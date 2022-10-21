Hazard at Pikeville
Who: Hazard (6-2) at Pikeville (6-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Dan Howard, Hazard. Chris McNamee, Pikeville.
Notes: Hazard is coming off of a 25-21 road district win over Sayre, while Pikeville is coming off of a 42-7 win over Russellville in a rematch of last year’s Class A state championship.
The winner wins the regular season district title and the No. 1 seed heading into the Class A playoffs. The loser will earn the No. 2 seed and will still host a first round game in the playoffs.
Both teams have played Sayre. Hazard picked up a 25-21 win, while Pikeville rolled to a 44-15 win over the Spartans.
Hazard is ranked No. 1 in the KHSAA Class A RPI rankings, while Pikeville is ranked No. 2 in the RPI rankings.
Hazard wide receiver Landon Smith returned last week after sitting out against Bardstown.
Smith is a big piece of both sides of the ball.
The Bulldogs will have to be able to hold their own up front against Pikeville if they want to have any chance to compete with the Panthers.
Hazard’s offense will have to move quickly and avoid Pikeville’s pressure if the Bulldogs want to succeed on offense.
The Bulldogs aren’t scared to spread out and throw some quick hitters. If the Bulldogs can do something like that on offense, they still have to break Pikeville tackles and make plays happen in space.
The Panthers’ defense is pretty good about not missing tackles and bringing opposing players down.
Hazard believes that they can upset Pikeville. Max Johnson helped lead the charge in a playoff upset two seasons ago.
Johnson had an outstanding performance on both sides of the ball that many Bulldogs’ fans won’t soon forget.
Johnson was electric in that game and sealed the win with an interception.
This season, Johnson has rushed for 1,189 yards and 13 TDs on 140 carries. He also has 19 catches for 316 yards and three TDs.
Hazard sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey is having an outstanding season as well. He is 83 for 151 passing for 1,134 yards and 13 TDs with six interceptions. He has added 136 yards rushing and three TDs on 40 carries.
Smith leads the team in receiving with 30 catches for 392 yards and six TDs. Hank Pelfrey has 23 catches for 304 yards and a TD. Jayvon White has eight catches for 100 yards and two TDs.
Since dropping the first two games of the season, Pikeville has been good — really good.
The Panthers have put running clocks on each of their opponents, except Belfry since the first two losses. The win against Belfry was one-point shy of a running clock.
Pikeville has been unbelievably good on offense and defense.
It all starts up front for the Panthers with their offensive and defensive lines.
The Panthers are big, quick and technically sound.
The Panthers have one of the best lines in the state regardless of class.
Peyton and Mason Sayers are the senior anchors and set the tone.
On offense, the Panthers have a lot of weapons, but the No. 1 weapon is Blake Birchfield. Last week against Russellville, he had four carries and ran for 112 yards and three scores. That is efficient. He only played the first quarter.
Quarterback Isaac Duty was five for six passing for 143 yards and two TDs.
Tayvian Boykins had two catches for 64 yards and a TD. Grant Scott had two catches for 55 yards. Jeb Wilkerson had a 24-yard TD catch.
Pikeville’s defense is just as good.
The linebacking corps is one of the best you’ll find in the state at any class.
The Panthers are aggressive and physical.
It’s hard for opponents to score against them on the season, the Pikeville defense is only giving up 15.125 points per game. They have 21 sacks as a team and have forced 12 turnovers.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, Max Pelfrey. For Pikeville, Grant Scott.
Max Johnson will get a lot of attention for Hazard and will have to run the ball successfully to give the Bulldogs a chance to win, but Max Pelfrey will have to run the offense and get the pass game going.
Pelfrey has a big arm and can throw deep down the field.
If Pikeville brings pressure — and they will — Pelfrey will have to avoid taking sacks and find the open receiver.
If he can get some one-on-ones and has time, that could mean some deep pass plays for the Bulldogs’ offense.
