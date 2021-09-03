Who: Phelps (0-2) at Prestonsburg (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 3; 7:30 p.m.
Location: Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg.
Coaches: Prestonsburg, Brandon Brewer. Phelps, Andrew West.
Notes: Following a loss to visiting Magoffin County in its season opener, Prestonsburg will be looking to break into the win column on the road at Phelps on Friday, Sept. 3.
Magoffin County pulled away to beat the Blackcats 34-6.
Prestonsburg was limited throughout its 2021 high school football season debut.
Reece Hamilton is in his first season as the Blackcats’ starting quarterback. In addition to Hamilton, Prestonsburg’s offensive unit features running backs Jon Little, Carter Akers and Ethan Jarvis.
Phelps is off to an 0-2 start in the 2021 high school football season. The Hornets have dropped games to Pineville and Pike County rival East Ridge over the last two weeks. Through two games, opponents have outscored the Hornets 66-46. East Ridge pulled away to defeat Phelps 40-26 n the Pike County Bowl on Friday, Aug. 27.
Through two games, Phelps has rushed 73 times for 277 yards and three TDs. Bryson Locklear leads the Hornets in rushing. In two games, Locklear has rushed 27 times for 200 yards and two TDs.
Quarterback Steven Layne is helping to pace Phelps. In two games, Layne has completed 14 of 31 passes for 157 yards and two TDs. Layne has thrown one interception.
Prestonsburg and Phelps did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.
Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Phelps game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, junior running back/defensive back Jon Little. Among the most underrated area high school football players, Little scored the Blackcats’ lone TD in the season opener versus Magoffin County.
For Phelps, senior running back/defensive back Bryson Locklear. The Hornets’ leading rusher, Locklear is on pace to rush for 1,000 yards in the 2021 high school football season.
Who: Betsy Layne (2-0) at East Ridge (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 3; 7:30 p.m.
Location: East Ridge Football Field, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Betsy Layne, Jarredd Jarrell. East Ridge, Donnie Burdine, Jr.
Notes: Betsy Layne is set to visit East Ridge for a matchup between two of the most improved high school football teams in Eastern Kentucky.
The Bobcats are 2-0 after notching back-to-back wins over Martin County and Morgan County. Under the direction of first-year head coach Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne has outscored its first two opponents 82-45.
Senior quarterback Chase Mims is leading Betsy Layne through the air and on the ground. Through the air, Mims has completed 23 of 31 passes for 552 yards and six TDs. On the ground, Mims has rushed 15 times for 131 yards and two TDs.
As a team, Betsy Layne has rushed 44 times for 423 yards and four TDs.
Austin Tackett ranks as Betsy Layne’s second-leading rusher. Tackett has rushed nine times for 88 yards and two TDs.
Brady Robinson, Shawn Dee Howell and Reese Music rank as Betsy Layne’s top three receivers. Leading Betsy Layne in receiving, Robinson has reeled in 11 receptions for 219 yards and four TDs.
Defensively, Marcus Hall has recorded a team-high 30 tackles for the Bobcats.
Junior quarterback Dylan Burdine leads East Ridge in both passing and rushing. Burdine has completed 26 of 43 passes for 354 yards and three TDs. Thriving on the ground, Burdine has rushed 47 times for 355 yards and eight TDs.
Second in rushing behind Burdine for the Warriors, Nathan Martin has taken 33 carries for 143 yards and one TD.
As a team, East Ridge has rushed 86 times for 519 yards and nine TDs.
Isaiah Adkins leads East Ridge in receiving. Adkins has reeled in nine receptions for 141 yards and two TDs.
Jo Jo Ratliff leads the Warriors defensively. In two games, Ratliff has recorded 35 tackles, five tackles for losses and three sacks.
Betsy Layne and East Ridge did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.
Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-East Ridge football game is set for 7:30 p.m..
Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior linebacker Marcus Hall. The leader of the Bobcats’ defensive unit, Hall is a productive tackler.
For East Ridge, junior quarterback Dylan Burdine. The top newcomer for East Ridge, Burdine leads the Warriors.
Shelby Valley
at Floyd Central
Who: Shelby Valley (1-1) at Floyd Central (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 3; 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Floyd Central, Shawn Hager.
Notes: Floyd Central is preparing to host Shelby Valley for a home opener in the third week of the 2021 high school football season.
