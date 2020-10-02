Who: Phelps (1-2) at Pike Central (1-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Phelps picked up its first win of the season last week with a 54-26 win over Betsy Layne, while Pike Central also picked up its first win of the season with a 70-50 win over Floyd Central.
Expect a lot of scoring if both teams follow last weeks trends.
Originally, Phelps was supposed to visit Eminence this Saturday and the Hawks were scheduled to host Tug Valley.
The game was made earlier this week.
Last week, Phelps’ running attack was unstoppable.
The Hornets rushed for 474 yards. Phelps also threw for 116 yards.
The Hornets racked up 590 total yards of offense.
Dom Francis had an unbelievable game. Francis accounted for 377 total yards of offense. He was six for nine passing for 108 yards and two TDs. Francis also led the team in rushing with 269 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Seth Mayhorn added 112 rushing yards for the Hornets and three TDs on 15 carries. Bryson Layne added 49 yards and Christian Land rushed for 40 yards and a TD. Bryson Locklear chipped in with 10 yards and Brayden Chapman added two.
Cainan Land led the Hornet wide receivers with four catches for 86 yards and two TDs. Riley Dotson hauled in a 17-yard reception. Mayhorn had two catches for 13 yards.
On defense, Landon Dotson led the way for the Hornets with 12 total tackles and three sacks.
The Hornets forced three turnovers as well. Bryson Locklear forced a fumble and recovered it. Corey Turnmire forced a fumble and Francis recovered it.
Mayhorn came up with an interception.
Pike Central had numbers that were just as outlandish on offense.
All of the Hawks’ yards came on the ground.
Pike Central racked up 645 rushing yards against Floyd Central.
Yes, 645 rushing yards in one game.
The Hawks had two players rush for over 200 yards.
Keegan Bentley led the way with 250 yards and five TDs on 14 carries. That was good for an average of 17.85 yards per carry.
Matt Anderson had been quiet all season, but he woke up and rushed for 225 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.
Noah Iricks added 100 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries.
Quarterback Tayvian Boykins added 70 rushing yards and a TD on six carries.
On defense, Iricks led the Hawks with 21 total tackles. Aaron Slone followed with 14 total tackles and Adrien Anthony added 13 total tackles.
The Hawks forced and recovered two fumbles. Tyler Young and Jakobe Justice each forced and recovered a fumble.
This game might come down to which team can make a stop or create a turnover.
There should be plenty of offense scoring.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, Dom Francis. For Pike Central, Matt Anderson.
Francis is having a spectacular season.
On the season, Francis is 16 for 35 passing for 281 yards and four TDs.
Francis has rushed for 546 yards and six TDs on 53 carries.
His offensive line is doing a good job at creating running lanes, but when Francis decides to throw, he has been an effective passer.
Nobody knew what to expect from Francis as a passer since he played his first three seasons as the feature running back for the Hornets.
If Francis has a big game both passing and running the ball, the Hornets might have a chance to leave Pike Central with a win.
Anderson was quiet in first two games of the season.
Maybe not having a full offseason full of normal workouts and scrimmages affected him more than some other players.
But last week, Anderson was back to his usual self.
Anderson is just a sophomore and may have had a tough time carrying the momentum of last season over to this season, but whatever it was, he cured all that ailed him last week.
Anderson has rushed for 296 yards and two TDs this season. He got the bulk of that last season.
If the Hawks want to knock off their county rival, Anderson will have to have another big game.
Floyd Central at Belfry
Who: Floyd Central (2-1) at Belfry (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Floyd Central, Shawn Hager. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Floyd Central opened district play with a 70-50 loss to Pike Central, while Belfry cruised past Magoffin County 59-20 in the first week of district play.
The Jaguars started the season off with a 24-21 win over Hazard and followed that with a 22-12 win over Prestonsburg before falling to Pike Central last week.
This week be the Jaguars’ toughest test of the season, though.