For Pikeville Grant Scott is a key player on each side of the ball and he will have to have an impact on both sides.
Hazard will try and focus on Birchfield and slow his running down.
That is a task in itself, but it could create some opportunities over the middle for Scott if the Bulldogs are run blitzing and he is talented enough to do a lot with that.
Also he is a great blocker at the tight end spot.
He may be one of the better blocking tight ends in the state.
He has had some freeing blocks that have allowed teammates to score TDs this season.
So watch for him to be an extra blocker and that will be key for the Panthers.
Also Scott is a really good defensive end.
He is tall and quick and can past blockers and get to the quarterback. He can also knock down passes or drop if he needs and he has great hands.
Look for Scott to put his mark on this game if the Panthers’ want to pick up a win in their last regular season game.
East Ridge
at West Carter
Who: East Ridge (3-5) at West Carter (1-7)
Kickoff: Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Michael Blankenship Memorial Field, Olive Hill.
Coaches: Donnie Burdine, East Ridge. Daniel Barker.
Notes: East Ridge is coming off of a 62-20 district loss to Shelby Valley, while West Carter is coming off of a 48-0 district loss to Martin County.
This game will decide which teams goes to the postseason and which team goes home after the regular season.
East Ridge hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2018. That was the last season before realignment brought West Carter into the district and made it a six team district.
West Carter has been the No. 1 seed each season since falling to Class 2A in 2019.
East Ridge is a much improved team this season.
The Warriors should get three starters back this week against West Carter as Stevie Todd Layne, Brad Howell and Bobby Taylor all missed last week.
The Warriors scored 20 points against Shelby Valley and had chances to put up more, but dropped passes or penalties hauled their chances.
Both East Ridge and West Carter’s only district win has come against Bath County; that was also West Carter’s only win of the season.
East Ridge has been really good offensively this season. The Warriors are averaging 32.5 points per game, but they are giving up 38.125 points per game. Take away the Martin County and Shelby Valley losses and the Warrior defense is giving up 31 points per game.
West Carter is averaging 13.375 points per game, while its defense is giving up 38.25 points per game.
Looking at the numbers, it looks like East Ridge is favored to score more points, while both defenses seem to be even.
The East Ridge offense is averaging 434.5 yards per game.
West Carter’s offense is averaging 220 total yards per game.
East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine leads the Warriors’ offense. Burdine is 113 for 185 passing for 1,573 yards and 14 TDs with five interceptions this season. He has added 605 yards rushing and six TDs.
East Ridge running back Isaiah Adkins leads the Warriors with 946 rushing yards and 13 TDs on 88 carries. Adkins was held in check by Shelby Valley last week. Adkins didn’t rush for any yards on three carries. He had three catches for 20 yards.
Adkins has to be involved in the offense if East Ridge wants to be at its most effective.
The Warriors were trying to throw and keep up with Shelby Valley last week, but kind of abandoned the run game except when Burdine kept the ball.
Look for Adkins to get steady touches against West Carter.
If Adkins runs the ball effectively that will open the pass game up.
And with Brad Howell back, look for some of those drop passes to go down.
With Howell, Zack Mason, Landon Robinson, Jacob Ferran, Stevie Todd Layne and Adkins all having the ability to catch the ball, East Ridge will have plenty of weapons to help Burdine out.
Burdine does a nice job of getting everyone involved.
The Warriors just can’t abandon the run game against West Carter.
West Carter isn’t used to losing since dropping from Class 3A to Class 2A in 2019.
The Comets hadn’t lost a district game until the season opening district game against Shelby Valley. So far, West Carter is 1-3 in district action. The Comets need to beat East Ridge to punch their ticket to the Class 2A playoffs.
Running back Cole Crampton leads the way for the Comets. He has rushed for 704 yards and eight TDs on 121 carries.
Quarterback Kale Back is 43 for 93 passing for 543 yards and three TDs with six interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 213 yards and two TDs on 50 carries.
