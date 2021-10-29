Who: Johnson Central (7-2) at Belfry (4-5)
Kickoff: Friday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Johnson Central, Steve Trimble. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Johnson Central is coming off of a 48-18 win over Letcher Central in district action last week, while Belfry is coming off of a 58-8 win over Pike Central in district play.
This will be the team’s 15th straight time of ending the regular season against each other.
This will be the first one that Belfry native and former Johnson Central coach Jim Matney won’t be the on the sideline for the Golden Eagles.
Matney is a Belfry native and helped develop one of the best and friendliest rivalries throughout the state against the Pirates.
The two teams started playing each other to end the regular season in 2007.
In that time, Johnson Central owns an 8-6 advantage.
Johnson Central currently holds a three-game winning streak in the series. If the Golden Eagles win, it will be the only time that one school has won four straight.
The Golden Eagles put together a three-game win streak from 2009-2011 and are currently in another one. Belfry put together a three-game win streak over the Golden Eagles from 2015-2017.
These two teams have had their fair of success during the series as well.
Belfry has won five Class 3A state championships (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019). Johnson Central has won two Class 4A state championships during that time as well (2016 and 2019).
Besides the five state championships, Belfry has had three other state championship appearances (2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012). Besides their two state championships, the Golden Eagles have made three other state championship appearances (2015, 2017 and 2018).
Looking at the series, Belfry won the first two matchups 28-12 in 2007 and 21-13 in 2008.
Johnson Central fired back with three straight wins. The Golden Eagles picked up a 35-19 win in 2009, a 47-7 win in 2010 and a 21-14 win in 2011.
Belfry answered with a 17-12 win in 2012. Then Johnson Central picked up back-to back wins in 2013 and 20-14 (54-28 and 35-0).
After Belfry was shutout in 2014, the Pirates answered with a 41-0 shutout win of their own in 2015. The Pirates followed it with a 21-16 win in 2016 and a 35-19 win in 2017.
Then Johnson Central has answered with its three straight wins. The Golden Eagles picked up a 34-21 win in 2018, a 53-16 in 2019 and a 35-14 win last season.
Johnson Central has outscored Belfry 380-278 in the series. The Golden Eagles are averaging 27.14 points per game, while the Pirates are averaging 19.85 points per game.
So what has this season looked like for the Golden Eagles?
Johnson Central opened the season with a 60-21 win over Henry Clay (that was the last game Matney coached for the Golden Eagles).
The Golden Eagles followed it with a COVID cancellation loss in Week 2 to Lexington Catholic. They followed it with a 1-0 COVID cancellation win over Bishop Sycamore (a team that may or may not be a legit school).
Then the Golden Eagles knocked off Cahokia, Illinois 42-36 in Week 4. Johnson Central followed it with a 22-14 loss to Rock Creek Christian Academy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
The Golden Eagles then got into district play and picked up a 42-6 win over Clay County and a 41-0 win over Perry Central. The Golden Eagles followed it with a 43-8 district win over Harlan County and finished district play with a 48-18 win over Letcher Central.
The Golden Eagles have a balanced rushing attack this season.
Zack McCoart leads the Johnson Central rushing attack with 487 yards and nine TDs on 49 carries. Chase Price follows with 445 yards and seven TDs on 57 carries. Carter Conley has 428 yards and six TDs on 52 carries. Matt Crum has 344 yards and three TDs on 52 carries. Mason Lawson was the Golden Eagles’ leading rusher the first two games and then he got hurt; Lawson had 287 yards and a TD on 23 carries.
Quarterback Grant Rice is seven for 17 passing for 181 yards and three TDs with an interception. Rice has also rushed for 226 yards and seven TDs on 46 carries.
The Golden Eagles have six players to rush for more than 200 yards this season.
Jacob Cain is the main threat in the receiving game as he has three catches for 153 yards and three TDs.
Mason Lemaster leads Johnson Central’s defense with 60 tackles (five and 1/2 for a loss) and a sack. Jesse McCoy has 36 tackles and three sacks. Price has 31 tackles and two sacks. The Golden Eagles have 16 sacks as a team on the season.
Johnson Central has forced 10 turnovers this season. The Golden Eagles have recovered six fumbles and have four interceptions on the season.
Belfry started the season very un-Belfry like. The Pirates dropped their first five straight games.
But since, Belfry went 4-0 in district play.
The Pirates are looking to get back to .500 and snap their three-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles.