Floyd Central will have to be able to compete with Belfry up front if the Jaguars’ want to have a chance to pull the upset over the Pirates.
On the season, quarterback Caleb Hager leads the charge for the Jaguars. He is 15 for 39 passing for 257 yards and three TDs with two interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 286 yards and five TDs on 47 carries. Jordan Akers has added 122 yards rushing. Bryce Thacker has rushed for 107 yards and a TD. Trenton Hatfield has chipped in with 65 yards and four TDs on the season.
Brant Potter follows in the rushing attack with 213 yards and a TD on 19 carries.
Potter leads the Jaguar receivers with seven catches for 154 yards and three TDs. Sheston Johnson follows with seven catches for 96 yards. Akers has three catches for 22 yards. Hager has a 10-yard reception and Hatfield also has a three-yard catch.
On defense, Hatfield leads the way with 15 total tackles. Tacker follows with 11 total tackles. Landon Castle also has 11 total tackles with four of those going for a loss.
Akers, Hager and Potter each have an interception for Floyd Central.
Belfry bounced back from its loss to Pikeville with a big district win over Magoffin County.
The Pirates didn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website at the time of this publication.
But Belfry is still dangerous up front and the defensive line continues to gain more experience each week.
Belfry’s Isaac Dixon is one of the top backs in the state in any Class.
Look for Belfry to play hard hitting football and try to dominate the line of scrimmage.
Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, Brant Potter. For Belfry, fullback Kyle Webb.
Potter has done a little of everything for the Jaguars this season.
His athleticism allows him to play anywhere on the field.
Potter is a playmaker. He is the second leading rusher on the team and top receiver.
Potter also played quarterback most of last season.
Don’t be surprised to see him making plays all over the field at several different positions Friday night. Potter will have to have a big game along with the rest of the Jaguars if they want to upset the Pirates.
For Belfry, the fullback position is key.
Webb has showed flashes this season, but he sat out all of last season.
Webb will have to run the ball effectively up the middle to help set up the outside edges for the Pirates.
If Webb has a strong game look for the Pirates to have a chance to pick up their second Class 3A District 8 win.
Pikeville at Campbell County
Who: Pikeville (3-0) at Campbell County (1-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 2, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Campbell County High School Stadium, Alexandria.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Campbell County, Mike Woolf.
Notes: Last week Pikeville picked up a 58-41 win over Class 6A Henry Clay, while Campbell County fell to Oldham County 17-14.
The Panthers will play a Class 6A opponent for the second straight week.
Last week, Pikeville wide receiver Zac Lockhart had an all-time game. He had 17 catches for 388 yards and seven TDs. The 388 yards and seven TDs are new state records.
Quarterback Isaac McNamee also had a big week as he went 21 for 31 passing for 409 yards and seven TDs. His 409 yards tied the school’s all-time record. He is tied with former quarterback Matt Branham.
Besides those two, Nate Collins and Birchfield also had big games running the ball.
Collins led the Panthers with 125 rushing yards and a TD on 12 carries. Brichfield followed with 108 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Birchfield also had two catches for 15 yards.
Pikeville put up 655 yards of total offense last week.
Campbell County picked up a 21-8 win over Cooper to open the season.
The Camels have now dropped two straight after the opening week win.
Campbell County fell to Conner 29-6 in Week 2 and 17-14 to Oldham County last week.
On the season, the Camels only have 742 total yards of offense through three games. Pikeville was less than 100 yards short of that total last week.
Quarterback Justin Little is 14 for 23 passing for 165 yards to lead the Camels. Preston Agee has also seen time at the quarterback position. He is seven for 21 passing for 78 yards and two interceptions.
Crosley Gray leads the Camel rushing attack with 155 yards and a TD on 37 carries. Agee follows with 129 yards and three TDs on 27 carries. Little has rushed for 101 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. Camden Abell has added 90 yards on 11 carries and Ayden Bauwens has added 24 yards rushing.
Wes Barth leads the Camel receivers with nine catches for 116 yards. Eric Davie has three catches for 56 yards.