Crampton also leads the receivers with 10 catches for 186 yards. Timothy Fields has 16 catches for 141 yards and a TD. Connor Greene has nine catches for 120 yards and two TDs. Isaiah Bond has eight catches for 69 yards. Brent King has three catches for 68 yards and a TD.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Stevie Todd Layne.
Layne’s absence has mostly been felt on the defensive side of the ball, but he contributes on both sides.
If Layne can come back and help sure up the tackling, it will go a long way for the Warriors to earn a playoff berth.
Shelby Valley
at Bath County
Who: Shelby Valley (6-2) at Bath County (1-7)
Kickoff: Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wildcat Stadium, Owingsville.
Coaches: Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley. Larry Bowling, Bath County.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 62-20 win over East Ridge in district action, while Bath County is coming off of a 51-8 loss to Prestonsburg in district action.
Bath County is winless in district play and will miss the Class 2A playoffs this season.
Shelby Valley clinched the regular season district title and the No. 1 seed entering the Class 2A playoffs with last week’s win over East Ridge.
The Wildcats want to finish district play undefeated and leave no doubt as to the top seed in the district is.
Shelby Valley is perfect in district play and will try to finish regular season district play that way.
Bath County picked up a 22-16 win over Fairview in the season opener and since has lost all of its games. In district action, Bath County has been outscored 197-34. The defense is giving up an average of 49.25 points per game in district play, while the offense is only scoring 8.5 points per game.
In district play, Shelby Valley has outscored its opponents 231-96. Shelby Valley’s offense is averaging a whopping 57.75 points per game, while the defense is giving up 24 points per game in district action.
How is Bath County’s defense going to slow the best offensive team in the district?
It’s probably not going to be able to.
Quarterback Jordan Evermore leads Bath County’s offense this season. Evermore is 40 for 82 passing for 703 yards and four TDs with 10 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 769 yards and two TDs on 90 carries.
Derek Butcher has also saw some time at quarterback for Bath County. Butcher is 15 for 33 passing for 270 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 357 yards and seven TDs on 67 carries.
Montana Brashear also has saw some time at the quarterback spot. Brashear is five for 25 passing for 200 yards and a TD with eight interceptions.
Bath County is prone to the interception. Between their three quarterbacks, Bath County has thrown 20 interceptions this season.
Shelby Valley just keeps on rolling.
Junior quarterback Russ Osborne jumped into the top spot in passing this season. He leads the state in passing (eligible players have had a minimum of eight games played). Osborne is 124 for 172 for 2,207 yards and 18 TDs with five interceptions. He is leading the state with an average of 276 yards per game. He is also completing an outstanding 72.1 percent of his passes.
Jayden Newsome took it easy last week against East Ridge and only had a handful of carries. He is still ranked 26th in the state in rushing. He has rushed for 1,049 yards and 21 TDs on 109 carries. He is averaging 131 rushing yards per game.
Brady Bentley is currently the No. 5 ranked receiver in the state. Bentley has 43 catches for 927 yards and eight TDs. He is averaging 21.6 yards per reception and 116 yards per game.
John Luke Fields is also listed among the Top 50 receivers in the state with 23 catches for 554 yards and six TDs. He is averaging 24.1 yards per catch and 69 yards per game.
Shelby Valley is ranked as the No. 2 scoring offense in the state in any class. The Wildcats are averaging 48.2 points per game. Christian Academy of Louisville leads the state with an average of 48.6 points per game.
The Wildcats are ranked second in team passing yards on the season with an average of 291 passing yards per game. Lexington Christian leads the state in all classes with an average of 335 passing yards per contest.
Bath County is averaging 351 yards of offense per game, while Shelby Valley is averaging 538.625 total yards per game.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, backup running back Brett Sturgill. Sturgill had some big onside kick recoveries against Martin County that helped swing the momentum of that game.
