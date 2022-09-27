Blake Birchfield: Breaking ankles and breaking records
Blake Birchfield.
If you were at Hambley on Friday night, you heard that name a lot as Birhcfield ran for 350 yards an six TDs on just 21 carries in Pikeville’s 60-21 win over Lexington Christian Academy.
Speaking his 350 rushing yards, that set a new Pikeville High School rushing record.
Birchfield was the workhorse Friday night, but in order to put up those type of numbers as a running back, you have to have some blocking and the Pikeville offensive line proved why they are one of the best lines in Kentucky as the Panthers put together 423 yards on the ground.
Pikeville got things rolling Friday night as the Panthers took the first drive to the two-yard line and Birchfield was able to squeak his way in for his first TD on the night with 10:31 left on the clock.
Lexington Christian looked to answer the Pikeville drive with one of their own, but the Panthers defense stepped up big time and put a stop to the LCA drive on fourth down on LCA’s 13-yard line.
Pikeville took no time after the turnover on downs as Birchfield broke free of the LCA defense and found the end zone for the second time Friday night from 64 yards out. Tayvian Boykins was able to convert the two-point conversion for the Panthers to set the score at 14-0 with 4:41 still left in the first.
The Panthers broke the end zone one more time in the first quarter, this time from 80 yards out as Birchfield broke an 80-yard run to extend the Panthers lead 21-0.
With under one minute on the clock, LCA’s Cutter Boley attempted a screen pass that was read perfectly by the Pikeville defense as Peyton Sayers came up with a huge interception that he was able to take back to the Pikeville five-yard line.
The Panthers took advantage of the interception by Sayers as Isaac Duty ran for three yards on a quarterback keeper with 11:52 still left in the half. With Duty’s TD, the Panthers found themselves out to a commanding 28-0 lead over the Class 2A No. 3 LCA.
LCA finally started getting some offense going in the second when Cutter Boley found Evan Brown from 20 yards out with 6:51 left on the clock to cut into the Panther lead 28-7.
Pikeville quickly answered back when Duty found his way back into the end zone on a 64-yard run on the Panthers first play of the drive following the LCA TD. With Duty’s TD Pikeville kept rolling 35-7.
LCA didn’t give up though, with 2:47 still to go Boley connected with Parker Chaney to give the Eagles some sort of chance coming out of the locker room.
LCA came out of the locker room with some momentum in the second half and were able to convert that into some points as Boley once again hit his mark, this time to Will Nichols from 35 yards out to set the score 35-21 with 10:08 left in the third quarter.
Birchfield and the Panthers took no time at all to shut down the momentum of the Panthers as Birchfield cane up with his fourth TD of the night from 23 yards out with 9:04 left in the third to extend the Panther lead 41-21.
Blake Birchfield wasn’t just getting things done on the offensive side of the ball though as he was able to pick off Boley inside the red zone for the second Panther INT of the night, Birchfield was brought down at the 50-yard line to give the Panthers great field position going into the next drive.
With 5:53 still left in the third, Birchfield made his was across the goal line for his fifth TD on the night to put the Panthers even farther ahead of LCA, 47-21.
Pikeville just kept rolling and never took their foot off the gas, coming up with another defensive stand in the third, allowing Birchfield to find the end zone for his sixth and final time on the night to edge Pikeville even closer to that running clock with just 59 seconds left in the third the Panthers were on top of LCA, 54-21.
Pikeville sealed the deal and secured the running clock when Blake Caudill picked up a fumble and ran it into the end zone for the Panthers with just seconds off the clock in the fourth quarter to set the final score 60-21.
Coming off of a huge win this week over Lexington Christian, the Panthers will look ahead to another tough matchup coming to the Hambley Athletic Complex as Class 6A Madison Central will make the trip Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m
Prestonsburg 42, East Ridge 36
East Ridge was looking for its first-ever win against Prestonsburg last Friday night.
The Warriors played hard, but fell short 42-36 in their bid to knock off the Blackcats in Class 2A District 8 action.
The Warriors and Blackcats have met 13 times throughout history.
This marked only the second time that the Warriors have lost by under 10 points other than 2003’s 2-0 forfeit loss.
East Ridge and Prestonsburg were district opponents when the Warriors first started playing as a school in 2002. The two teams met five times, until the Class system expanded from four classes to six.
In 2015, East Ridge dropped from Class 3A back to Class 2A and once again became district opponents with the Blackcats.
