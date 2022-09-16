Who: Belfry (2-2) at Pikeville (1-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Philip Haywood, Belfry. Chris McNamee, Pikeville.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of a 24-21 win over Class 4A Central, while Pikeville was on its Bye Week.
The Pirates found a way to win last week.
They just wouldn’t stop fighting and that paid off.
Belfry trailed in the fourth, but scored a TD to tie the game up.
Then on defense, they stopped Central to get the ball back in the final minutes of the game.
The Pirates won with a field goal from Aiden McCoy. McCoy also knocked down all three of his extra-point attempts on the night.
Belfry dominated on the ground as they rushed for 361 yards on the night.
The Pirates finished the game with 361 total yards of offense.
Fullback Dre Young led the way for the Pirates. He rushed for 193 yards and two TDs on 26 carries. Caden Woolum followed with 73 yards and a TD on seven carries. Ace Caudill added 55 yards on eight carries. Cayden Varney added 36 yards on seven carries and Chase Varney had four yards rushing on four carries.
The star of the night for the Pirates against Central was Aiden McCoy, though.
McCoy hit a 21-yard field goal with just four seconds left to give the Pirates the win.
Pikeville had its Bye Week last week, but picked up its first win of the season 36-0 against Paintsville a couple of weeks ago.
Pikeville got some much need offense through the air against Paintsville.
Quarterback Isaac Duty was 13 for 15 passing for 183 yards and two TDs.
In the first two games of the season, the Panthers had only thrown for 102 yards.
Pikeville likes to mix the run and pass games.
Can Pikeville get its offense going and slow Belfry’s run enough?
The Pirates and Panthers have both played tough schedules so far.
They have both seen really good defenses and a lot of speed from their opponents.
It should be an interesting matchup this season.
The team that controls the style of play should have the advantage.
Belfry will try and grind things out on the ground and wear Pikeville out, while the Panthers will try and spread Belfry out and get the ball to its playmakers in space.
Pikeville enters the rivalry game with a three-game winning streak.
Since 2000, the Pirates are 17-5 against Pikeville.
The Panthers won 31-14 in 2000, then Belfry won the next 13 games in a row.
Pikeville won in 2014 and Belfry followed it with a four-game winning streak.
In that stretch, there has been four shutouts. Pikeville shutout Belfry 29-0 last year. Belfry shutout Pikeville 21-0 in 2001, 30-0 in 2004 and 48-0 in 2012.
Belfry is averaging 35.227 points per game since 2000, while Pikeville is averaging 25.818 points per game.
The Pirates have scored 50 or more six times and has scored over 40 nine times in the series.
The rivalry goes back a lot further than that, though.
Since 2000, Belfry has won eight state championships and Pikeville has won three.
That’s a lot of championship gold between the two schools.
Both are defending state champions in their class as well.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Dre Young. For Pikeville, Blake Birchfield.
The two runners will be the guys who set the tone for their team this Friday night.
Young has been the workhorse for Belfry.
On the season, Young has rushed for 583 yards and four TDs on 79 carries.
He has been consistent every game.
He always seem to break a big run after a while too.
Can Pikeville’s line slow him down enough for the linebackers to bring him down?
That will be the question?
But if he can consistently run up the middle for four and five yards, it might not matter, unless turnovers become a factor. The Pirates had had some fumbles this season, including three last week.
For Pikeville, Birchfield leads the team with 287 yards and four TDs on 43 carries.
He is off to a good start for the Panthers and the last game against Paintsville was his best performance of the season.
Against Paintsville, Birchfield rushed for 142 yards and three TDs on 14 carries.
He will have to do more of that.
Last season against Belfry, he rushed for 142 yards and a TD.
If he can rush for around that mark again it will open things up for the passing game.
Can Birchfield have another big game to lead the Panthers to their fourth straight win over Belfry or will Young help the Pirates grind out another big win this season?
East Ridge at Tug Valley
Who: East Ridge (2-1) at Tug Valley (3-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bob Brewer Stadium, Naugatuck.
Coaches: Donnie Burdine, East Ridge. Hady Ford, Tug Valley.
Notes: East Ridge is coming off of its Bye Week, while the Panthers are coming off of a big 27-6 win over Symmes Valley.
In East Ridge’s last game, Isaiah Adkins stole the show. Adkins rushed for 308 yards and five TDs on just 15 carries against Betsy Layne.
Adkins is ranked 16th in the state in rushing including all classes and is ranked fourth in Class 2A; he has 454 rushing yards and six TDs on 34 carries this season.
