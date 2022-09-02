Pikeville
at Paintsville
Who: Pikeville (0-2) at Paintsville (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 2 7:30 p.m.
Location: Walter Brugh Memorial Field, Paintsville.
Coaches: Chris McNamee, Pikeville. Trevor Hoskins, Paintsville.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 27-19 loss to Class 5A Covington Catholic in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl, while Paintsville is coming off of a 46-7 loss to Class 2A power Beechwood.
Pikeville is off to an 0-2 start, but have played Corbin and Covington Catholic, two really good teams in higher classes.
Pikeville has four straight wins over Paintsville. The Panthers knocked off the Tigers 43-21 last season. The two teams didn’t meet in 2020. Pikeville knocked off Paintsville 9-8 in the regular season in 2019 and followed it with a 43-0 shutout win over the Tigers in the Class A state championship game.
Pikeville also knocked off Paintsville 36-13 in 2018.
Paintsville’s last win over Pikeville came in 2017. The Tigers picked up a 28-0 win over the Panthers.
The Panthers offense is still trying to figure things out.
Pikeville’s defense has looked good, though.
Pikeville gets to the ball quick and the Panthers are a physical team on the defensive side of the ball.
The Panthers have given up 51 points in two games, but the two offenses were extremely talented.
Pikeville hasn’t forced any turnovers yet.
Once Pikeville’s defense starts forcing turnovers, they will be hard to score on.
After picking up a tough fought 21-14 win over Floyd Central to open the season, the Tigers fell to Beechwood 46-7 last week.
Paintsville will have to show up and be much improved if the Tigers want to upset the defending Class A state champions.
Paintsville’s defense will face a big challenge against Pikeville.
Pikeville’s offensive line was stronger than Covington Catholic up front.
The Colonels speed on the edges gave the Panthers’ some trouble, though.
Paintsville will have to control the line if the Tigers want to slow the high potent run attack from Pikeville.
Pikeville quarterback Tayvian Boykins has two games of rushing over 100 yards and Blake Birchfield is still a threat out of the backfield.
Paintsville didn’t have much success against a good Beechwood defense.
The Tigers gave up 260 rushing yards against Beechwood.
That could mean trouble against Pikeville since the Panthers like to the run the ball a lot this season, especially with Boykins at quarterback.
The Tigers were good against the run in Week 1 against Floyd Central only giving up 92 rushing yards.
Paintsville did give up 203 passing yards to the Jaguars, though.
Either way, Paintsville’s defense must tighten up if the Tigers want to upset Pikeville.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Blake Birchfield. For Paintsville, the defense.
Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield led the entire state in rushing last season.
This season, he’s the Panthers’s second leading rusher.
On the season, he has rushed for 145 yards and a TD on 29 carries. He has rushed for 100 yards in a game yet.
Look for that to change if Pikeville wants to leave Paintsville with a win.
The Panthers might try and feed Birchfield to get the offense going.
If Birchfield has a breakout game, it could mean the Panthers leave Paintsville with their first win of the season.
For Paintsville, the defense.
The Tigers can’t give up a big night of scoring over 40 again and expect to win.
Paintsville will try and slow the game down and run the ball on offense.
Don’t look for Paintsville to be in a hurry at all.
Paintsville wants to stay fresh and try and keep Pikeville’s run game as quiet as possible.
But with Birchfield and Boykins running the ball, the Tigers have a tough task ahead.
Covington Catholic had the most success taking away the edges against Pikeville, but the Tigers might not possess that much speed.
Pikeville’s interior line won the battle against Covington Catholic all night, so slowing run game up the middle might be tough.
If Paintsville wants to knock off the defending champions, the Tigers will have to play a great defensive game.
Floyd Central
at Shelby Valley
Who: Floyd Central (0-2) at Shelby Valley (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central. Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.
Notes: Floyd Central fell to Perry Central 37-34 last week, while Shelby Valley cruised to a 59-7 win over Pike Central in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
The Jaguars trailed 34-7 at halftime and fought back to outscore Perry Central 27-3 in the second half, but those three points they gave up to the Commodores were the difference.
