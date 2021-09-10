Who: North Laurel (2-0) at Shelby Valley (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 10 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: North Laurel, Tom Larkey. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: North Laurel was on its Bye Week last week, while Shelby Valley pulled out a 16-14 win over Class 3A Floyd Central.
This Friday night another set of Jaguars, the North Laurel edition instead of Floyd Central, will take on the Wildcats.
Class 5A North Laurel opened the season with a 30-22 win over Bell County and followed it with a 34-12 win over Breathitt County.
Quarterback Tucker Warren leads the way for the Jaguars. He is 27 for 35 passing for 339 yards and three TDs with an interception on the season.
Warren also leads the team in rushing with 102 yards and four TDs on 21 carries. Christian Larkey follows with 88 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Jacob Bowman has added 56 yards and a TD as well.
Gavin Hurst leads the team in receiving with seven catches for 160 yards. Larkey follows with 11 receptions for 93 yards and two TDs. Caden Harris has three catches for 50 yards.
On defense, Austin Johnson leads the Jaguars with 27 tackles and two sacks. Treyshawn Holmes-Evans follows with 21 tackles.
John Begley and Larkey each have an interception on the season.
Johnson, Larkey and Jayce Hacker have each recovered fumbles for North Laurel.
Shelby Valley escaped Floyd Central with a win last week.
Floyd Central had the ball on the Shelby Valley 12-yard line late and was driving, but the Wildcats’ defense made the stop to save the win.
Sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne was 11 for 13 passing for 147 yards and a TD. He also added 43 yards on the ground on nine carries.
Running back Jayden Newsome rushed for 108 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Jordan Ratliff led the Wildcat receivers with three catches for 49 yards. Brady Bentley had two catches for 32 yards. Newsome added two catches for 31 yards and John Field had three catches for 26 yards. Ethan Bentley added a nine-yard TD catch.
Shelby Valley gained 345 total yards of offense last week.
The Wildcats just have to finish off drives this week against Class 5A North Laurel.
They can’t afford to drive down the field and not score.
On defense last week, Caleb Lovins let the Wildcats with 17 tackles. Newsome followed with 16 tackles. Osborne and Ethan Gunter each had 10.
Osborne recovered a fumble and had an interception as well.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Caleb Lovins.
In three games, Lovins has 40 tackles on the season.
He is a big kid who has a nose for the ball.
Normally, he is paired with Lincoln Billiter on defense and the combo are as fierce some as any linebacker duo in the mountains.
Lovins has size and speed and seems like he is in on every tackle on offense, but he also plays up front on the offensive line.
Lovins has a motor and he will have to continue his break-neck pace on defense if the Wildcats want to knock off North Laurel at home.
Pikeville at Wheelersburg
Who: Pikeville (3-0) at Wheelersburg (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 10 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ed Miller Stadium, Wheelersburg, Ohio.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Wheelersburg, Rob Woodward.
Notes: Pikeville picked up a 48-7 win over Class 4A Letcher Central last Friday night, while Wheerlersburg knocked off Russell 35-16.
Originally, Pikeville was open this week and Wheelersburg was scheduled to take on Ashland Blazer.
Ashland Blazer dropped the game because of a COVID-19 cancellation.
Like last week against Letcher Central, the Panthers were opportunistic and picked up a game because of a COVID-19 cancellation.
The Panthers jumped all over Class 4A Letcher Central last week.
Pikeville has the ability to make big play after big play on offense.
A lot of that is because of the athletes that the Panthers have on that side of the ball and some of it is because of Pikeville’s offensive line.
The Panthers are big, strong and quick up front.
The front four whipped up on Letcher Central last week and that opened up a lot of big play opportunities for the Panther playmakers.
Last week, the offense was clicking on all cylinders.
On the first play of the opening possession, Blake Birchfield got a hole and was gone for a 65-yard score right from the start.
After that, Letcher Central tried to hang with the Panthers, but just couldn’t.
Pikeville is scary on defense too.
The Panthers get to the ball quick and put pressure on the quarterback and running backs.
That leads to the turnovers.
And Pikeville knows how to turn turnovers into points.
Wheelersburg will face off against its second straight Kentucky team.
Last week, the Pirates knocked off Russell 35-16.
In the opening week of play, Wheelersburg fell to Ironton 40-6.
The Pirates first win came in Week 2 with a 26-3 win over Chillicothe.
Wheelersburg scored 21 points against Russell in the second quarter and took a 21-0 lead into the halftime break last week.