Isaac Dixon has been good for the Pirates once again. The senior has rushed for 820 yards and 14 TDs on 81 carries in seven games.
Fullback Dre Young follows with 409 yards rushing and four TDs on 59 carries. Zayne Hatfield has rushed for 324 yards two TDs on 55 carries. Neal Copley has rushed for 126 yards and a TD on 26 carries and Austin Harlow has 103 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
Belfry’s Isaiah Stanley leads the way for the Pirate defense. Stanley has 49 tackles and a sack. Hatfield follows with 47 tackles. Zach Savage has 38 tackles and a sack and Young has 37 tackles and a sack.
Hatfield and Dixon lead the team with two interceptions apiece; they have both returned an interception for a TD. Caden Woolum and Blake Hurley both have an interception as well.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, the defensive line.
The Pirates are going against one of the top offensive lines in the state.
The Golden Eagles have some talent up front.
Belfry will have to hold its own and limit running lanes and make tackles.
If the Pirates defensive line can hold its own, Belfry may have a chance to snap its three-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles.
Shelby Valley
at Hazard
Who: Shelby Valley (5-4) at Hazard (6-4)
Kickoff: Friday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Hazard, Dan Howard.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 70-22 win over Bath County, while Hazard is coming off of a 17-0 loss to Pikeville in district action.
Shelby Valley’s offense has been lights out the second half of the season.
The young Wildcats have gelled and the offensive output shows.
Sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne has been good as well.
Osborne broke the school’s all-time record for career passing yards (he broke offensive coordinator Tyler Johnson’s record).
On the season, Osborne 111 for 176 passing for 1,854 yards and 13 TDs with eight interceptions. He has rushed for 654 yards and 13 TDs on 92 carries.
For his career, Osborne is 203 for 349 for 3,775 yards and 35 TDs with 15 interceptions in just two seasons of play. He has also rushed for 1,234 yards and 19 TDs on 169 carries in that time.
Last week, Osborne led the Wildcat offense to gain a whopping 709 total yards. Osborne was 13 for 18 passing for 421 yards and five TDs. He also rushed for 51 yards and two TDs on four carries.
Can he lead the Wildcat offense with these same kind of numbers against a good Hazard defense?
Hazard is coming off a 17-0 shutout loss to Pikeville.
The Bulldogs loss meant that they will settle for the No. 2 seed in district play. Hazard will host Sayre in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Hazard’s offense didn’t put up any points last week, but had some things to build off of. The Bulldogs drove deep in Pikeville territory three times, but came away empty each time.
The Bulldogs didn’t get Max Johnson involved in the offense either as he was limited to just one touch on offense; a 14-yard catch.
Freshman quarterback Max Johnson has got better each week and last week, he had good numbers, but two costly turnovers hurt the Bulldogs.
Max Pelfrey was 14 for 26 passing for 142 yards with two interceptions. He added 14 yards rushing to lead Hazard.
Hazard only netted six yards on the ground against Pikeville.
Hazard will have to do better if they want to bounce back against Shelby Valley.
Hank Pelfrey had a three-yard carry and he led the Bulldog receivers with three catches for 47 yards. Jayvon White added three catches for 35 yards. Andrew Ford had four catches for 28 yards. Tyson Turner had three catches for 18 yards.
The Bulldogs will have to find a way to open things up in the run and pass game.
Shelby Valley’s defense struggled against the run against Martin County, but Hazard isn’t a big physical run every play team.
It should be an interesting matchup of styles and offenses.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Russ Osborne. For Hazard, Max Pelfrey.
The quarterback matchup will be a fun one featuring two of the best young quarterbacks in Eastern Kentucky.
Both teams like to throw the ball and try and find one-on-one matchups in space to give their players opportunities to make opponents miss.
Both quarterbacks aren’t scared to throw in any situation or tuck the ball and run.
The quarterback with the best game could help determine the winner of this matchup.
Paintsville
at Pike Central
Who: Paintsville (4-5) at Pike Central (3-7)
Kickoff: Friday, Ocobert 29, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Pike Central High School, Pikeville.
Coaches: Trevor Hoskins, Paintsville. Ronn Varney, Pike Central
Notes: The regular season finale sees Paintsville travel to Pike Central, looking to end things on a high note before playoffs start. The Tigers lost a close one to Raceland after winning two straight against Fairview and Betsy Layne. The Tigers are now 4-5 overall. Pike Central has had a tough season. The Hawks are 3-7 this season, with their only wins being over Pendleton County, Floyd Central and Phelps. It looks like the Tigers are a solid favorite for this matchup.