Floyd Central’s defense tightened up in the second half.
The Jaguars gave up 339 total yards of offense to Perry Central last week.
Floyd Central gained 249 total yards of offense against the Commodores.
The Jaguars success came on the ground as 216 of their yards came from running the ball.
Floyd Central used six different ball carriers against Perry Central. None of Floyd Central’s running backs reached 100 yards on the night, though.
Colt Shelton led Floyd Central with 66 rushing yards and a TD on five carries. Blake Adams got the most carries as he finished with 54 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Sheston Johnson finished the night with 31 yards rushing and a TD on eight carries. BJ Peterson added 18 yards rushing and a TD on three carries.
Quarterback Max Martin finished with 47 yards rushing on 10 carries. Martin was three for five passing for 33 yards and an interception.
Jace Martin and Brody Buck each hauled in a 13-yard reception. Shelton added a seven-yard catch.
Floyd Central’s defense is going to have its hands full against Shelby Valley.
The Wildcats offense has been outstanding through two games.
Shelby Valley has been great in its first two games. In the first two games, the Wildcats have 1,177 total yards of offense and scored 107 points.
The Wildcats are averaging 588.5 total yards of offense per game and 53.5 points per game.
Shelby Valley junior quarterback Russ Osborne is leading the way for the success on offense. Osborne is 44 for 64 passing for 807 yards and eight TDs with two interceptions on the season. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three TDs on 11 carries.
Brady Bentley is leading the way receiving. Bentley has 14 catches for 366 yards and four TDs. John Luke Fields follows with 176 yards and two TDs. Ethan Mullins has five catches for 98 yards and a TD. Jesse Cook has five catches for 79 yards and a score.
Senior running back Jayden Newsome has been excellent as well. Newsome has rushed for 165 yards and three TDs on 21 carries. He also has eight catches for 91 yards.
Shelby Valley’s defense improved a lot from the first game to the second game.
The Wildcats held a good Pike Central team to just seven points and kept Matt Anderson under 100 yards rushing.
If the Wildcats play like they did on both sides of the ball each week like against Pike Central, opposing teams are in trouble.
Zach Yates and Caleb Lovins lead the Wildcats’ defense in tackles. Yates has 19 tackles, while Lovins has 18.
Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, quarterback Max Martin. For Shelby Valley, Caleb Lovins.
Martin leads the Jaguars’ offense this season.
In two games, Martin is 14 for 21 passing for 236 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He has also rushed for 79 yards on 20 carries.
Martin will have to get the entire offense involved against the Wildcats.
He can’t do it all by himself.
He will have to have his receivers involved and his running backs moving the ball effectively.
Look for Floyd Central to try and slow the Shelby Valley offense by running the ball a lot on offense and trying to keep the clock moving.
The Jaguars will still have to pass the ball, but can’ afford to go three and out and not use much clock because Shelby Valley’s offense is too potent.
For Shelby Valley, Lovins sets the tone on defense. He moves around all over the field and is in on what seems like every tackle.
Lovins is fast and can pressure the quarterback and get to the running backs quickly.
Floyd Central will have to put a hat on him and make someone else make tackles.
If Lovins has another big game on defense, the Wildcats will be in good shape to pick up another win.
Belfry at LCA
Who: Belfry (1-1) at Lexington Christian Academy (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Dr. Robert J. Bell Stadium, Henry Clay High School, Lexington.
Coaches: Philip Haywood, Belfry. Doug Charles, Lexington Christian.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of a 42-14 win over Bourbon County in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl, while Lexington Christian is coming off of a 49-19 win over Mercer County.
Last week was both teams’ first win of the season.
Last season, Belfry and LCA were scheduled to play, but the Pirates had to forfeit the game because of COVID-19.
The schools’ last meeting came in the 2019 Pike County Bowl. Belfry picked up a 39-20 win over the Eagles in that meeting.
Last season, the Eagles finished as Class 2A runners-up, while Belfry won the Class 3A state championship.