The Pirates outscored Russell 7-3 in the third quarter and was outscored 13-7 in the final quarter of play.
Wheelersburg’s defense held Russell to just 27 yards in the first half.
Wheelersburg quarterback Bryson Stamper threw for two TDs both to Eric Lattimore.
Pirate running back Carson Williams rushed for three TDs on the night.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, the offensive line.
Pikeville’s front five are good. Really good.
The Panthers also have depth up front as well.
If Pikeville can win the battle at the line of scrimmage, look for quarterback Isaac McNamee and the Panthers to have a big night.
Pikeville will try to stay perfect on the season.
Clay County at Pike Central
Who: Clay County (2-1) at Pike Central (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 10 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Clay County, Michael Sizemore. Pike Central, Ronn Varney.
Notes: Clay County picked up a big 40-0 road win over Lynn Camp last week, while the Hawks were off due to COVID-19.
Clay County has won two in a row after losing their opener against Knox Central 30-22.
The Tigers knocked off Leslie County 28-14 in Week 2 before rolling to a 40-0 shutout win over Lynn Camp last week.
On the season, Clay County quarterback Tate Rice leads the way for the Tigers. Rice is 51 for 78 passing for 476 yards and four TDs with three interceptions.
Trevor Spurlock leads the rushing attack with 380 yards and two TDs on 58 carries. Adam Collins follows with 156 yards and three TDs on 18 carries.
Zachary Taylor leads the wide receivers with eight catches for 107 yards. Collins has 19 catches for 100 yards and a TD. Tyson Wagers has nine catches for 97 yards and a TD. Brady Wolfe has six catches for 71 yards and a TD. Casey Rice has four catches for 58 yards and a TD.
On defense, Ethan Hensley and Collins lead the Tigers with eight total tackles each.
Collins and Saylor each have two interceptions. Allan Lucas and Wagers also have an interception each.
Lucas and Damien Duff have each recovered a fumble.
Pike Central didn’t get to play last week because of COVID-19.
The Hawks needed the rest and hopefully got a chance to get a bit more healthy.
Matt Anderson’s status is still up in the air at the moment.
But quarterback Tayvian Boykins has had a great start to the season.
In the Pike County Bowl against Shelby Valley, Boykins rushed for 280 yards and four TDs on 30 carries. He was four for 13 passing for 15 yards.
In just two games this season, Boykins has rushed for 400 yards and six TDs on 49 carries.
Boykins needs Anderson back in the lineup to take some of the pressure off of him.
On defense, Xavier Rogers leads the team with 17 total tackles. Isaac Blankenship follows with 12. Shawn May has 11 and Noah Iricks has 10.
Boykins and Iricks each have interceptions for the Hawks.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Noah Iricks.
If Anderson isn’t in the lineup, look for Iricks to try and alleviate some of that pressure from Boykins.
Iricks is an athlete and can do a little bit over everything on the field.
He can have an impact on the game from any number of positions including on defense.
If the Hawks want to pick up the big home win, look for Iricks to have a big game on offense and defense for the Hawks.
Belfry at Central
Who: Belfry (0-3) at Central (1-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 10 7:30 p.m.
Location: Central High School Football Stadium, Louisville.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Central, Marvin Dantzler.
Notes: Central picked up its first win of the season with a 34-0 win over Class 6A Butler last Friday, while Belfry had to forfeit its game to Lexington Christian due to COVID-19.
Central and Belfry know each other well.
The two used to be rivals battling it out for the Class 3A state title almost every year.
Central has since moved up to Class 4A.
The Yellow Jackets dropped their first two games of the season to Class 6A DuPont Manual 14-12 and to the No. 1 ranked 6A team St. Xavier 30-6.
Central has saw the best of the best in its first three games.
Quarterback Vernon Duncan leads the way for the Central offense. Duncan is 20 for 42 passing for 226 yards and an interception this season. Duncan has rushed for 22 yards and two TDs as well.
Cortez Slone leads the rushing attack with 188 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Malachi Williams follows with 111 yards rushing and a TD on 23 carries. Justin Brents has added a TD.
D Jute Johnson leads the Yellow Jacket wide receivers with eight catches for 117 yards.
Amontez Woolfolk follows with six catches for 57 yards.
Belfry didn’t play last week because of COVID-19.
The Pirates like the Yellow Jackets have had a tough schedule to open the season.
Friday night, the Pirates add to that tough schedule by going on the road to Louisville Central.
On the season, Isaac Dixon leads the Pirates with 180 yards rushing and three TDs on 29 carries.