Who 2 Watch: For Paintsville, AJ James. The first year starter at quarterback has really came into his own out on the field as the season has went on, and you can see his confidence improve week-to-week. Coach Hoskins hasn’t been afraid to let James air it out, with 84 passing attempts this season. James has 755 yards with six TDs and seven interceptions. James has improved from week-to-week and has been showing more and more promise not only through the air, but on the ground as well. James has rushed for over 150 yards this season and has two rushing TDs, which is all Paintsville really needs from him. The Tigers have Harris Phelps who has rushed for over 1,000 yards already this season as well as Blayden Sexton and Zach Taylor picking up more carries. James has a good eye for seeing open lanes when the opportunity arises and isn’t afraid to use his legs to pick up the first down and keep the chains moving.
For Pike Central: Tayvian Boykins. The Hawks quarterback is also their leading rusher on the ground, netting over 1,200 yards this season for 17 TDs on the ground. Boykins isn’t shy on throwing the ball either, connecting on 20 of 47 pass attempts (42.55 percent) for four TDs. Boykins can run and when you least expect it he can air it out.
East Ridge
at Knott Central
Who: East Ridge (2-7) at Knott Central (1-7)
Kickoff: Friday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Patriot Field, Hindman.
Coaches: East Ridge, Donnie Burdine. Knott Central, Brock Hall.
Notes: East Ridge is coming off of a 52-12 loss to West Carter, while Knott Central fell to Middlesboro 38-6.
The Warriors started the season with wins over Floyd Central and Phelps. East Ridge has been plagued by injuries since and haven’t won a game since Week 2.
East Ridge will try and get back in the win column Friday night in their final game of the season.
The Warriors missed the Class 2A playoffs by going winless in regular season district play.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine leads the East Ridge offense. Burdine is 113 for 195 passing for 1,729 yards and 15 TDs with four interceptions. Burdine has also rushed for 670 yards and 14 TDs on 132 carries.
Nathan Martin follows with 232 rushing yards and two TDs on 66 carries. Gabe Mullins has 223 rushing yards and a TD on 50 carries. Zack Mason has added 170 rushing yards on 32 carries. Isaiah Adkins has 122 rushing yards and a TD on 28 carries.
Brad Howell leads the Warrior receivers with 23 catches for 503 yards and seven TDs. Adkins follows with 27 catches for 408 yards and four TDs. Mason has 37 catches for 400 yards and a score. Landon Robinson has 12 catches for 210 yards and two TDs. Aiden Smallwood has eight catches for 110 yards and a TD. Mullins has six catches for 96 yards and Martin has five catches for 68 yards. Burdine has an 11-yard TD catch on the season as well.
Dalton Caudill leads East Ridge’s defense with 103 tackles and two sacks. Mason follows with 73 tackles and Mullins has added 57 tackles.
Mason has two interceptions on the season and Caudill has one for the Warriors.
East Ridge has recovered eight fumbles this season.
Knott Central is in a similar situation as East Ridge.
The Patriots won their first game of the season 38-33 to Bath County and has since lost its next seven games.
Knott Central quarterback Kizer Slone leads the way for the Patriots. He is 114 for 189 passing for 1,818 yards and 16 TDs with seven interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 95 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Peyton Slone leads the Patriot run game with 259 yards rushing on 49 carries.
Ethan Combs leads the Patriot receivers with 38 catches for 572 yards and six TDs. Landon Smith follows with 30 catches for 546 yards and six TDs. Chuck Mullins has 23 catches for 517 yards and four TDs. Will Weinberg has 13 catches for 120 yards.
Logan Thomas leads the Knott Central defense with 75 tackles. Clayton Whitaker follows with 52 tackles.
The Patriots have forced nine turnovers on defense. Knott Central has recovered five fumbles and came up with four interceptions on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Zack Mason.
Mason does a little bit of everything for the Warriors.
He was a former quarterback and has completed six of 15 pass attempts for 84 yards and a TD.
He is a threat to run the ball. He is the third leading receiver, second leading tackler and leads the Warriors with two interceptions.
He impacts the game in every phase.
If Mason has a big game, East Ridge could get back in the win column in their final game of the season.
Sports Editor’s Note: Pikeville’s game with Castlewood, Va. was canceled. The Panthers were still looking for a replacement game at press time.