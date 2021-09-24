Pikeville at
Lexington Christian
Who: Pikeville (5-0) at Lexington Christian Academy (5-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium, Lexington.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Lexington Christian, Doug Charles.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 29-0 shutout win over Belfry, while Lexington Christian is coming off of a 43-7 win over Class 4A Lexington Catholic.
Pikeville will hit the road for the fourth straight week out of five straight road games.
The Panthers are the top rated team in the Associated Press Top 10 Poll, while Lexington Christian is the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A behind Beechwood.
Pikeville is clicking on all cylinders right now.
The Panthers offense is good. Really, really good.
The Pikeville defense is good. Really, really good.
On the season, the Panthers have outscored their opponents 141-35.
Pikeville is averaging 35.25 points per game, while the defense is only allowing 8.75 points per game.
The offense starts with quarterback Isaac McNamee.
McNamee is 47 for 50 passing for 630 yards and 10 TDs with two interceptions in just four games played; the Panthers picked up a forfeit win over Bourbon County.
The offensive line is one of the better lines you’ll see, especially for a Class A school.
The line has given McNamee time to throw, but if you look at the run game, they have opened up plenty of running lanes for the Panther running backs as well.
Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield has rushed for 705 yards and seven TDs on 86 carries.
Zac Lockhart leads the way for the Pikeville receivers. Lockhart has 26 catches for 352 yards and six TDs. Wade Hensley has started to emerge as a big time threat as well. Hensley has six catches for 127 yards and three TDs. Tight end Grant Scott has eight catches for 101 yards and two TDs.
On defense, Luke Ray leads the team in tackles with 56. Devin DeRossett and Jacoby Thornsbury each have 36 tackles. Aaron Slone has added 32 tackles.
Lockhart leads the team with two interceptions. Sam Wright, Barrett Caudill and Birchfield each have an interception.
Pikeville has recovered five fumbles as well.
Lexington Christian has been really good as well.
The Eagles opened the season with a 21-12 win over Class 6A Madison Central. The Eagles followed it with a 35-28 over defending Class 4A state champion Boyle County.
Lexington Christian followed with a 1-0 forfeit win over Belfry; the Pirates forfeited the game due to COVID-19. After that, the Eagles dismantled Class 4A power Lexington Catholic 43-7.
On the season, the Eagles have used four quarterbacks so far.
Drew Nieves leads the Eagles passing attack. In two games, Nieves is 23 for 40 passing for 400 yards and five TDs with an interception.
In four games, Mason Moore follows as the clear No. 2 quarterback. Moore is six for eight passing for 73 yards and a TD.
Howard Saxton and Will Nichols also saw snaps behind center, but haven’t contributed a lot to the offense.
Xavier Brown leads the team in rushing with 385 yards and two TDs on 50 carries. Moore follows with 282 yards and five TDs on 39 carries. Jeremiah Riffle has rushed for 214 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.
Moore also leads the wide receivers with 13 catches for 268 yards and three TDs. Brown has five catches for 87 yards and a TD. Parker Chaney has four catches for 78 yards and a TD.
Jeffery Selby leads the defense with 36 tackles. Nichols follows with 25 tackles and a sack. Tyler Morris has 15 tackles and four sacks.
Chaney leads the team with three interceptions. Moore, Selby, Evan Brown and JVeontae Emerson each have an interception; Emerson returned his pick for a TD.
Pikeville can win, but it will be the toughest test of the season for the Panthers.
The Panthers have to play a nearly perfect game.
The offense has to stay on the field and put points up and the defense will have to keep the Eagle run game in check.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Blake Birchfield.
Birchfield has been great all season.
He will be the key keeping the changes moving Friday night.
He has a very good offensive line in front of him.
But expect running lanes to close quick from a stout Lexington Christian defense.
If he can run the ball effectively, look for that to open up the entire offense.
Birchfield will have to have a big game if the Panthers want a chance to pull off the big road win Friday night.
Betsy Layne
at Phelps
Who: Betsy Layne (5-0) at Phelps (2-3)
Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m..
Location: Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Andrew West, Phelps; Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne.
Notes: Undefeated through the first half of the 2021 high school football season, Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Phelps for a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 24.
Among the most improved high school football teams in the state, Betsy Layne is thriving under first-year head coach Jarredd Jarrell.