East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine is ranked eighth in Class 2A in passing as he is 36 for 60 for 511 yards and four TDs with two interceptions. He is also ranked 32nd in Class 2A in rushing with 203 rushing yards and two TDs.
Brad Howell is ranked as the 14th top receiver as he has 10 receptions for 165 yards this season. Zack Mason comes in at No. 18 in Class 2A with 13 receptions for 149 yards and two TDs.
Sitting atop the leader board in tackles in Class 2A is East Ridge’s Stevie Todd Layne with 50 total tackles not the season (four of those are for losses). He is second in tackles in the state regardless of class. Cooper’s Jack Lonaker has 68 tackles in four games, while Layne’s 50 have come in just three games.
Layne’s teammates Mason and Landon Robinson also rank No. 42 and No. 43 in Class 2A in tackles with 23 tackles each.
Mason has two interceptions to rank him 15th in Class 2A as well.
East Ridge has more weapons this season and the ability to spread the ball around on offense has helped.
Layne has also helped the defense tighten up this season.
The Warriors are playing well and a win at Tug Valley would only help their confidence.
Tug Valley enters the game 3-0 and the Panthers are ranked No. 2 in Class A.
The Panthers knocked off Shady Spring in Week 1. Shady Spring was ranked in the Top 15 of Class 2A. The Panthers followed it with a 32-7 win over Sherman and a 27-6 win over Symmes Valley.
Tug Valley’s defense has given up 34 points in three games; that’s good for a little over 11 points per game.
Can the Panthers hold East Ridge in check?
East Ridge has scored 120 points in three games (40 points per game).
Besides having a good defense, the Panthers’ offense has been good.
Tug Valley has scored 91 points in three games (30.33 average).
Panther quarterback Elijah Fluty has been doing a good job of leading the Tug Valley offense.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Isaiah Adkins. For Tug Valley, Elijah Fluty.
Adkins will try and continue his success on the ground of for the Warriors.
Adkins is also a receiver for the Warriors, so he could be lined up anywhere on the field.
Adkins doesn’t get a ton of carries, but he takes advantage of them.
Will East Ridge look for him more now that he has had success?
Don’t look for the Warriors to force the ball to him, but if he is running well, then they might feed it to him a bit more than usual.
Fluty will have to come out and lead the offense like each week.
He can’t turn it over and he will have to make the most of his passing opportunities when he gets them.
The Panthers will try and run the ball and run it a lot, but when they have chances through the air, Fluty will need to deliver.
He is also a threat to run the ball and that always makes it harder for opposing defenses.
Pike Central at Harlan County
Who: Pike Central (1-3) at Harlan County (2-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Davis Memorial Stadium, Baxter.
Coaches: Ronn Varney, Pike Central. Charles McCreary, Harlan County.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 47-0 loss to Clay County last week, while Harlan County is coming off of a 45-18 win over Knox Central.
Pike Central has been shutout its last two game now.
The Hawks will try and remedy that this week.
Pike Central has played two straight Class 4A District 8 opponents and Friday will be the third straight and final one of the season.
After Matt Anderson sat out against Letcher Central, he returned last week and rushed for 43 yards.
Pike Central only gained 70 total yards of offense the entire game.
Someone has to step up for the Hawks.
Whether its Anderson carrying the load or quarterback Daymon Scammell taking on more, the Hawks can’t beat Harlan County if they’re held to 70 yards of total offense.
Luckily, Anderson is talented enough to have a big game against anybody.
Is he fully healthy is the question though?
Scammell was one for three passing last week and added 15 yards on the ground as the Hawks’ second leading rusher.
Last week, Harlan County rushed for 321 yards and passed for 77.
The Black Bears don’t throw it often, but try to take advantage of the passing game when they decide to air it out.
Last week, Jordan Thomas rushed for 210 yards and three TDs to lead the Black Bears.
On the season, Thomas leads the team in rushing with 427 yards and seven TDs on 56 carries. James Howard follows with 178 rushing yards and a TD on 36 carries. Jonah Swanner has 156 yards and four TDs on 12 carries and Josh Sergent has rushed for 113 yards and a score on 19 carries.
Quarterback Ethan Rhymer was 11 for 27 for 146 yards and two TDs with five interceptions.
The Hawks defense will have to find a way to slow the potent Harlan County run game.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, the defense.
Can Pike Central slow down Harlan County’s run game?
It will be a tough task and will take a total team effort.
Pike Central will have to stay in their lanes and not miss tackles.
Harlan County will try and wear Pike Central down up front.
If Pike Central can hold the run game in check, they might be able to leave Harlan County with a win.
But that is a tough task that a lot of teams have trouble doing.
Bye Week: Shelby Valley, Phelps.