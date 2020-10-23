Hazard at Phelps
Who: Hazard (0-5) at Phelps (1-5)
Kickoff: Friday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stiltner Field, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Hazard, Dan Howard. Phelps, Andrew West.
Notes: Hazard is coming off of a 43-7 loss to district rival Pikeville, while Phelps is coming off of a 53-24 loss to Sayre.
Hazard is still looking to give new head coach Dan Howard his first win as Bulldog head coach, while Phelps is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
This game is important for the first round of the playoffs since the two teams will meet in the first round. Pikeville got the No. 1 seed and will take on Sayre. Sayre didn’t compete in district play, but is eligible for the Class A playoffs for the first time in its three-years of playing football. So Sayre jumps into District 7 play and will take on Pikeville, since the Panthers would’ve got a first round Bye.
The winner of Phelps and Hazard game Friday night, will earn a home field playoff game against the other team.
Hazard has played a tough schedule, but has fallen short of earning its first win of the season each week.
Last week, the Bulldogs were without starting quarterback Garrett Miller.
Max Johnson filled in for Miller and was four for 10 passing for 71 yards. He also led the Bulldogs in rushing yards with 76 yards on 14 carries.
Tyson Turner scored the Bulldogs’ only TD of the game. He finished the game with 41 yards rushing and a TD on 11 carries. He added a 22-yard catch as well.
Wide receiver Andrew Ford had three catches for 49 yards for Hazard in the loss.
Phelps was led by quarterback Dom Francis last week against Sayre.
Francis has had an outstanding season for the Hornets.
Francis was seven for 22 passing for 68 yards and an interception. He led the Hornet rushing attack with 206 yards and a TD on 21 carries.
Seth Mayhorn added 115 yards and a TD on 19 carries. Mayhorn also led the receivers with three catches for 32 yards.
Look for this to be a good game.
Both teams have talent, but lack depth.
Hazard might be a little younger, but may be a little faster than the Hornets.
Phelps has several seniors on the roster including Francis. The Hornet offensive and defensive lines are both solid as well.
This game could be decided by a turnover or two.
Who 2 Watch: In the big game, watch for Hazard’d Tyson Turner. For Phelps, watch Dom Francis.
Without knowing if Miller will be behind center or not, Turner will look to be the main playmaker for the Bulldogs.
He will have to run the ball effectively out of the backfield and catch passes once he gets opportunities.
Turner has speed and is shifty.
Can he carry the load, though?
He isn’t used to being the workhorse of the team, but he may have to assume that role if the Bulldogs want to leave Phelps with the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game.
For Phelps, everything starts with Francis.
Francis can be and is the workhorse for the Hornets.
Francis is having an outstanding season.
On the year, he is 36 for 81 passing for 522 yards and four TDs with one interception.
He has already eclipsed the 1,000 rushing mark on the season. He has rushed for 1,023 yards and 10 TDs on 107 carries.
If Francis can put the Hornets on his back, Phelps might earn a home playoff game.
Pike Central at Belfry
Who: Pike Central (3-3) at Belfry (4-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Pike Central, Eric Ratliff. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of an 82-52 win over Magoffin County last Saturday, while Belfry cruised to a 36-0 win over Lawrence County.
If Belfry wins, the Pirates wrap up the No. 1 seed in Class 3A District 8. If Pike Central can pull the upset it would create a three-way tie at the top with Belfry, Pike Central and Lawrence County.
The Hawks were in a record setting shootout last week.
Pike Central running back rushed for 409 yards and nine TDs. Anderson’s nine TDs set a new state record for most rushing TDs in a single game.
Don’t expect that against Belfry.
The Hawks can score points, but they haven’t faced a defense as tough as Belfry.
Last week, Pike Central had nearly 800 rushing yards against Magoffin County.
On the season, Belfry’s defense has only allowed 1,099 rushing yards.
It will be a battle of styles.
Pike Central’s defense will have to step up more than its offense, though.
Hawks are giving up 42.66 points per game.
Belfry keeps improving week-by-week.
The Pirates bounced back with a shutout win after suffering a close loss against Class 6A North Hardin a couple of weeks ago.
Belfry is starting to get healthy and linebacker Seth Mounts should return to action in the coming weeks.
Isaac Dixon led the way against Lawrence County.