Creed Marr leads the defense with seven total tackles. Kaden Morency has five total tackles and a sack.
Sam Sprinkle and Agee each have interceptions for the Camels.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, the defense.
Pikeville’s offense gets a lot of attention and rightfully so with all of the weapons on that side of the ball, but the Panther defense is just as explosive.
Pikeville’s defense has been nasty.
The Panthers tear at the ball when wrapping up offensive players while tackling them. That has created six forced fumbles in three games. Pikeville has six fumble recoveries as well.
Pikeville gave up 41 points to Henry Clay last week, but don’t expect to see many teams score that much on the Panthers.
Pikeville held Belfry to just 14 points and Raceland to seven in the first two games this season.
Look for the defense to play with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove after giving up 41 points last week.
If the defense has a big game, look for Pikeville to leave Campbell County with a big win.
East Ridge at Martin County
Who: East Ridge (0-3) at Martin County (1-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Stadium, Inez.
Coaches: East Ridge, Ben Runyon. Martin County, Josh Muncy.
Notes: East Ridge was so close to pulling out its first win of the season last week, but fell to Prestonsburg 29-26 in district action. Martin County did pick up its first win oft the season with a 14-10 win over district rival Bath County.
East Ridge will try to get its first win against another district rival this week in Martin County.
East Ridge keeps getting better and better.
The Warriors held a 26-23 late, but the Blackcats scored on its final drive of the game in the closing seconds to pull out the win.
Last week, quarterback Zack Mason had a big game for East Ridge. He was six for 10 passing for 112 yards and a TD with an interception.
Jeremy Taylor led the running attack with 147 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. Isaiah Adkins followed with 115 yards rushing on 16 carries. Gabe Mullins added 107 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries. Mason followed with 58 yards on just two carries. Dylan Smallwood chipped in with two yards rushing.
Adkins led the receivers with two catches for 56 yards and a TD. Casey Kendrick added two catches for 51 yards. Landon Robinson also had a five-yard catch.
Connor Puckett led the Warrior offense with 12 total tackles. Taylor followed with eight total tackles. Chandler Ramey added eight total tackles and 1/2 sack. Dalton Caudill added seven total tackles and 1/2 sack. Mason and Brandon Little each added seven total tackles.
Mullins came up with an interception for the Warriors.
Martin County bounced back from a 56-8 loss to Magoffin County in Week 2 with a 14-10 win over Bath County last week.
The win will go along way for the Cardinals playoff hopes. In a six team district, only four teams will advance to the Class 2A playoffs.
This game will be big for the district standings as well.
On the season, the Cardinals have used two quarterbacks.
Charles Bowen leads the way as he is seven for 13 passing for 150 yards with two interceptions. Jason Maynard is five for 11 passing for 123 yards and a TD.
Kolby Sparks leads the Cardinal running attack. Sparks has 367 rushing yards and three TDs on 43 carries. Branson Smith follows with 153 yards and two TDs on 26 carries. Logan Proctor has 149 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
Parker Davis leads the wide receivers with seven catches for 161 yards and a TD. No other receiver has more than two catches on the season.
Martin County’s defense has forced five fumbles and recovered three of them.
Proctor leads the defense with 16 total tackles and two sacks. Smith has 12 total tackles. Jacob Carter has nine total tackles and a sack.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Jeremy Taylor.
Taylor has been the workhorse this season.
He leads the team in carries with 50.
Taylor has rushed for 270 yards and two TDs. He has one catch for 15 yards.
He is second on the team in tackles with 26 total tackles.
Taylor is a hard hitter and he runs hard as well.
When it comes to picking up the hard yards, that’s what Taylor does.
Against a good Martin County team, look for Taylor to get the biggest bulk of the carries, especially in short yardage situations.
If Taylor can help the Warriors move the chains on offense and keep the Martin County running backs in check on defense, look for East Ridge to have a chance to leave with a win Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.