The closest games the two schools have had happed in 2020 when Prestonsburg escaped with a 29-26 win over the Warriors.
Last Friday night, East Ridge fumbled the opening kickoff.
That set up Prestonsburg’s Ethan Jarvis. Jarvis took the ball 31 yards for a score to give the Blackcats an early 7-0 lead with 11:46 left in the first quarter.
East Ridge answered as quarterback Dylan Burdine rushed for a 45-yard TD run with 3:06 left to play in the first quarter. The Warriors got the two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.
Prestonsburg answered as Jarvis scored from one yard out with just 35 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Blackcats a 14-8 lead.
The lead kept bouncing back-and-fourth after that.
When the smoke cleared, the Blackcats escaped with a 42-36 win over the Warriors.
Burdine led the way for East Ridge. He was 15 for 20 passing for 118 yards and a TD. He added 102 yards rushing and two TDs on 11 carries.
East Ridge running back Isaiah Adkins continued to run the ball well as he finished with 220 yards rushing and two TDs on 16 carries. Zack Mason added 65 yards on the ground on three carries. Brad Howell added a 28-yard carry. Stevie Todd Layne added 23 yards on five carries.
Layne led the East Ridge defense with 14 tackles (two of those were for losses). Burdine followed with 13 tackles on the night and Gabe Mullins added 11.
Jarvis led the way for Prestonsburg with a monster night. Jarvis rushed for 241 yards and six TDs on 33 carries. Jon Little added 67 yards on 11 carries.
Blackcat quarterback Reece Hamilton was two for eight passing for 16 yards.
Little caught both passes for 16 yards.
Max Wiloughby was a perfect six for six with extra-points on the night.
Little and Brant George each recovered fumbles for the Blackcats. Little forced a fumble and so did Brayden Goble.
Logan Stumbo led the Prestonsburg defense with 10 tackles (one for a loss). Bryce Patton and Goble each added nine tackles.
With the win, Prestonsburg improves to 6-0 on the season. The Blackcats are set to host Shelby Valley in another big district matchup Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
East Ridge (2-3) will visit district rival Martin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Pike Central 30, Floyd Central 28
Floyd Central visited Pike Central on Friday night and both teams showed just what Friday nights in the mountains are about.
The two teams sparred back-and-forth exchanging the lead two times and playing to a tie twice as well before flirting with overtime with the Jaguars scoring with just two seconds remaining and a chance to tie things up.
However it was the Hawks who pulled off the win, denying Floyd Central’s two-point conversion to win 30-28.
Floyd Central was the first to score with 10:57 remaining in the second quarter. The Jaguars first offensive drive of the game was a long one, taking just over seven and a half minutes. Things looked to stall out with a fourth and 11 at the 11-yard line. A roughing the passer call however gave the Jaguars another set of downs. They turned that into six with BJ Peterson capping off the drive with a five yard TD run. The Jaguars were successful on a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
That lead was short lived however, as the Hawks running back Matt Anderson broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run to spark the Pike Central offense. The Hawks went for two and were successful, tying things up at 8-8.
Floyd Central struggled on the next possession, with the Pike Central defense forcing a punt.
Pike Central’s next drive saw the Hawks drive down into the red zone, however they were unsuccessful to put points on the board as time expired in the first half.
The second half wasn’t kind to the Jaguars as an interception allowed Pike Central to set up for another Anderson touchdown to make it 14-8. Pike Central followed that up with a kickoff recovery to keep the Floyd Central offense on the side lines.
Pike Central started off with a first and 10 at the Floyd Central 43 and they took advantage of the short field position, with Anderson capping off the drive again for his third touchdown run. With just 1:04 remaining in the third quarter, the Hawks were holding a commanding 22-8 lead.
With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Floyd Central started to mount a charge. The Jaguars capped off a successful drive with a 12-yard rush by Peterson. They followed that up with a two-point conversion to cut into the Pike Central lead, 22-16.
Now trailing 22-16, and with only five minutes left in the game, the Jaguars went for an aggressive play call with an onside kick. Floyd Central nailed the kick and got possession of the ball back and took off down the field. A big run by Peterson put them in scoring position with a first and 10 at the 10-yard line. Peterson finished off the drive a couple of plays later, and the game was now tied at 22-22 with 1:47 left. Floyd Central played it conservative, going for the PAT, but the kick was blocked to keep it tied up.