Betsy Layne has notched wins over Martin County, Morgan County East Ridge, Jenkins and Knott County Central.
The Bobcats are winning with a balanced offensive attack.
Quarterback Chase Mims leads Betsy Layne. Leading the Bobcats through the air, Mims has completed 43 of 55 passes for 1,055 yards and 13 TDs.
Brady Robinson paces the Bobcats in receiving. Robinson has reeled in 17 receptions for 341 yards and seven TD.
Reese Music has hauled in nine receptions for 338 yards and three TD for the Bobcats
Aiding Betsy Layne’s aerial attack, Shawn Dee Howell has made 12 catches for 307 yards and two TDs.
As a team, Betsy Layne has rushed 89 times for 1,026 yards and nine TD.
Pacing the Bobcats on the ground, Mims has rushed 29 times for 285 yards and three TDs.
Following Mims, Austin Tackett has rushed 20 times for 244 yards and four TDs for the Bobcats.
Defensively for Betsy Layne, Marcus Hall has recorded 40 tackles.
Providing a lift on the defensive side for Betsy Layne, Dylon Williams has recorded two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Phelps compiled a 2-3 record in the first half of the 2021 high school football regular season. After opening the season with three straight losses to Pineville, East Ridge and Prestonsburg, Phelps has posted back-to-back wins. The Hornets have notched two straight wins over Hurley (Va.) and Tug Valley (W.Va.).
Phelps has rushed 131 times for 698 yards and nine TDs. Leading the Hornets’ offensive attack, Bryson Locklear has rushed 51 times for 403 yards and three TDs.
Through the air, three Phelps quarterbacks have combined to complete 27 of 50 passes for 262 yards and five TDs while throwing two interceptions. Pacing the Hornets through the air, Steven Layne has completed 14 of 31 passes for 157 yards and two TDs. Layne has thrown one interception.
Landon Dotson (54 tackles, eight tackles for losses, five sacks), an offensive lineman/defensive lineman, paces the Hornets up front.
Phelps defeated Betsy Layne 54-26 when the two teams met during the 2020 high school football season.
Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior athlete Shawn Dee Howell. One of the area’s most underrated high school football players, Howell is among the leaders for much-improved Betsy Layne.
For Phelps, senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Landon Dotson. A force up front for Phelps, Dotson leads the Hornets in tackles, tackles for losses and sacks.
East Ridge
at Prestonsburg
Who: East Ridge (2-2) at Prestonsburg (3-1)
Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m..
Location: Blackcat Stadium/Josh Francis Field, Prestonsburg.
Coaches: Donnie Burdine, Jr., East Ridge; Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg.
Notes: On a three-game winning streak, Prestonsburg is set to host East Ridge for a Class 2A, District 8 opener on Friday, Sept. 24.
The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Brandon Brewer, have reeled off three straight wins over Phelps. Powell County and Floyd Central.
Prestonsburg battled back from behind to beat county rival Floyd Central 26-24 on the road Friday, Sept. 17.
The Blackcats are averaging 280.8 rushing yards per game.
Leading Prestonsburg on the ground, Carter Akers has rushed 73 times for 437 yards and three TDs.
Another productive running back, Ethan Jarvis has rushed 46 times for 421 yards and four TDs.
Giving Prestonsburg three reliable rushing threats, Brant George has rushed 32 times for 161 yards and two TDs.
Pacing Prestonsburg’s defensive unit, Akers has recorded a team-high 43 tackles.
East Ridge has suffered back-to-back losses to Betsy Layne and Harlan. Betsy Layne puled away to beat East Ridge 50-16 on Friday, Sept. 3.
Forcing East Ridge to remain in the loss column one week later on Friday, Sept. 10. Harlan outlasted the Warriors 46-40.
The Warriors, under the direction of first-year head coach Donnie Burdine, Jr., defeated Floyd Central 42-34 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
Remaining in the win column one week later in the Pike County Bowl at Belfry High School, East Ridge topped Phelps 40-26.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine leads the Warriors. Through the air, Burdine has completed 53 of 89 passes for 825 yards and six TDs. Burdine has thrown one interception.On the ground, Burdine has rushed 75 times for 474 yards and 12 TDs.
Isaiah Adkins paces East Ridge in receiving. Adkins has hauled in 18 receptions for 328 yards and three TDs.
In addition to Adkins’ receiving effort, Brad Howell has made 11 catches for 215 yards and two TDs for the Warriors.
