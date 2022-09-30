Madison Central at Pikeville
Who: Madison Central (5-0) at Pikeville (3-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Mike Holcomb, Madison Central. Chris McNamee, Pikeville.
Notes: Madison Central is coming off of its Bye Week last week, while Pikeville is coming off of a big 60-21 win over Lexington Christian Academy.
Former Breathitt County legendary Coach Mike Holcomb took over at Class 6A Madison Central last year and the Indians saw instant improvement.
The Indians finished last season with a 10-4 record and advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals before falling to St. X 31-21. St. X went on to win the Class 6A state championship with a 31-21 win over Male.
Madison Central only won one game in 2020 before Holcomb took the reigns.
Last season at Madison Central, the Indians held onto a 21-19 win over Pikeville.
The Panthers had a couple of opportunities to win the game late, but couldn’t come up with a way to score to win the game.
This season, the Indians are off to a quick start.
Madison Central and Pikeville have a common opponent this season in Lexington Christian.
Madison Central picked up a 38-34 win over the Eagles in the season opener, while Pikeville cruised past LCA 60-21 last Friday.
Quarterback Hagan Harrison leads the way for Madison Central. Harrison is 47 for 81 passing for 716 yards and 12 TDs with one interception. He is second on the team in rushing with 310 yards and a TD on 44 carries.
Brock Eads leads the Indians’ rushing attack with 314 yards and five TDs on 58 carries. Brady Hensley follows with 150 yards and four TDs on 32 carries.
Jayden West leads the Madison Central receivers with 23 catches for 401 yards and nine TDs. Travis Grant follows with 12 catches for 206 yards and two TDs.
Hayden Kiser leads the defense with 31 tackles (one and 1/2 for a loss) and one and 1/2 sacks on the season. Parker Mullins follows with 30 tackles (two for a loss) and one sack.
The Indians have forced 13 turnovers (four fumble recoveries and nine interceptions).
Leo Sotelo has forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles. Rylan Rhodes and Grant has recovered a fumble each. Eads has forced a fumble.
West leads the Indians with three interceptions. Mullins follows with two. Sam Farmer, Bryant Mathis, Garrett Lingenfeltner and Trevor Dennis all have one interception for Madison Central.
Pikeville looked scary good last week.
Can the Panthers keep the momentum rolling after big wins over Belfry and LCA?
Pikeville’s offense has looked great with Blake Birchfield having two huge games. He had 180 yards rushing and four TDs against Belfry and followed it with a record-breaking 350 yards rushing and five TDs against LCA. That’s 530 rushing yards and nine TDs in just two games.
On the season, he has rushed for 817 yards and 14 TDs.
Once Tayvian Boykins moved into the slot position, the Pikeville offense has looked unstoppable.
Birchfield and Boykins possess speed and elusiveness.
The defense has been good all season, but look even more confident and physical.
The Panthers are playing well entering the game against Madison Central.
Pikeville quarterback Isaac Duty is 31 for 43 passing for 446 yards and four TDs. He’s added 71 yards rushing and two TDs on eight carries.
Boykins leads the receivers with 13 catches for 178 yards and two TDs. Wade Hensley follows with eight catches for 112 yards and a TD. Grant Scott has seven catches for 83 yards. Brenden Anthony has a 74-yard TD catch. Westin Blevins has six catches for 60 yards and a TD.
Pikeville’s defense has been outstanding. The linebackers stand out because of their speed and physicality.
Carson Wright leads the defense with 64 tackles (eight for a loss) and two sacks. Devin DeRossett has 60 tackles (six for a loss). Anthony has 56 tackles (six for a loss) and a sack. Luke Ray has 46 tackles (two for a loss) and a loss. Sam Wright has 39 tackles.
Blake Caudill, Isaac Coleman and Anthony have all recovered fumbles for Pikeville, while Ray has forced two fumbles.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, the linebackers.
Pikeville’s linebackers are like heat seeking missiles on their way to the ball.
The defensive line does a good job of clogging and slowing the opposing running backs up, so the linebackers can come in with a big hit and tackle.
The linebackers hit hard and don’t miss many tackles.
They are disciplined and can drop into coverage if needed.
The linebacking corps is well rounded and Carson Wright and Devin DeRossett lead the way and usually set the tone early.
If Pikeville’s linebackers have a good game, look for the Panthers to have a chance to pick up their third straight win over a big time opponent.
Shelby Valley at Prestonsburg
Who: Shelby Valley (3-2) at Prestonsburg (6-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium
Coaches: Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley; Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg.
Notes: Unbeaten Prestonsburg is preparing to host Shelby Valley for its second Class 2A, District 8 game in the 2022 high school football season.
