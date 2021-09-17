ARH Bowl
Pikeville at Belfry
Who: Pikeville (4-0) at Belfry (0-4)
Kickoff: Friday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Pikeville traveled to Wheelersburg and picked up a 20-7 win against the Ohio powerhouse, while Belfry fell to Louisville Central 37-6.
Pikeville gained 288 total yards of offense.
But the Panther defense only gave up 182 total yards of offense.
The Panthers have been getting it done against some good competition early this season.
Pikeville is on a roll, but knows that they will have a tough game ahead even though Belfry hasn’t got its first win of the season.
The Panthers have won two straight against the Pirates.
That’s quite the feat since Belfry has dominated the series for the most part of the 2000s.
Pikeville is fast.
The Panthers are fast offensively and defensively.
Pikeville has a lot of burners.
Right now, wide receiver Zac Lockhart might be playing as good as anybody in the state.
In the last two games, he has 16 catches for 249 yards and five TDs on offense. On defense he has three interceptions.
Pikeville’s offense is really clicking on all cylinders though.
The offensive line is the best in the state at Class A and probably one of the top overall lines in the state in any class.
And then you get to quarterback Isaac McNameee who is slinging the ball around the field.
Running back Blake Birchfield has rushed for 563 yards and six TDs in three games this season.
Then the defense has been stingy.
The Panthers gave up 21 points in the opener against Paintsville, but has give up just one score against Class 4A Letcher Central and Wheelersburg each.
Belfry hasn’t got any wins, but you can’t count the Pirates out — ever.
The Pirates have one of the toughest schedules of any team in the state at any class.
Belfry opened the season with Class 5A Pulaski County and Covington Catholic (two of the top teams in Class 5A). After taking a forfeit loss to Lexington Christian (one of the top teams in Class 2A), the Pirates fell 36-7 to former Class 3A rival and current Class 4A powerhouse Louisville Central.
Belfry was thinking about getting better for the playoffs and their early schedule will certainly prepare them.
You still have to remember the Pirates are filling some big holes from last year and Isaac Dixon is learning a new position and role this season.
Dixon has a lot on his plate and is still producing against the best of the best in the state.
Last week, The Pirates only gained 185 total yards of offense; all of it came by the ground game.
Dixon led the Pirates with 117 rushing yards and a TD on 20 carries.
Dre Young followed with 55 yards on seven carries.
Dixon has to make every read and then once he decides to run the ball or give it up, he has to make the decision of which hole to hit and when and where to make his cuts.
That’s a lot to put on someone, but if any player can pull it off it is Dixon.
This will be the Pirates’ final test before district play starts next week against Magoffin County.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Isaac McNamee. For Belfry, the defense.
McNamee has put together two straight outstanding performances against the Pirates.
In three games, the senior gunslinger is 33 for 53 passing for 457 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions.
McNamee will have to have another big game if the Panthers want to push their winning streak to three against Belfry.
For Belfry, the defense will have to step up.
In the Pirates’ three games they have given up 134 points.
That’s a little over 42 points per game.
That’s not Belfry like.
But the defense probably had the most holes to fill from last season.
If Belfry can tighten things up and pressure McNamee, they’ll have a chance to win.
No matter who comes out on top, it should be a good game like always.
Harlan County
at Pike Central
Who: Harlan County (1-3) at Pike Central (1-3)
Kickoff: Friday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Harlan County, Charles McCreary. Pike Central, Ronn Varney.
Notes: Harlan County is coming off of a 42-26 loss to Knox Central, while Pike Central fell to Clay County 36-28 last Friday night.
Harlan County knocked off South Laurel 59-26 in the opening game of the season and is now on a three game losing streak.
On the season, Quarterback Ethan Rhymer is five for 15 passing for 122 yards two TDs and five interceptions.
Demarco Hopkins leads the Black Bear rushing attack with 639 yards rushing and eight TDs on 79 carries. Adam Carr follows with 407 yards rushing and two TDs on 60 carries. Thomas Jordan has added 227 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
In just four games this season, Harlan County has rushed for 1,367 yards with 13 TDs.
The Black Bears are a predominately run team.
Pike Central is also a run first team.
The Hawks got their lead back Matt Anderson back from injury last week.
Anderson made his season debut and led the team with 186 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.
Quarterback Tayvian Boykins followed with 134 rushing yards and a TD on 27 carries. Boykins was five for six passing for 46 yards and a TD.
Boykins has been great on the season, but he has had a lot of usage.
In three games played, Boykins has rushed for 534 yards and seven TDs on 76 carries. He is 11 for 24 passing for 72 yards and a TD.
Pike Central has rushed for 904 yards as a team.
Xavier Rogers leads the Pike Central defense with 23 total tackles. Shawn May follows with 19 tackles and Isaac Blankenship has added 18.
Noah Iricks and Boykins each have an interception for the Hawks.
Pike Central has also caused three fumbles and recovered two of them.
Who 2 Watch: The Pike Central defense.
Look for this to be a battle up front.
Both teams have the same game plan.
To run the ball down the other team’s throat.
The Hawks will have to step up and limit the Black Bears and that will start up front.
Pike Central looked good against Shelby Valley up front during the first half earlier this season, but did tire in the second.
Pike Central will have to have a strong sustaining defense the whole game and limit what the Black Bears do on the ground if the Hawks want to break their three-game losing streak.
Bye Week: Shelby Valley and East Ridge East Ridge. Tug Valley at Phelps was called off Thursday due to COVID-19 from Tug Valley. The Hornets will try and find another game for Friday night.