Ranking second in rushing for East Ridge, Nathan Martin has rushed 55 times for 196 yards and two TDs.
As a team, East Ridge has rushed 158 times for 809 yards and 14 TDs.
Defensively for East Ridge, Dalton Caudill has recorded a team-high 54 tackles.
The Warriors were open the week of Friday, Sept. 17.
Prestonsburg outlasted East Ridge 29-26 when the two teams faced off in a district game during the 2020 high school football season.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, senior linebacker Dalton Caudill. The Warriors’ leading tackler, Caudill will need to deliver defensively as East Ridge looks to stop Prestonsburg’s rushing attack.
For Prestonsburg, running back/defensive back Carter Akers. A four-year starter, Akers leads Prestonsburg in rushing and tackles.
Pike Central
at Floyd Central
Who: Pike Central (1-4) at Floyd Central (0-5)
Kickoff: Friday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.
Coaches: Pike Central, Ronn Varney. Floyd Central, Shawn Hager.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 60-38 loss against Harlan County, while Floyd Central fell to county rival Prestonsburg 26-24.
Pike Central is looking for its first win since Week 1 and Floyd Central is looking for its first win of the season.
This will be both teams’ district opener.
The Hawks have Matt Anderson back, but they have yet to get a win since his return.
They’re hoping his return will pay dividends in the district schedule.
Quarterback Tayvian Boykins has been outstanding all season.
Boykins is the top rusher in Class 3A.
In just four games he has rushed for 795 yards and 10 TDs on 101 carries. He is 13 for 30 passing for 159 yards and three TDs with an interception.
Anderson has played two games this season and he has helped take some of the load off of Boykins.
Anderson has rushed for 304 yards and two TDs on 43 carries in two games.
Xavier Rogers leads the Hawk defense with 35 tackles and Shawn May follows with 29 tackles.
Boykins and Noah Iricks each have an interception.
Floyd Central has been close in their last two games, but close doesn’t give you a win.
The Jaguars fell to East Ridge 42-34 to open the season. Floyd Central followed with a 35-0 shutout loss to Perry Central. The Jaguars then fell to Shelby Valley 16-14 in a game that came down to the final seconds. After a forfeit loss because of COVID-19 in Week 4, the Jaguars fell to Prestonsburg 26-24 in a game that came down to the wire once again.
Floyd Central quarterback Max Martin is five for 18 passing fro 42 yards and four interceptions. Martin has added 221 yards and a TD on 43 carries.
Blake Adams leads the Jaguar rushing attack with 343 yards and two TDs on 63 carries. Sheston Johnson follows with 228 yards and three CDs on 57 carries. John Johnson has 94 yards and three TDs on 22 carries this season.
Jace Martin leads the receivers with two catches for 22 yards and Brody Buck has three catches for 20 yards.
Jacob Johnson leads the Jaguar defense with 36 tackles. BJ Peterson follows with 26 and Adams has 22 tackles on the season.
The Jaguars haven’t recorded any turnovers on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, the defense.
If the Hawks want to win, the defense will have to make some stops.
Last week, Harlan County scored 60.
The Hawks put up a lot of points, but couldn’t go toe-to-toe with Harlan County.
If Pike Central wants to pick up its first district win of the season, the defense will have to come up with some stops against Floyd Central Friday night.
Shelby Valley
at West Carter
Who: Shelby Valley (2-2) at West Carter (2-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Michael Blankenship Memorial Stadium, Olive Hill.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. West Carter, Daniel Barker.
Notes: Shelby Valley was on its Bye Week last week, while West Carter fell to Raceland 21-0.
Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne went out of the last game with an injury against North Laurel a couple of weeks ago.
Osborne wasn’t the only Wildcat who didn’t play the full game. The Wildcats were without four starters including two offensive linemen.
Shelby Valley will have to be at nearly 100 percent if the Wildcats want to go on the road and pick up the upset win.
The Wildcats and Comets have been battling it out for the top spot in Class 2A District 8 the last few years.
West Carter has come out on top the last couple of seasons.
Osborne and the Wildcats will have to be healthy Friday night.
On the season, Osborne is 43 for 74 passing for 558 yards and two TDs with six interceptions.
Some of the interceptions haven’t been Osborne’s fault.