Prestonsburg and Shelby Valley are set to meet for a Class 2A, District 8 showdown.
The Blackcats are 6-0. Prestonsburg has posted wins over Betsy Layne, Magoffin County, Phelps, Powell County, Floyd Central and East Ridge.
Through its first six games in the 2022 high school football season, Prestonsburg has outscored opponents 221-147.
The Blackcats are averaging over 275 rushing yards per game. Prestonsburg has rushed 222 times for 1,651 yards and 24 TDs in six games.
Leading the way for Prestonsburg, Ethan Jarvis has rushed 128 times for 1,066 yards and 18 TDs.
Ranking second in rushing for the Blackcats, Jon Little has rushed 41 times for 317 yards and three TDs.
Making an impact through the air for Prestonsburg, quarterback Reece Hamilton has completed 20 of 42 passes for 434 yards and eight TDs.
Dalton Elliott leads the Blackcats in receiving. Elliott has hauled in 11 receptions for 242 yards and five TDs.
Defensively, Logan Stumbo’s 52 tackles paces Prestonsburg.
Shelby Valley is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Class 2A District 8. The Wildcats have registered wins over Pike County Central, Floyd Central and West Carter. Shelby Valley has dropped games to Letcher County Central and North Laurel.
Through its first five games in the 2022 high school football season, Shelby Valley has outscored opponents 209-107.
Junior quarterback Russ Osborne leads the Wildcats. Osborne has completed 84 of 123 passes for 1,458 yards and 11 TDs. The Shelby Valley quarterback has thrown four interceptions.
Brady Bentley leads the Wildcats in receiving. Bentley has hauled in 26 receptions for 582 yarrs and five TDs.
Shelby Valley has rushed 118 times for 1,051 yards and 19 TDs. Leading Shelby Valley on the ground, Jayden Newsome has rushed 65 times for 600 yards and 10 TDs.
Pacing Shelby Valley defensively, Caleb Lovins has posted a team-high 52 tackles for the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 58-36 during the 2021 high school football season.
Kickoff for the upcoming Prestonsburg-Shelby Valley football game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium.
Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, freshman linebacker Logan Stumbo.
A young defensive standout, Stumbo leads the Blackcats in tackles. The freshman linebacker is averaging nearly nine tackles per game.
For Shelby Valley, senior running back/linebacker Jayden Newsome.
Averaging 120 rushing yards and two TDs per game, Newsome is among Shelby Valley’s leaders. Newsome accounted for nearly 60 percent of the rushing yardage in Shelby Valley’s first five games.
Floyd Central at Belfry
Who: Floyd Central (0-6) at Belfry (3-3)
Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central; Philip Haywood, Belfry
Notes: Looking to turn around its season, Floyd Central will face the tough task of visiting reigning Class 3A champion Belfry for a District 8 matchup on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Jaguars are 0-6 overall and 0-1 in Class 3A, District 8. Floyd Central has dropped games to Paintsville, Perry County Central, Shelby Valley, Leslie County, Prestonsburg and Pike County Central.
Opponents have outscored Floyd Central 177-118. However, five of Floyd Central’s six losses were via single digits.
Floyd Central has rushed 236 times for 1,147 yards and 12 TDs. Blake Adams, BJ Petersen, Colt Shelton and Max Martin rank as Floyd Central’s top four rushers. Leading Floyd Central on the ground, Adams has rushed 65 times for 398 yards and three TDs.
Pacing Floyd Central through the air, Martin has completed 33 of 62 passes for 479 yards and two TDs.
Petersen and Brody Buck have emerged as Martin’s top two targets.
Defensively for Floyd Central, Jacob Johnson has recorded a team-high 61 tackles.
Belfry is 3-3 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A District 8. The Pirates have posted wins over Bourbon County, Central and Magoffin County. Belfry has dropped games to Pulaski County, Lexington Christian and Pikeville.
Through six games, opponents have outscored Belfry 167-158.
Continuing to thrive on the ground, Belfry has rushed 255 times for 1,764 yards and 20 TDs. Leading Belfry’s offensive attack, Dre Young has rushed 98 times for 654 yards and six TDs.
In addition to Young, Caden Woolum and Ace Caudill have each rushed for over 400 yards for the Pirates.
Through the air for Belfry, Chase Varney has completed nine of 27 passes for 259 yards and two TDs.
Woolum has hauled in two receptions for 141 yards and two TDs for the Pirates.
Braxton Hatfield’s 40 tackles leads Belfry defensively.
Belfry pulled away to defeat Floyd Central 49-6 during the 2021 high school football season.
