff run.
Belfry did return standout running back Isaac Dixon, though.
Dixon is a dynamic runner.
He has speed that a lot of running backs in the mountains can’t match.
He is also strong and makes cuts.
Belfry and Dixon know that opposing defenses will key on him.
But look for the Pirates to be ready.
Pulaski County is trying to get back to being one of the top teams in Class 5A.
The Maroons return quarterback Drew Polston.
Polston was 122 for 164 passing for 1,321 yards and 12 TDs with three interceptions. He was second on the team in rushing with 261 yards and two TDs on 37 carries.
Polston will be the offensive leader and the Pirates will try and slow him down in the season opener.
Who 2 Watch: For Isaac Dixon.
Look for Dixon to elevate his game to an even higher level this season.
He is back and has a chip on his shoulder.
That is a scary thought.
One of the best players in the state playing with sometime to prove.
What does he have to prove?
That he is the top running back in Class 3A, that he should be a Mr. Football Candidate and that colleges should’ve offered him a scholarship last season.
He is back and looking to turn heads.
Look for him to have a big game for the Pirates Friday night at Pulaski County in the season opener.
Pike Central
at Pendleton County
Who: Pike Central (0-0) at Pendleton County (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.
Location: Veterans Stadium, Falmouth.
Coaches: Pike Central, Ronn Varney. Pendleton County, Brian Burgemeir.
Notes: The Hawks enter the season with a new coach and new excitement.
Ronn Varney will take over for Eric Ratliff in the Hawks Nest.
Ratliff didn’t leave the nest bare of talent either.
Pike Central returns three dynamic athletes in running back Matt Anderson, quarterback Tayvian Boykins and safety Noah Iricks.
The Hawks also return some linemen up front as well.
Anderson didn’t play in last week’s scrimmage against Pikeville.
Boykins saw limited time and Iricks was out as well.
The Hawks need all three of their top athletes healthy if they want to open the season with a win.
Pike Central will look to Boykins to lead the way on offense this week.
Look for him to run the ball more than usual and maybe even pass the ball more than usual as well.
Pendleton County finished last season with a 4-5 record.
The Wildcats were knocked out of the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs by Fleming County.
Last season, the Wildcats were a running team as they amassed 1,456 yards on the ground, while only throwing for 135 yards on the season.
Pendleton County had four players each rush for more than 200 yards on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Tayvian Boykins.
With the status of Anderson and Iricks uncertain, look for Boykins to step up for the Hawks.
The quarterback rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season and nine TDs.
Boykins is an exceptional athlete and playmaker.
He is fast and can break any run open for a score.
He didn’t throw a lot last season, but with a new coach and new offense, that could change this season.
If the Hawks want to open the season with a win, Boykins will have to play well for Pike Central.