Sturgill has been good in his time on the field.
He has rushed for 89 yards on eight carries. That’s good for an average of 11.125 yards per carry.
Look for the Wildcats to rest Newsome, especially if they jump out to a big lead.
Sturgill should get some touches and has been good running the ball.
It might be a look at the main ball carrier next season.
Pike Central
at Belfry
Who: Pike Central (3-5) at Belfry (4-4)
Kickoff: Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Ronn Varney, Pike Central. Philip Haywood, Belfry.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 13-12 district win over Magoffin County, while Belfry is coming off of a 34-21 loss at district rival Lawrence County.
This matchup will determine the No. 2 seed entering the Class 3A playoffs.
The winner earns the No. 2 seed and a home game in the first round, while the loser will go into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will have to travel in the first round.
This is the first time in a long time that Belfry hasn’t won the regular season district title and the No. 1 seed entering the Class 3A playoffs.
Since the KHSAA changed from a four class system to a six class system in 2007, Belfry has never entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
That was also Lawrence County’s first win over the Pirates in 20 years and it snapped a 24-game losing streak.
Pike Central is hoping to get some of that luck.
The Hawks haven’t faired well against the Pirates over the years either.
Pike Central earned at least the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A playoffs with its 13-12 win over Magoffin County last week.
The Hawks’ defense held Magoffin County with the game on the line and kept the Hornets out of the end zone to hold onto the win.
Pike Central running back Matt Anderson went out late in the third quarter as well and didn’t return.
Anderson’s status isn’t known, but without him, Pike Central’s upset bid becomes even more difficult.
Last week, Anderson rushed for 172 yards and a TD on 29 carries against Magoffin County.
The Hawks also got creative on their second TD as Isaac Blankenship scored on a direct snap as quarterback Daymon Scammell acted like he was confused about a play call and headed to the sidelines as the ball was snapped.
Pike Central will have to be creative and run the ball effectively and use the clock if the Hawks want to upset the Pirates.
On the season, Anderson has rushed for 1,139 yards and 15 TDs. He’’s also thrown for 56 yards on four of 10 passing. Pike Central has a total of 1,838 total yards of offense. Anderson has accounted for 65 percent of the Hawks’ total yards this season. He’s also scored 15 of the Hawks’ 18 TDs (83.33 percent of the Hawks’ TDs). He has accounted for 98 of the Hawks’ 125 points this season (78.4 percent of the Hawks’ scoring this season).
That’s a lot of production from just one player.
Pike Central quarterback Daymon Scammell is 10 for 35 passing for 45 yards. He is second on the team in rushing with 248 yards and a TD on 68 carries.
Blankenship leads the Hawks’ defense with 57 tackles and a sack. Patrick Mandrell follows with 35 tackles.
The Hawks have forced four fumbles and recovered four fumbles this season. Pike Central also has three interceptions as well.
Last week, Belfry jumped out to a 21-7 lead over Lawrence County.
The Bulldogs then got a score right before halftime and cut the lead to 21-14.
The Pirates had three straight fumbles and Lawrence County took advantage as they picked up the 35-21 win.
Belfry will learn from its mistakes and get better from the loss.
Remember, the Pirates have a lot of youth on this year’s team and each game, they get more and more experience.
Look for the Pirates to be fine once the playoffs come around.
The worst part about the loss is that Belfry might have to hit the road in the playoffs a lot earlier than expected.
Road playoff games are always tough because of the travel and hostile atmosphere.
Belfry has played a loaded schedule and should be well prepared going into the playoffs.
Look for Belfry to clean up a lot of things from last week.
Belfry was two for 10 passing.
The Pirates are starting to throw a little more than normal because of talented freshman quarterback Chase Varney.
Look for Belfry to pound the ball before trying to pass Friday night against Pike Central.
The Pirates will try and establish their run and then maybe mix in a pass here and there and really work on the run game.
