Hazard at Shelby Valley
Who: Hazard (6-3) at Shelby Valley (7-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hobart Clay Johnson Field, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Dan Howard, Hazard. Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.
Notes: Hazard is coming off of a 52-7 loss to Pikeville, while Shelby Valley is coming off of a 62-6 win over Bath County.
Hazard’s defense stopped Pikeville on its opening drive. But that was as much success as the Bulldogs had last week as Pikeville rolled to the 52-7 win to claim the Class A District 7 title.
Pikeville earned the No. 1 seed heading into the Class A playoffs.
Hazard earned the No. 2 seed and will get at least one home playoff game in the Class A playoffs.
The Bulldogs only dropped one spot in the KHSAA’s RPI ranking after the loss. The Bulldogs fell from No. 1 to No. 2 and Pikeville jumped from No. 2 to No. 1.
Raceland sits at third.
This game matters to Hazard for RPI rankings, especially if the Bulldogs want to have a deep playoff run.
The KHSAA RPI rankings kick in during round three this season instead of round four. Instead of playing a true region championship, the highest remaining teams according to the KHSAA RPI rankings will host the lowest four teams in Region 1 through Region 4 and the same goes for Regions 5 through 8.
Then in the state semifinal round (the fourth round) the highest two remaining seeds will host the lowest two seeds regardless of what side of the bracket they are on.
That new use of the RPI rankings could hurt Shelby Valley’s chances at winning and hosting a region championship because the Wildcats are currently ranked No. 13 in Class 2A.
It could help Hazard host a region championship and avoid Pikeiville if the Bulldogs can hang on to the No. 2 seed.
This game means a lot to both teams’ potential playoff runs.
Hazard and Shelby Valley finished out the regular season against each other last year as well. Last season, the Bulldogs picked up a 48-26 win over the Wildcats at Daniel Field.
After the loss to Pikeville, Hazard has been outscored by its opponents this season. The Bulldogs have scored 237 through the first nine games and have given up 243 points to its opponents.
Early in the Pikeville game, Landon Smith went out with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.
His status isn’t known for Friday’s contest at this point.
The Bulldogs had three turnovers against Pikeville and the Panthers turned each turnover into points.
Hazard still doesn’t have stats from the Pikeville game listed on the KHSAA website, but according to Pikeville’s stats, the Bulldogs only put up 85 total yards of offense last week.
That didn’t get it done against the Panthers and it won’t get it done against the Wildcats.
Hazard has the potential to put up big points as the Bulldogs have scored 52 once and 40 and 42 in games this season.
Hazard and Shelby Valley have one common opponent on the season — Letcher Central.
Shelby Valley fell to the cougars 52-48 in the season opener. It was a game that the Wildcats felt they gave away. Hazard picked up a 52-50 win over the Cougars. The Bulldogs haven’t hit 50 since and that was the fourth game of the season.
Shelby Valley enters the game on a roll. The Wildcats have won five straight as they swept regular season district play.
The Wildcats need the win for RPI rankings badly. The Wildcats’ wins have come against Class 2A and 3A opponents. The Wildcats’ would’ve benefitted from a win over Letcher Central to get bonus points for beating a Class 4A team. The two 3A wins didn’t help their cause as much because both Pike Central and Floyd Central have losing records.
The Wildcats offense has been humming, though.
Shelby Valley is ranked third in the state in all classes in scoring. The Wildcats are averaging 49.8 points per game. Only trailing Class 5A Fredrick Douglass and Christian Academy of Louisville.
The Wildcats are averaging 537.444 yards per game.
Junior quarterback Russ Osborne is ranked No. 2 in the state in passing; he only trails Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley. Osborne is 133 for 182 passing for 2,452 yards and 22 TDs with five interceptions. He is completing 73.1 percent of his passes on the season.
Brady Bentley is the fourth ranked receiver in the state regardless of class. Bentley has 45 catches for 997 yards and nine TDs. He is averaging 22.2 yards per catch and 111 yards per game.
There should be plenty of offense in this game, but the defense who shows up and makes the most stops might be the difference in the game.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, the secondary. For Shelby Valley, the wide receivers.
Max Johnson leads a talented group, but Landon Smith might be out or might limited.
Johnson leads the team with six interceptions this season. He is ranked No. 9 in the state this season after leading the state in interceptions last season.
As a team, Hazard has 11 interceptions on the season.
Besides Johnson, Ryan Dean has two interceptions. Memphis Blankenship has an interception and he returned it for a TD. Smith and Jayvon White each have an interception as well.
Shelby Valley has a talented quarterback in Osborne, but he has a talented receiving corps to throw to as well.
Bentley is ranked fourth in the state in receiving, but he isn’t the only threat the Wildcats have.