The Wildcats have a lot of young receivers who are still trying to learn how to play the position.
Shelby Valley does have some talent on offense though.
Junior running back Jayden Newsome has rushed for 492 yards and six TDs on 57 carries. Osborne is second in rushing with 276 yards and four TDs on 45 carries. Ethan Bentley has added 198 yards on 30 carries.
West Carter quarterback Eli Estepp is 34 for 70 passing for 489 yards and five TDs with four interceptions.
Cole Crampton leads the rushing attack with 340 yards and two TDs on 87 carries. Cade Oppenheimer has rushed for nine yards on two carries. The other four players who have ran the ball either have no yards gained or have negative rushing yards on the season.
Blake McGlone leads the wide receivers with 15 catches for 165 yards and a TD. Crampton follows with six catches for 141 yards and a two TDs. Jackson Bond has five catches for 86 yards. Sam Jones has four catches for 37 yards and two TDs.
Conner Greene leads the defense with 38 tackles and a sack. Isaac Bond has 34 tackles and 1/2 sack. Jones has 31 tackles and 1/2 sack.
The Comet defense has recovered two fumbles this season.
This game could help determine which team earns the No. 1 seed. If either want to take the district regular season, this game will be a crucial win.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, the offensive line.
Shelby Valley’s Gavin Branham and Brendon Whetsel didn’t see action against North Laurel.
Their absence showed.
The Wildcats have talent, but they are not deep.
Young left tackle Kyler Click keeps improving as well.
Caleb Lovins has been solid at center and Cade Howell has saw some time up front as well.
The Wildcats will have to protect Osborne and give him time on offense.
But at the same token, they’ll have to give Osborne and Newsome some holes to run through.
If Shelby Valley wants to take the top spot in the district, the big guys up front will have to lead the way.
Magoffin County at Belfry
Who: Magoffin County (3-1) at Belfry (0-5)
Kickoff: Friday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Magoffin County, Chris Gamble. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Magoffin County opened Class 3A District 8 play last week as the Hornets fell to Lawrence County 43-14. Belfry fell to Pikeville 29-0.
The Hornets knocked off Prestonsburg 34-6 in Week 2 during their season opener. Magoffin County followed it with a 38-32 win over Knott Central and a 40-14 win over Bellevue before falling to the Bulldogs last week.
Quarterback Lucas Litteral leads the way for the Hornets. He is 28 for 57 passing for 600 yards and eight TDs with two interceptions.
Aden Barnett leads the Hornet rushing attack with 204 yards and five TDs on 18 carries. Litteral follows with 199 yards and two TDs on 31 carries.
The Hornets have used 14 other players to run the ball on offense besides Litteral and Barnett.
Barnett also leads the way for the wide receivers. He has eight catches for 238 yards and five TDs. Grayson Whitaker has eight catches for 170 yards and a TD. Brad Standifer has eight catches for 163 yards and two TDs. Colin Litteral has three catches for 67 yards. Russell Cruz has two catches for 44 yards and a TD.
Ben Lafferty leads the offense with 31 tackles and two sacks. Kajun Williams follows with 28 tackles and three sacks. Curtis Jenkins also has 28 tackles and three sacks. Standifer has 19 tackles and two sacks and Jacob Allen has 19 tackles and a sack.
The Magoffin County defense is aggressive, but it hasn’t faced a test like Belfry yet.
Belfry isn’t used to having a 0 beside its name in the win column after the first five weeks of the season.
Look for that to change Friday night.
The Pirates have been getting better, but last week Belfry didn’t have Isaac Dixon. Dixon sat out with an injury against Pikeville.
Look for Dixon to make his return this week in district play.
Without Dixon last week, Zayne Hatfield led the way for the Pirates rushing attack. Hatfield rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries. Dre Young followed with 65 yards on 17 carries. Neal Copley added 25 yards on six carries. Isaiah Stanley added 17 yards on seven carries.
Noah Brown led Belfry’s defense with nine tackles. Stanley followed with eight and Caden Woolum added five.
Who 2 Watch: Belfry fullback Dre Young.
Young has been solid this season.
Young is second on the team in rushing this season with 228 yards on 42 carries.
He is yet to find the end zone, but that could change Friday night.
Young is a power runner, but he can break some big runs.
He is also second on the team in tackles with 16.
If Young can have a big game, look for the Pirates to get their first win of the season Friday night.