Both of these teams have championship aspirations each season.
This season, LCA has scored 83 points in just two weeks of play, while Belfry has put up 63 points so far.
The Eagles’ defense has given up 57 points, while Belfry has given up 48.
LCA likes to throw the ball.
On the season, quarterback Cutter Boley is 36 for 53 passing for 785 yards and five TDs with two interceptions.
The Eagles’ have only rushed for 178 yards as a team so far this season.
JVeontae Emerson leads the Eagles’ rushing attack as he has rushed for 64 yards and four TDs on 20 carries. He also caught two passes for 63 yards.
Parker Chaney leads the Eagles’ receivers with 11 catches for 225 yards and two TDs. Evan Brown follows with nine catches for 221 yards and two TDs. Drew Nieves has four catches for 131 yards and a TD.
Boley has connected on passes with 10 different receivers this season.
On defense, the Eagles have five sacks on the season, so they like to get after the opposing quarterback.
LCA’s Nieves has the team’s only interception.
Will Nichols leads the team in tackles with 23 and Major Brown follows with 21.
Belfry’s style is pretty much the opposite of LCA’s, on offense, anyway.
In two games this season, the Pirates have rushed for 760 yards and nine TDs.
Freshman running back Ace Caudill leads the Pirates with 272 yards rushing and a TD on 21 carries. Fullback Dre Young follows with 252 rushing yards and two TDs. Caden Woolum has rushed for 126 yards and two scores on the season.
Last week in the Pike County Bowl, Young led the Pirates’ rushing attack with 174 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.
Belfry finished the game with 447 rushing yards.
The two teams’ offenses are exact opposites.
The team who can slow what the other wants to do the most might come out with the win.
Belfry’s defense did have two interceptions last week against Bourbon County as Cayden Varney and Alex Long each came aw with interceptions.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, freshman quarterback Chase Varney.
Varney has been good in his first two games for the Pirates.
He is two for eight passing for 49 yards and interception. He has also rushed for 47 yards and four TDs.
Varney was really good near the goal line last week as he scored three Belfry TDs within a yard or two of the end zone.
Varney will have to have another good game if the Pirates want to go on the road and knock off LCA.
If Varney runs the offense well and can take advantage of a passing opportunity here and there, Belfry could leave Lexington with another win.
Prestonsburg
at Phelps
Who: Prestonsburg (2-0) at Phelps (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps
Coaches: Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg. Randy Smith, Jr., Phelps.
Notes: Prestonsburg is poised to visit Phelps for its third game in the 2022 high school football season.
The Blackcats are 2-0 after opening the season with back-to-back wins over Betsy Layne and Magoffin County.
Prestonsburg held on to beat Floyd County rival Betsy Layne 28-25 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 19.
Remaining in the win column one week later, Prestonsburg knocked off Magoffin County 26-18 on Friday, Aug. 26.
Phelps is 0-2 following two lopsided losses.
Pineville blanked Phelps 19-0 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 19.
Forcing Phelps to remain in the loss column less than one week later, Montcalm, an opponent from neighboring West Virginia, defeated the Hornets 42-6 on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Blackcats and Hornets went back and forth during a meeting in the 2021 high school football season. Prestonsburg edged Phelps 12-8 on Sept. 3, 2021.
Kickoff for the upcoming Prestonsburg-Phelps football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, senior running back/defensive back Ethan Jarvis.
A playmaker for Prestonsburg, Jarvis leads the Blackcats in rushing and receiving. Jarvis is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards in the 2022 high school football season.
For Phelps, senior wide receiver/defensive back Corey Turnmire.
An athlete with a diverse skill set, Turnmire can deliver in multiple categories for the Hornets. Turnmire led Phelps in receiving during the 2021 high school football season.
East Ridge
at Betsy Layne
Who: East Ridge (1-1) at Betsy Layne (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lloyd Hamilton Field
Coaches: Donnie Burdine, Jr., East Ridge. Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne.