John Luke Fields, just like Bentley, has a lot of speed at the position. Fields has 27 catches for 668 yards an nine TDs. Jesse Cook follows with 21 catches for 303 yards and two TDs. Ethan Mullins has 19 catches for 276 yards and three TDs. Running back Jayden Newsome has caught 19 balls out of the backfield for 221 yards.
Shelby Valley has plenty of talent at wide receiver.
If Hazard’s secondary has a big game, it could mean the difference for Hazard. If Shelby Valley’s receivers run wild, it could mean the Wildcats get a big win heading into the playoffs.
Belfry at Johnson Central
Who: Belfry (5-4) at Johnson Central (7-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jim Matney Field, Paintsville.
Coaches: Philip Haywood, Belfry. Jesse Peck, Johnson Central.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of a 42-7 win over Pike Central, while Johnson Central is coming off of a 35-34 win over Letcher Central to win the Class 4A District 8 regular season title.
Belfry has had its fair share of ups and downs this season.
The Pirates didn’t win the Class 3A District 8 title for the first time since the KHSAA went from four classes to six in 2007.
Belfry will enter the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 2 seed and get at least one home game.
After that a lot will depend on the Pirates’ standings in the KHSAA RPI rankings if they can get to the third round.
Currently, the Pirates are ranked 16th in RPI rankings.
A win over Class 4A Johnson Central could move the Pirates up some.
The Pirates and Golden Eagles have ended the season against each other every year since 2007.
In that time, Johnson Central holds a 9-6 lead over the Pirates.
Last year, Johnson Central picked up a 48-22 win over the Pirates.
That win gave the Golden Eagles their fourth straight win in the series. That is the longest winning streak by either team in the series. Johnson Central won three straight from 2009 to 2011 and Belfry won three straight from 2015 to 2017.
Each team has one shutout win over the other. In 2014, Johnson Central picked up a 35-0 win over Belfry and in 2015 Belfry picked up a 41-0 win over Belfry.
Johnson Central is the only team to score 50 or more in the series: The Golden Eagles did it twice with a 54-28 win in 2013 and a 53-16 win in 2019.
Johnson Central has outscored Belfry 416-297. The Golden Eagles are averaging 27.733 points per game, while the Pirates are averaging 19.8 points per game.
In that time, Belfry has won six Class 3A state championships in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021, while Johnson Central two Class 4A state championships in 2016 and 2019.
The Pirates also finished as state runner-ups in 2010, 2011 and 2012 as the Pirates have appeared in nine state championships since the start of the regular season series finale. Johnson Central has appeared in six total Class 4A state championship games since the start of the series. The Golden Eagles finished as runner-ups in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
That’s a lot of success for both teams involved.
Can Belfry stop the four-game winning streak Johnson Central has?
The Pirates have passed the ball more than usual this season.
They haven’t went crazy, but Belfry has thrown for 483 yards this season. That is the most since the 2018 season when the Pirates threw for 747 yards in 13 total games.
Both teams like to run the ball.
Belfry has rushed for 2,368 yards this season, while Johnson Central has rushed for 3,434 yards this season.
Both teams like to play smash mouth football.
So that means the offensive and defensive lines are the key to the game.
The team that controls the line will win the game.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, the defensive front seven. For Johnson Central, the defensive front seven.
Defense will decide this game. The team that does the best job of slowing the other team will have the advantage.
The Pirates have an excellent front seven. The linebackers lead the way in tackles, but the front line does have some of the most experienced Pirates up front.
Braxton Hatfield leads Belfry with 61 tackles. Dre Young follows with 50 tackles and two sacks. Blake Hurley and Caden Woolum each have 41 tackles. Brayden Spears follows with 39 and Rudy Blackwell has 37 tackles in just four games played. Noah Brown has 35 tackles and two sacks as well.
Belfry has forced five fumbles and have recovered four of them.
The Pirates’ secondary has seven interceptions on the season.
Belfry has had some trouble holding on to the ball on offense.
That could be a factor if the Pirates fumble the ball Friday night.
Seth Davis leads the Johnson Central defense with 53 tackles (six and 1/2 were for losses) and three and 1/2 sacks. Logan Castle has 52 tackles (four and 1/2 were for losses) and two sacks. Ryan Rice has 49 tackles and two sacks. Jesse McCoy has 45 sacks (12 for losses) and four and 1/2 sacks. Chandler Spradlin has 40 tackles and four and 1/2 sacks.
The Golden Eagles have 21 and 1/2 sacks on the season.
If Belfry decides to throw the ball, Johnson Central’s pass rush could be huge.
The Golden Eagles have forced five fumbles on the season and have recovered two of the them. Johnson Central has also came up with seven interceptions on the season.
Johnson Central’s defense seems to be a little more aggressive going after the opposing quarter.
Belfry could use it to their advantage with some option plays here and there.