The senior running back rushed for 133 yards and three TDs on 10 carries.
Quarterback Brett Coleman followed with 75 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Fullback Kyle Webb added 69 yards on eight carries. Fullback Neal Copley followed with 19 yards and a TD on five carries.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, all eyes will be on Matt Anderson and rightfully so. For Belfry watch the defensive line.
Anderson will get Belfry’s full attention Friday night.
Last season, Anderson broke a big run against Belfry, but left the game with an injury.
After last weekend’s performance, everyone will be focused on him again.
Can he do it against Belfry?
Don’t expect him to rush for 400 yards and nine TDs again, but he can be effective against Belfry.
The Hawks have a lot of weapons on offense and will have to mix it up.
But if Anderson and the Hawks can get going, Pike Central may be able to move the ball some against the Pirates.
Belfry’s defensive line is young.
Each game the Pirates get better and better.
The Pirates are quick up front and showed how physical they can be against a standout running back like North Hardin’s Lavell Wright.
Wright, a University of Kentucky commit, was held in check against Belfry.
He rushed for a little over 100 yards, but the Pirates kept him from breaking big plays.
If the Pirates can limit big runs from Anderson and the Hawks, Belfry could earn the No. 1 seed in district play.
Shelby Valley at Bath County
Who: Shelby Valley (5-1) at Bath County (0-6)
Kickoff: Friday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wildcat Stadium, Owingsville.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Bath County, Johnny Poynter/Chris Lane.
Notes: Shelby Valley knocked off East Ridge 51-0 last week, while Bath County fell to Prestonsburg 35-27.
Shelby Valley will secure the No. 2 seed in Class 2A District 8 with a win over Bath County.
Bath County could cause a tie against East Ridge for the No. 4 seed, but the Warriors own the head-to-head win, so they should get in the playoffs either way and Bath County should be eliminated.
Shelby Valley’s young team keeps growing up, but the Wildcats can’t stay healthy. The Wildcats haven’t had all of their weapons on the field at the same time on offense all season.
The Wildcats will be without three offensive starters again this week.
Running back Jayden Newsome was injured against East Ridge and should be out a couple of weeks.
Without Newsome as the No. 1 running back last week, Anthony Pallotta stepped up and rushed for 138 yards and a TD on nine carries. Freshman quarterback Russ Osborne followed with 84 rushing yards and a TD on eight carries. Senior running back Jordan Little, who picked up a scholarship offer from Kentucky Christian University earlier this week, rushed for 84 yards and a score as well.
Ethan Bentley returned to action for the first time in several weeks against East Ridge rushed for 54 yards and a TD on two carries.
Osborne also had a big night passing. He was five for 10 passing for 162 yards and three TDs with an interception.
Lincoln Billiter had a big game last week on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats.
As a tight end, he caught three passes for 107 yards and two TDs.
Billiter led the Shelby Valley defense as well.
He had 11 total tackles; one for a loss and intercepted a pass. He also forced a fumble.
Bath County is averaging 18 points per game, while the defense is giving up and average of 39.5 points per game.
The last two weeks, Bath County scored over half of its points this season. The Wildcats scored 34 points against East Ridge and 27 against Prestonsburg last week.
On the season, quarterback Jacob Easton leads the Bath County offense. He is 19 for 38 passing for 340 yards and a TD with an interception.
Carter Hart leads the offense with 410 rushing yards and a six TDs on 83 carries. Hunter McCoy follows with 372 yards and three TDs on 49 carries.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, senior running back Jordan Little.
Little runs hard and is usually the player that picks up the short yardage or runs up the middle.
This Shelby Valley offense is loaded with speed and playmakers, but Little sets the tone.
He is the leader in the backfield and his strong running style is key in setting up the big plays for the offense.
If Little has a big game, the Wildcats should cruise to a big win over Bath County.
Sports Editor’s Note: Pikeville is on one of three straight Bye Weeks. The Panthers hadn’t scheduled any additional games for the regular season at press time. East Ridge also cancelled its game against West Carter because of COVID-19. The Warriors were the only school in the county to sit out this week due to COVID-19 cancellation. Hazard and Phelps game was originally postponed, but the Hornets were cleared to play on Thursday and kept their matchup with district rival Hazard instead of rescheduling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.