Pike Central made the most of the less than two minutes remaining on the clock as they scored off of another Anderson TD run with just 28 second remaining, making it 30-22 and essentially ending the Jags chances, or so it appeared.
Floyd Central quarterback Max Martin connected on a deep pass to Peterson to put the Jags at the Pike Central 20-yard line with just 15 seconds left in regulation. Floyd Central took another chunk out of the defense with a run by Martin, down to the five-yard line. Colt Shelton got the hand off to put the Jags into the end zone with a chance to tie it up, down 30-28. Shelton again got the call for the run up the gut, but was unable to go anywhere, ending the Jaguars chance at a comeback win.
The Hawks’ 30-28 victory over the Jags snapped a four game losing streak that dated back to Week 1 when they picked up a 46-12 win over Pendleton County.
The loss for Floyd Central was the sixth straight this season.
Pike Central (2-4) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Floyd Central (0-6) is scheduled to visit Belfry at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wildcats run ragged on West Carter
Since dropping from Class 3A to Class 2A, West Carter has owned the district competition.
The Comets hadn’t lost a game to district competition since its inception into Class 2A District 8.
Shelby Valley was the top team in the district prior to that.
Friday night, the Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak to the Comets and handed them their first district loss as Shelby Valley rolled to a 54-21 win.
Shelby Valley’s offense was unstoppable once again as the Wildcats racked up 639 yards of total offense.
Wildcat quarterback Russ Osborne was 15 for 22 for 311 yards and two TDs on the night. He added 29 yards rushing on five carries.
Running back Jayden Newsome had a monster night as he rushed for 237 yards and five TDs on 21 carries. Brady Bentley added 11 yards rushing on two carries and one of those went for a TD.
Bentley did most of his damage receiving, though. Bentley had eight receptions for 173 yards and a TD. John Luke Fields followed with three catches for 101 yards and a TD. Jesse Cook added two catches for 20 yards and Ethan Mullins had two catches for 17 yards.
One of West Carter’s players suffered a serious neck injury and was airlifted out as a precaution early in the game.
Shelby Valley jumped out to a 36-7 lead.
Newsome scored late in the first half to push the Wildcats’ lead to 42-7 at the half.
West Carter added a score to open the third to cut the lead to 42-14.
Newsome answered with another TD run with 8:55 left in the third to push the lead to 48-14.
Bentley added his rushing TD with 3:06 left in the third to push the Wildcats’ lead to 54-14. After that score, the game had a running clock.
West Carter added another late TD to set the game’s final score at 54-21.
Caleb Lovins led the defense with 10 tackles. Osborne added nine and Lincoln Billiter had seven.
Lovins and Dakota Belcher each recovered fumbles for the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley (3-2, 1-0 district) will visit district rival Prestonsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Blackcats are 6-0 on the season and picked up a 43-36 district win over East Ridge last Friday.
Belfry topples Magoffin County in opening of district play
Belfry opened district action on the road last Friday night.
The Pirates didn’t open the playbook too much, but did air it out for 177 yards in the 51-14 win over the Hornets.
Belfry freshman quarterback Chase Varney was four for five passing for 177 yards and two TDs. He also added 10 yards rushing on five carries.
The Pirates added 251 yards rushing as well. Caden Woolum led the rushing attack with 123 yards and two TDs on seven carries. Ace Caudill followed with 65 yards and a TD on six carries. Fullback Dre Young added 29 yards and a TD on five carries. Braxton Hatfield rushed for 12 yards and Cayden Varney added one yard rushing.
Woolum had two catches for 141 yards and two TDs. Aidan Burke followed with two catches for 36 yards.
On defense, Burke added two interceptions and Woolum added one of his own.
Aidan McCoy was four for five on extra-point kicks and Nick Savage was one for one.
Magoffin County quarterback Aden Barnett led the way for the Hornets. Barnett was 10 for 24 passing for 177 yards and a TD with three interceptions. He added 66 yards rushing a TD on 16 carries.
Ian McCarty added 21 yards rushing on five carries.
Brock Montgomery led the Hornets’ receivers with two catches for 50 yards. Russell Cruz followed with three catches for 45 yards and a TD. McCarty added three catches for 48 yards. Garrett Jenkins had two catches for 23 yards and Grayson Whitaker had an 11-yard catch.
Belfry (3-3, 1-0 district) will be back in district action Friday night as the Pirates are set to welcome Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m.