The team with the best defense should have a good shot to walk away with the win.
Knott Central at East Ridge
Who: Knott Central (3-4) at East Ridge (3-6)
Kickoff: Friday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warrior Stadium, the Tribe. Lick Creek.
Coaches: Knott Central, Randall Mullins. East Ridge, Donnie Burdine.
Notes: Knott Central is coming off of a 50-24 win over Phelps last week, while East Ridge dropped a heartbreaker 33-13 at West Carter.
Knott Central didn’t participate in district play this season, so the Patriots aren’t eligible for postseason play.
Knott Central was hit hard by flooding before the season started and the Patriots still rallied to have a team and play seven games out of a possible 10 regular season games.
The Patriots lost quarterback Kizer Slone and Landon Smith due to transferring before the season started. Slone transferred to Perry Central and Smith transferred to Hazard.
Knott Central won its season opener 38-22 over Jackson County. The Patriots then lost three straight before picking up a 40-8 win over Morgan County. Last week, the Patriots picked up a 50-24 win over Phelps.
In their three wins, Knott Central is averaging 42.667 points per game. In their four losses, the Patriots are averaging 6.5 points per game. Knott Central was shutout in two of those losses (39-0 to Magoffin County and 41-0 to Martin County). The Patriots fell to Betsy Layne 42-6 and 43-7 to Leslie County.
The Patriots don’t have stats listed for all seven games.
Through five games, quarterback Gage Short leads the Knott Central offense. Short is 29 for 52 passing for 478 yards and four TDs with two interceptions. He has added 158 yards and four TDs on 32 carries.
Preston Shepherd led the Patriot receivers through those first five games with 193 rushing yards and two TDs on 31 carries. Chance Amburgey led the receivers with 14 catches for 279 yards and four TDs.
East Ridge will try to end the season with a win.
The Warriors lost a heartbreaker last week at West Carter.
East Ridge’s postseason life was at stake and the Warriors came up a bit short on the road.
East Ridge was a good team and had some tough losses.
Injuries in district play really hurt the Warriors’ playoff hopes.
The Warriors are averaging 30.444 points per game this season, but they are giving up an average of 37.555 points per game.
East Ridge is averaging 389.222 yards per game.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine leads the Warriors’ offense. He is ranked 15th in the state in all classes in passing. Burdine is 111 for 180 passing for 1,520 yards and 16 TDs with five interceptions. He is completing 61.1 percent of his passes. Burdine has also rushed for 639 yards and five TDs on 86 carries.
Isaiah Adkins leads the team in rushing with 1,051 yards and 13 TDs on 101 carries. Stevie Todd Layne follows with 139 yards rushing and three TDs on 35 carries. Zack Mason has rushed for 106 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Mason also leads the team in receiving. He has 41 receptions for 573 yards and six TDs. Brad Howell follows with 17 catches for 271 yards and two TDs. Adkins has added 20 catches for 230 yards and four TDs. Landon Robinson has 15 catches for 166 yards. Gabe Mullins has 10 catches for 149 yards. Layne has added nine catches for 133 yards and three TDs. Jacob Ferran has four catches for 72 yards and a TD. Nathan Martin has one catch for 22 yards.
In only seven games, Layne leads the Warriors’ defense with 92 tackles (11 for losses). Burdine follows with 68 tackles (two for losses). Adkins has 64 tackles and Mason has 62 tackles.
The Warriors have forced four fumbles and recovered five fumbles on the season.
East Ridge has come up with five interceptions this season. Mason leads the team with three interceptions. Burdine and Howell each have one.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, the seniors. Dylan Burdine, Austin Chaney, Logan Hess, Brad Howell, Garrin Hughes, Braxton Kendrick, Zack Mason, Brady Miller, Gabe Mullins, Leonard Pinion, Terence Quesenberry, Hayden Robinette, Landon Robinson, Aiden Smallwood and Trevor Taylor.
The Warriors have been a much improved team this season and the seniors set a solid foundation for the other players to build on.
Look for the seniors to play inspired and give the Warriors a chance to end the season on a positive note with a big win.
Tolsia at Phelps
Who: Tolsia (0-8) at Phelps (0-9)
Kickoff: Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stiltner Field, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: David Thompson, Tolsia. Randy Smith, Phelps.
Notes: Tolsia is coming off of a 38-14 loss at Mount View, while Phelps is coming off of a 50-24 loss to Knott Central.
The Rebels have been outscored 403-88 this season.
Tolsia is averaging 8.1 points per game, while the defense is giving up 50.375 points per game.
The Rebels have been shutout once this season in a 54-0 loss to Tyler.
Tolsia has given up 70 against Buffalo. After that, the Rebels gave up 55 to Mingo Central, 54 to Tyler, and 50 to Wayne. The Rebels gave up 44 at Tug Valley and 42 at home to Midland Trail. Tolsia gave up a season low of 38 to Mount View last week.