Last week, Lawrence County held Belfry to 136 rushing yards.
Belfry wants to be in the 300 plus rushing area to beat most good teams.
The Pirates didn’t have any running backs reach 100 yards rushing last week.
Look for that to change this week.
Fullback Dre Young leads the Belfry rushing attack with 808 rushing yards and 10 TDs this season. Caden Woolum follows with 526 yards and nine TDs on 51 carries. Ace Caudill has 517 yards and two TDs on 55 carries.
Freshman quarterback Chase Varney is 17 for 46 passing for 402 yards and four TDs with an interception. He has added 90 yards rushing and two TDs.
Woolum is the top receiver for the Pirates. Woolum has four catches for 188 yards and two TDs. Tight end Steven Banks follows with three catches for 119 yards and a TD. Aidan Burke has six catches for 68 yards. Cayden Varney has two catches for 16 yards and a TD; he also has 78 yards rushing on 25 carries.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, the defense. For Belfry, the running backs.
Pike Central knows to have a chance against Belfry, the Hawks must slow the run game.
Lawrence County did a good job of that last week. Can Pike Central follow suit?
Pike Central will have to play its best game defensively if the Hawks want to have any shot at the upset win.
Belfry didn’t run the ball like usual last week.
Look for that to change this week.
Look for Dre Young to get a steady dose of carries and for that to open the outside edges for Woolum and Caudill.
Belfry keeps improving and should learn from its loss to Lawrence County.
Look for more of an emphasis in the run game this week.
Knott Central
at Phelps
Who: Knott Central (2-4) at Phelps (0-8)
Kickoff: Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stiltner Field, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Randall Mullins, Knott Central. Randy Smith, Phelps.
Notes: Knott Central is coming off of a 43-7 loss against Leslie County last week, while Phelps is coming off of a 45-14 loss against Thomas Walker (Va.).
Knott Central and Phelps neither one are in district play and won’t be eligible for the playoffs.
Knott Central has only played in six games this season. The Patriots knocked off Jackson County 38-22 in the season opener. Then Knott Central dropped their next three games to Magoffin County, Martin County and Betsy Layne before picking up a 40-8 win over Morgan County.
Knott Central is averaging 15.1666 points per game, while its defense giving up 32.5 points per game.
Phelps is averaging 8.25 points per game, while its defense is giving up 48.625 points per contest.
In its two wins, Knott Central has scored 78 out of its 91 points this season.
The Patriots have been shutout twice and has been held to six and seven points in their other two games.
If Knott Central wins, it looks like the Patriots will explode for around 40.
If Phelps wants to win, it looks like the Hornets will have to hold the Patriots to just one score.
But Phelps hasn’t scored more than 14 points in any game this season. The Hornets have been shutout twice and have only scored six points twice.
Quarterback Gage Short leads the way for the Patriots. Short is 29 for 52 passing for 478 yards and four TDs with two interceptions. He has rushed for 158 yards and four TDs on 32 carries. The Patriots have played three other players at times under center this season.
Preston Shepherd leads the team in rushing with 193 yards and two TDs on 31 carries. Shane Gibson follows with 156 yards and a TD on 34 carries. Jonte Clayton has 145 yards on 28 carries. Kaleb King has 80 yards and a TD on seven carries. Brycen Everage has rushed for 26 yards on 13 carries.
Chance Amburgey leads the receivers with 14 catches for 279 yards and four TDs. Shepherd has three catches for 88 yards and a TD.
If Phelps can find a way to score more than twice, then the Hornets might have a chance to pick up their first win of the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, the offensive line.
Phelps has some big guys up front, but the Hornets aren’t deep.
If the Hornets can open holes, the running backs are athletic enough to make things happen.
The problem is that the Hornets have to play both ways and after a while, the line gets tired.
If the Hornets can put together long sustained drives and keep Knott Central off the field, the Hornets may be able to pick up their first win of the season.