He has had some help running the ball, especially from Dre Young and Zane Hatfield.
Young has rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries. Hatfield has 71 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Dixon is playing the role of quarterback for the Pirates this season.
He mostly runs the ball, but now has the responsibility of making the reads and getting the ball to whoever needs it.
Dixon is in a new role.
He is also three for seven passing for 53 yards and a TD with an interception.
Caden Woolum has caught two passes for 37 yards and two TDs and Braxton Hatfield has hauled in a 16-yard catch for the Pirates.
On defense, Young and Hatfield lead the Pirates with eight tackles each.
Blake Hurley has an interception for the Pirates.
Belfry’s biggest issue has been turnovers early this season.
Dixon is getting used to a new role and some growing pains are to be expected.
The Pirates are hoping after a week of rest that they can get back on the right track.
Central will be tough, though.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Dre Young.
Young is a big fullback who has showed some glimpses early.
Young needs to be able to get positive yards up the middle to open the rest of the field up for Dixon.
If Young can relieve some pressure off of Dixon and the Pirates don’t turn the ball over, they might have a chance to pick up their first win of the season.
First Priority Bowl
East Ridge at Harlan
Who: East Ridge (2-1) at Harlan (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 10 7:30 p.m.
Location: Joe Gilley Stadium, Harlan.
Coaches: East Ridge, Donnie Burdine. Harlan, Eric Perry.
Notes: East Ridge suffered its first loss of the season 50-16 to Betsy Layne last week, while Harlan picked up a 30-0 shutout win over Jenkins.
East Ridge struggled last week after its hot start.
The Warriors gained 246 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine led the Warriors going eight for 19 passing for 132 yards with an interception.
Isaiah Adkins led the rushing attack with 51 yards on seven carries. Zack Mason followed with 40 yards on seven carries. Nathan Martin added 15 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Burdine added eight yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Adkins led the Warrior receivers with three catches for 93 yards. Landon Robinson followed with two catches for 19 yards.
Betsy Layne took Burdine’s rushing away.
Burdine’s rushing ability was the difference make in the Warriors’ first two wins of the season.
Dalton Caudill led the Warriors on the defensive side last week with 11 tackles. Jo Jo Ratliff followed with nine.
Harlan dropped its season opener 29-8 over Berea.
The Green Dragons bounced back with a 30-0 win over Jenkins last week.
Quarterback Cade Middleton leads the Green Dragon offense. Middleton is 15 for 26 passing for 192 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.
Donovan Montana leads the team in rushing with 33 yards and two TDs on two carries.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Dylan Burdine.
Look for Burdine to get the pass game going against Harlan.
Look for East Ridge to work on its passing attack against Harlan.
The Green Dragons aren’t as strong as some of the opponents East Ridge has faced yet, so it could be a good game to work on passing.
If Burdine has a big game, East Ridge should leave Harlan alive and with a win.
Phelps at Hurley
Who: Phelps (0-3) at Hurley (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 10 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rebel Stadium, Hurley, Va.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Hurley, Greg Tester.
Notes: Phelps fell in a close game to Prestonsburg 12-8 last week, while this will be Hurley’s season opener.
The Hornets were so close to a win last week.
Phelps was driving in the final minute of play and had the ball in Prestonsburg territory, but a fumble ended the Hornets’ chances.
Quarterback Cainan Land was seven for 13 passing for 43 yards and an interception.
The Hornets did throw a TD pass as Bryson Locklear was one for one with a 15-yard TD pass to Corey Turnmire on the halfback pass.
Locklear rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries. Blake Daugherty added a 13-yard carry.
Brayden Chapman led the Hornets with two catches for 29 yards. Turnmire had two catches for 22 yards and a TD.
On defense, Landon Dotson led the Hornets with 16 tackles. Kenzeth Ratliff followed with 14 tackles. Locklear added 13 tackles. Bryson Layne and Lucas Fields each had 11 tackles.
The Hornets recovered one fumble.
Phelps is a lot better than what its record reflects.
Phelps has had a really tough schedule, but if you want to get to the point of upsetting Hazard, Sayre or Pikeville in the district, you have to get used to playing against and with good competition.
Hurley has been a pretty consistent team over the years and it will be another test for the Hornets on the road, but a game that Phelps can win.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, Landon Dotson.
Dotson is a big, strong, athletic and quick player up front.
He plays both ways and is physical on both sides of the ball.
Through three games he has 37 total tackles and a sack.
If he can dominate up front and cause chaos on defense, look for the Hornets to have a chance to pick up their first win of the season.