This could be Phelps’ best and last chance at getting a win this season.
The Hornets haven’t lit the scoreboard on fire, but are coming off a season-high 24 points last week against Knott Central. The Hornets are averaging 10 points per game, while the defense is giving up an average of 48.778 points per game.
Both teams are very similar in points per game and points allowed per game. The Hornets average slightly more points per game and give up slightly less points per game.
Phelps doesn’t have any stats recorded to the KHSAA website.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, the defense.
The Hornets offense has a good matchup, but it’ll be a lot easier if the defense can come up with stops or turnovers.
Phelps has some athletes, but what the thing that has killed the Hornets all season is depth.
If they can get an early defensive stop or two, it may allow the offense a chance to get on the field and put together longer drives to give them somewhat a break on defense. The only thing about that is that most of the players have to play both ways regardless.
It is easier to win if you have the ball for a longer amount of time compared to the other team.
Phelps needs to run the ball and run it effectively to put together long drives, so the defense isn’t constantly on the field.
If Phelps can come up with a good defensive effort, the Hornets may be able to pick up a win in their season finale.
Pike Central at Paintsville
Who: Pike Central (3-6) at Paintsville (4-5)
Kickoff: Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Walter Brugh Memorial Field, Paintsville.
Coaches: Pike Central, Ronn Varney. Trevor Hoskins, Paintsville.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 42-7 loss to Belfry last week in district action, while Paintsville fell to Raceland 38-14 in the Class A District 6 regular season title game.
Pike Central will enter the Class 3A playoffs as a No. 3 seed and will travel to Greenup County in the first week next Friday night.
The Hawks will try and get some momentum going into the playoffs with a win over the Tigers.
Pike Central had 112 yards of total offense against Belfry.
The Pirates held Matt Anderson to just five yards rushing on three carries. Anderson completed a 30 yard pass.
Anderson will have to be much more productive if the Hawks want to pick up a big road win against Paintsville.
Quarterback Daymon Scammell led the Hawks on offense last week. He rushed for 37 yards on 12 carries. He was three for seven passing for 18 yards.
Lukas Varney rushed for 17 yards and the Hawks’ only TD of the game.
On the season, Anderson leads the Hawks with 1,144 yards rushing and 15 TDs on 150 carries. He also leads the team in passing as he is five for 15 for 86 yards.
Scammell is 13 for 42 passing for 63 yards. He has added 285 yards rushing and a TD. Varney has added 124 yards rushing and a TD. Cameron Flannery follows with 123 yards rushing a TD on 28 carries.
The Hawks need any offense they come come up with.
Anderson gets a lot of attention and rightfully so, but he has to have some help.
Paintsville is coming off of a tough loss and is looking to rebound with a win before entering the Class A playoffs.
The Tigers will host the first round game against Bracken County next week.
But before then, Paintsville will try and get back on track against Pike Central.
Senior Harris Phelps leads the way for Paintsville.
Phelps has experience in playing in big games as was the MVP in the Tigers’ state championship run a couple of seasons ago.
Harris will try and put the team on his back for one last playoff run during his time at Paintsville.
This season he has rushed for 1,096 yards and 13 TDs on 167 carries. He has 16 catches for 217 yards and four TDs as well.
Phelps can do it all on the field and the Tigers rely on him a lot.
Phelps has more help around him than Anderson and that could be the difference Friday night.
Quarterback AJ James is 80 for 133 passing for 1,203 yards and 11 TDs with seven interceptions. He has added 18 yards rushing and a TD on 50 carries.
After Phelps, the Tigers don’t have a player to rush for 100 yards this season. Grayson Peters is second on the team in rushing with 94 yards and three TDs on 15 carries.
Jonah Porter leads the team in receiving with 22 catches for 350 yards and three TDs. Allen Austin follows with 20 catches for 325 yards. Connor Fugate has 18 catches for 243 yards and two TDs. Peters has five catches for 103 yards.
Look for Paintsville to try and wear down Pike Central on both sides of the ball.
The Hawks don’t have a lot of depth and Paintsville has plenty of players to run in and out of the game.
Who 2 Watch: In his final regular season game, watch Pike Central’s Matt Anderson. For Paintsville, watch AJ James.
Anderson will have to find a way to carry the Hawks if they want a big road win before the playoffs start.
Anderson is big and quick and he will use his size and speed to try and run over defenders.
James likes to spread the ball around.
If he can get the ball to a lot of different defenders, look for that to wear Pike Central’s secondary down.
If the pass game is going, that will make everything open up for Harris as well.
If James has a big game for Paintsville, the Tigers might have a chance to get a big win heading into the playoffs.
Bye Week: Pikeville