Notes: Fresh off its first win in the 2022 high school football season, Betsy Layne is set to host East Ridge for a home opener on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Bobcats and Warriors are set to meet in a non-district game.
Both Betsy Layne and East Ridge will carry a 1-1 record into the upcoming matchup.
Betsy Layne dropped its season opener to rival Prestonsburg. Winning at home, Prestonsburg outlasted Betsy Layne 28-25 in a high school football season opener on Friday, Aug. 19.
But Betsy Layne broke into the win column one week later.
The Bobcats, under the direction of second-year Head Coach Jarredd Jarrell, pulled away to defeat Morgan County 43-18 on Friday, Aug. 26.
Thriving on the ground, Betsy Layne has rushed 73 times for 727 yards and seven TDs in two games.
East Ridge defeated Waggener 40-34 in its season opener, the Armed Forces First Responders Bowl, on Friday, Aug. 19.
However, East Ridge suffered a setback during its second outing in the 2022 high school football season.
Harlan outlasted East Ridge 22-16 in the Pike County Bowl at Belfry on Friday, Aug. 26.
Through its first two games in the 2022 high school football season, East Ridge is averaging 229 passing yards and 180 rushing yards per game.
Betsy Layne rolled past East Ridge when the two teams met during the 2021 high school football season. The Bobcats pulled away to beat the Warriors 50-16 on Sept. 3, 2021.
Kickoff for the upcoming Betsy Layne-East Ridge football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior running back/linebacker Reese Music.
Among the top players in Class A, District 6, Music leads the Bobcats offensively and defensively. Music has rushed 32 times for 438 yards and five TDs. Betsy Layne’s top tackler, Music has recorded 25 tackles.
For East Ridge, senior quarterback/defensive back Dylan Burdine.
A versatile athlete, Burdine is a leader for the Warriors. Burdine has completed 30 of 50 passes for 458 yards and four TDs. Defensively, Burdine has recorded 10 tackles for the Warriors.
Pike Central
at Letcher Central
Who: Pike Central (1-1) at Letcher Central (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cougar Stadium, Whitesburg.
Coaches: Ronn Varney, Pike Central. Junior Matthews, Letcher Central.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 59-7 loss to Shelby Valley in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl, while Letcher Central was shutout 35-0 against David Crockett (Tenn.).
Both teams have a common opponent this season in Shelby Valley.
The Cougars knocked off the Wildcats 52-48, while Pike Central fell to Shelby Valley 59-7 last week.
Pike Central will try and bounce back from the Pike County Bowl loss against the Wildcats.
Look for the Hawks to use Matt Anderson a lot, but someone else will have to step up since the entire defense will be keying on him.
Pike Central’s line has size.
The Hawks just have to play a smart game and keep the chains moving.
Last week, the Hawks only gained 91 total yards of offense.
That can’t happen again this week if Pike Central wants to pick up a big road win over the Cougars.
Anderson finished with 72 rushing yards and a TD on 14 carries; 53 of those yards came on his TD run.
The Hawks will have to move the chains and finish drives.
They can’t have quick three and outs like they did against Shelby Valley.
Letcher Central is coming off of a big loss.
The Cougars only picked up 94 total yards of offense last week against David Crockett.
Quarterback Jonah Little led the way as he finished four for 13 passing for 17 yards, but he threw three interceptions on the night. He also added 45 yards rushing on eight carries. Isaac Matthews added 20 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Letcher Central will look to bounce bad from a bad performance as well.
Against Shelby Valley, the Cougars had 395 yards of total offense.
Little was 12 for 22 passing for 210 yards and two TDs and he rushed for 135 yards and three TDs on 22 carries.
Little is the main part of the offense, but Pike Central will have to try and stop both his passing and running game.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, quarterback Daymon Scammell.
Scammell will either have to step up throwing or running the ball against the Cougars.
Scammell showed glimpses of what he can do against Pendleton County, but Letcher Central is a much bigger challenge.
The Hawks will have to have someone step up and take some pressure off of Anderson.
Scammell has the talent, he just has to gain the experience.