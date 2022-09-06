Cats’ defense starting to catch up to offense
Shelby Valley’s offense has been really good all season.
The defense is keeps getting better.
After holding Pike Central to just seven points in Week 2, Shelby Valley’s defense pitched its first shutout since 2020 as the Wildcats cruised to a 36-0 win over Floyd Central Friday night at home.
Floyd Central got the ball first and milked the clock. After getting the ball for the first time with 4:00 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats fumbled to give the Jaguars the ball back.
Shelby Valley got the ball back at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats didn’t take long to find the end zone as quarterback Russ Osborne scored on a two-yard keeper with 11:54 left in the first half.
The Wildcats got the ball back again minutes later after forcing Floyd Central to punt. This time, senior running back Jayden Newsome scored from a yard out. Trey Compton added his second extra-point to push the Shelby Valley lead to 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first half.
Osborne came up with an interception late in the first half, but the Wildcats didn’t have time to find the end zone before the first half ended as they took a 14-0 lead into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, Newsome scored his second TD of the night on a 32-yard run with 11:36 left in the the quarter. After Compton’s extra-point, the Wildcats’ lead grew to 21-0.
Shelby Valley got on the scoreboard again with 7:17 left in the third as Osborne rushed for a 19-yard TD. Compton added the extra-point to push the lead to 28-0.
Osborne came up with his second interception with 9:32 left to play.
Osborne found John Luke Fields for a 66-yard TD pass with 9:08 left to play. The Wildcats converted on the two-point conversion to push the lead to 36-0 and start the running clock.
Floyd Central didn’t let the Wildcats’ passing game go crazy, but the Jaguars sacrificed their run defense to slow the pass.
The Wildcats took full advantage as they rushed for 257 yards on the night. They added 90 through the air for 347 total yards of offense.
Osborne led the way as he was two for six passing for 84 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 95 yards and two TDs on seven carries.
Freshman quarterback Brady Johnson was two for three for six yards.
Newsome led the rushing attack with 149 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Brett Sturgill added a 13-yard run for the Wildcats.
Fields led the way for the Wildcats’ receivers with one catch for a 66-yard TD. Brady Bentley added an 18-yard catch and Ethan Mullins had two catches for six yards.
On defense, Caleb Lovins was everywhere as he finished with 16 tackles on the night. Zach Yates wasn’t far behind as he finished with 15 tackles on the night. Osborne had 11 tackles and two interceptions as well.
Shelby Valley finished with four sacks on the night as well.
Hunter Mullins, Cade Howell, Jordan Tackett and Bentley each had a sack for the Wildcats.
Floyd Central dominated time of possession during the game, but the Jaguars couldn’t come away with any points.
Floyd Central finished the game with 157 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Max Martin was five for 11 passing for 64 yards and two interceptions on the night. He added seven yards rushing on five carries.
Blake Adams led the Jaguars’ rushing attack with 45 yards on 14 carries. Brody Buck added 17 yards on the ground on two carries. BJ Peterson added 10 yards on four carries. Sheston Johnson had nine yards on six carries. Colt Shelton finished with five yards on five carries.
Peterson led the Floyd Central receivers with two catches for 25 yards. Adams added a 14-yard catch and Buck had a 13-yard reception. Jace Martin hauled in an 11-yard catch.
Landon Castle led the defense with five tackles.
Martin recovered a fumble on defense as well.
Shelby Valley (2-1) will visit Class 5A North Laurel Friday night at 7:30 p.m. North Laurel picked up a 42-7 win over the Wildcats last season. The Jaguars are coming off of a 16-14 upset over Class 4A power Johnson Central last week.
Floyd Central (0-3) is scheduled to host Leslie County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Panthers cruise to first win of season
Pikeville might have been the best 0-2 team in the state before Friday night.
That made for an interesting storyline heading into the matchup against Paintsville where one of the mountains’ best rivalry games took place pinning the 2019 and 2021 Class A state champion Pikeville Panthers against 2020 state title winning Paintsville Tigers.
The Panthers came out on top, getting the monkey off their back and picking up their first win of the season with a dominating 36-0 win over Paintsville. The Tigers now fall to 1-2 on the season; the same record the Panthers now hold.
Paintsville’s defense looked to have a grasp on the Panther offense at first, forcing a third and 10 on the opening possession for Pikeville. That stand didn’t last however as Blake Birchfield busted through the Tiger defense for a 46-yard TD run. The extra-point was good to give Pikeville the 7-0 lead with 9:56 remaining in the first quarter.
The Paintsville offense took to the field for its opening possession and failed to get going, resulting in a three and out.