The Jaguars are 0-2 after dropping back-to-back games to East Ridge and Perry County Central.
Through two games, opponents have outscored the Jaguars 77-34.
East Ridge defeated Floyd Central 42-34 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
Preventing Floyd Central from breaking into the win column one week later on Friday, Aug. 27. Perry County Central shut out the Jaguars 35-0.
Through two games, Floyd Central has rushed 82 times for 405 yards and five TDs.
Max Martin, Sheston Johnson and Blake Adams rank as the Jaguars’ top three rushers.
Defensively, Jacob Johnson is leading Floyd Central in tackles (18).
Shelby Valley is 1-1 through its first two games in the 2021 high school football season. After falling to Letcher County Central in a season opener, Shelby Valley bounced back to beat rival Pike County Central 59-32 in the Pike County Bowl.
Sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne has completed 20 of 36 passes for 301 yards and one TD for the Wildcats. Osborne has thrown four interceptions but rushed 24 times for 168 yards and four TDs.
As a team, Shelby Valley has rushed 72 times for 602 yards and eight TDs. Jayden Newsome leads the Wildcats in rushing. Through two games, Newsome has rushed 29 times for 300 yards and four TDs.
Bradly Bentley paces Shelby Valley in receiving. Bentley has hauled in seven receptions for 125 yards and one TD.
Caleb Lovins paces Shelby Valley’s defensive unit. Lovins has recorded a team-high 23 tackles for the Wildcats.
Floyd Central and Shelby Valley did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.
Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Shelby Valley football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne. Among the state’s top young high school quarterbacks, Osborne leads Shelby Valley in passing and ranks as the Wildcats’ second-leading rusher.
For Floyd Central, junior quarterback Max Martin. Headed into his third start as Floyd Central’s quarterback, Martin is key to the Jaguars’ success.
Pikeville at
Letcher Central
Who: Pikeville (2-0) at Letcher Central (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 3 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cougar Stadium, Whitesburg.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Letcher Central, Junior Matthews.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a forfeit win over Bourbon County last week. The Colonels pulled out of the 36th WYMT/Community Trust Pike County Bowl because of COVID-19 and Pikeville couldn’t find an opponent at the last minute.
Letcher Central picked up a 26-24 win over David Crockett, Tn. last week.
Pikeville’s only game this season saw the Panthers cruise past defending Class A state champion Paintsville 43-21.
The Panthers started slow, but put the game away fairly easy.
Blake Birchfield led the Panther offense in the opener with 214 rushing yards and three TDs on 26 carries. Brayden Thomas followed with 71 rushing yards and two TDs on nine carries.
Isaac McNamee was seven for 14 passing for 214 yards and an interception.
Look for Letcher Central to be bigger and deeper than the Tigers.
The Cougars brought back several seniors from last season thanks to SB 128.
Quarterback Carson Adams led the charge in the win. Adams was 12 for 19 passing for 109 yards and an interception. He rushed for 153 yards and a TD on 18 carries. Isaac Matthews followed with 56 yards and a TD on three carries. Jonah Little added 32 yards on the ground and Hayden Brashear added 26 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Alex Blair led the wide receivers with six catches for 62 yards. Brashear followed with three catches for 24 yards. Little added two receptions for 18 yards.
Jackson Meade and Keaton Day led the Cougars with seven total tackles each.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Isaac McNamee.
After Birchfield’s big opening game, look for the Cougars to focus on stopping Birchfield.
But the thing about Pikeville is the Panthers are deep in talent on both sides of the ball, so if you try to take away one weapon, another one opens up.
So if Letcher Central tries to slow the run down, look for McNamee to take advantage.
He has Zac Lockhart to throw to.
Lockhart is as good as any receiver in the state.
Also, tight end Grant Scott is a big target who can make a lot of good things happen on the field.
Brandon Lowe, Wade Hensley and Jeb Wilkerson each caught passes in the season opener against Paintsville.
If someone is open, McNamee will find them and exploit the holes in the Letcher Central defense.
Sports Editor’s Note: Pike Central and Belfry are both sitting out this week because of COVID-19. The Hawks were originally scheduled to take on Letcher Central, while Belfry was scheduled to take the No. 1 team in Class 2A Lexington Christian Academy.