It didn’t take long for Pikeville’s offense to find success again. Another Birchfield run put the Panthers into Tiger territory; Pikeville setup at the 49-yard line after the run. Tayvian Boykins made his way down to the 29-yard line off a jet sweep. Boykins finished off the drive with another catch, breaking a couple tackles to make it into the end zone. After the PAT, it was 14-0 with 6:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Paintsville needed a spark on offense and it would not come on the next offensive possession. Harris Phelps was able to break off a decent run for a first down, but a sack on third and 10 forced a Tiger punt when faced with a fourth and 17 at the 41-yard line.
Pikeville held on to the ball for the remainder of the first quarter and with 9:35 left in the first half, they capped off the drive with more points. Again it was Boykins making his way into the end zone and after the Jacob Rogers PAT, it was 21-0.
Paintsville started off at their own 36-yard line and things went from bad to worse as AJ James was picked off by Deonte Stevens who returned it to the 40-yard line. It didn’t take long for Pikeville to turn that into points as Birchfield was able to hit pay dirt from 12 yards out for another Pikeville TD. The extra-point was good making it 28-0 with 8:46 remaining in the first half.
Paintsville mounted a decent drive towards the end of the first half, but the momentum quickly stalled as Blake Caudill and Carson Wright were able get to James down for the sack to make it fourth and 15 with just 17 seconds remaining in the half. Paintsville decided to go for it on fourth down and was unsuccessful. This closed out the first half with Pikeville up 28-0.
Pikeville was able to score once more with Birchfield, his third of the night. Boykins added the two-point conversion to make it 36-0, putting a running clock on Paintsville.
Paintsville was unable to mount a scoring drive and had to settle for a 36-0 loss to the Panthers.
Overall Pikeville had 177 yards on the ground and 227 yards through the air for a total 404 yards on offense.
Paintsville ran the ball 28 times for 97 yards and AJ James was four for 14 for 34 yards in the air. The Tigers had 131 total yards of offense in the loss.
Pikeville (1-2) is scheduled to have its Bye Week this week. The Panthers will be back in action Friday, September 16 at home against county rival Belfry at 7:30 p.m.
East Ridge’s Isaiah Adkins runs wild against Bobcats
Isaiah Adkins was in the zone.
Nothing Betsy Layne did could stop him.
The East Ridge running back led the Warriors to a 54-35 win over Betsy Layne last Friday night.
That helped the Warriors get back on track after falling to Harlan 22-16 during the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl.
The win improves the Warriors’ record to 2-1 on the season, while Betsy Layne falls to 1-2.
How good was Adkins last Friday night?
He rushed for 308 yards and five TDs on just 15 carries. That was good for 20.53 yards per carry.
East Ridge scored first with 9:26 left in the first quarter, but couldn’t add the extra-point.
Betsy Layne answered with 7:26 left in the first quarter and after the Bobcats knocked down the extra-point, they held a 7-6 lead.
The Warriors held a 12-7 lead over Betsy Layne at the end of the first quarter of play.
Betsy Layne jumped back in front just seconds in the second quarter as they jumped back on top 14-12 with 11:51 left in the first half.
The Warriors then jumped back in front 20-14 with 4:27 left in the first half, before Betsy Layne took a 22-20 lead with 51 seconds left in the half. The Warriors scored before the break to take a 26-22 lead into the halftime break.
The Warriors never gave up the lead after that.
East Ridge pushed the lead to 40-22 after two scores to open the third quarter of play.
Betsy Layne answered back with another score in the third to cut the lead to 40-28, but the Warriors answered and held a 46-28 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Each team added a score in the fourth quarter.
East Ridge finished the night with 491 yards rushing and another 53 yards through the air as they finished the night with 544 total yards of offense.
East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine finished the night six of 10 for 53 yards. He added another 105 yards rushing with a TD.
Steven Layne followed 40 rushing yards and two TDs on eight carries. Nathan Martin added 37 yards rushing on three carries. Zack Mason added one yard on the ground.
Landon Robinson led the Warriors’ receivers with two catches for 27 yards. Brad Howell added two catches for 15 yards. Mason added a seven-yard catch and Mullins added a four-yard catch.
Layne had a monster night on defense. He finished the night with 21 tackles (three for losses). Burdine followed with eight.
The Warriors had three turnovers on the night as well. Layne forced a fumble and Burdine recovered it.
Mason and Howell each came up with interceptions.
East Ridge (2-1) is scheduled to be on its Bye Week this week. The Warriors will be back in action at Tug Valley, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.