Kickoff for the upcoming Floyd Central-Belfry football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, senior quarterback/defensive back Max Martin.
A leader for Floyd Central, Martin produces via the ground and through the air offensively. A two-way performer, Martin also chips in defensively for the Jaguars.
For Belfry, junior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Caden Woolum.
A player with a diverse skill set, Woolum leads Belfry in receiving while ranking as the Pirates’ second-leading rusher. Delivering offensively and defensively, Woolum is Belfry’s fifth-leading tackler.
East Ridge at Martin County
Who: East Ridge (2-3) at Martin County (3-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Stadium, Inez.
Coaches: Donnie Burdine, East Ridge. Josh Muncy, Martin County.
Notes: Matin County is coming off of a 46-0 shutout win over Bath County in its district opener, while East Ridge fell 42-36 in its district opener to Prestonsburg.
Martin County wants to get its second straight district win and take another step closer to the No. 1 seed district standings. East Ridge wants to get its first district win and make sure they still have a shot in the district race.
Martin County and Shelby Valley were the two favorites entering district action this season. West Carter lost a lot from last season, but still has some fight.
East Ridge wants to climb its way near the top of the district and a win over the Cardinals would be huge for the Warriors chances to make the playoffs and to have a shot at the No. 1 seed.
Class 2A District 8 is a six team district with the top four teams making the playoffs. One district win could be the difference from continuing the season and going home early.
Martin County opened the season with a 41-19 win over Leslie County. The Cardinals followed it with a 43-6 loss to Greenup County and a 21-14 loss to Fleming County. The Cardinals bounced back with two straight shutout wins. Martin County shutout Knott Central 41-0 and then shutout Bath County 46-0.
Martin County runs the ball most of the time. The Cardinals will throw some, but not often.
On the season the Cardinals have 177 passing yards and 1,482 rushing yards.
Quarterback Weston Jude leads the passing attack for the Cardinals. Jude is 11 for 27 passing for 177 yards and four TDs with two interceptions. He has negative 29 yards on the ground, but has scored a rushing TD on 13 carries.
Dawson Mills leads the rushing attack with 730 yards and eight TDs on 62 carries.
Brock Messer follows with 424 yards and four TDs on 31 carries. Madden Miller has 163 yards and three TDs on 30 carries.
Damian Cheek leads the Cardinals’ receivers with three catches for 74 yards and a TD. Julian Stafford follows with three catches for 42 yards and a TD. Joey Robinson has two catches for 38 yards and two TDs.
Madden Miller leads the Martin County defense with 50 tackles (two for a loss) and a sack. Caleb Costa follows with 36 tackles (two for a loss).
Costa, Cheek, Deven Maynard and Brayden Estep each have an interception for the Cardinals.
East Ridge is much improved this season.
The Warriors are hanging tough each game.
In their three losses, the Warriors’ biggest margin of loss is 11 and in the other two losses, they lost by six points each time.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine leads East Ridge. He is 62 for 98 passing for 784 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions. He has added 345 rushing yards and four TDs on 48 carries.
Running back Isaiah Adkins leads the rushing attack with 799 yards and nine TDs on 62 carries. Stevie Todd Layne follows with 121 yards and three TDs on 30 carries. Zack Mason has rushed for 102 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Mason also leads the receivers with 24 catches for 284 yards and three TDs. Brad Howell follows with 14 catches for 223 yards and a score. Layne has seven catches for 113 yards and two TDs. Landon Robinson has six catches for 76 yards. Adkins has seven catches for 54 yards and a TD.
Layne leads the East Ridge defense with 76 tackles (eight for a loss). Mason is second on the team with 37 (one for a loss) and Burdine follows with 36 (two for a loss).
Layne has forced two fumbles, while Burdine and Robinson have each recovered a fumble.
Mason leads the team with two interceptions, while Howell and Burdine each have one.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Stevie Todd Layne.
Layne’s presence on the defense can’t be understated. He has more than double the tackles of anyone on the team.
He is the cleaner or finisher when it comes to bringing the opposing players down.
He will have to have another big game as Martin County will pound the ball up the middle.
Layne will have to set the tone and come off of blocks and not miss tackles and bring down the big strong Martin County backs.
Layne is capable of doing a lot, but he will have to have some help as well.
But as long as the defense is doing what it needs and letting Layne work as the catalyst, the Warriors will have a chance to leave Martin County with a big district win.
Harlan at Phelps
Who: Harlan (4-1) at Phelps (0-5)
Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stiltner Field, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Eric Perry, Harlan. Randy Smith, Phelps.
Notes: Harlan is coming off of a 50-42 win over Sayre, while Phelps is coming off of a 61-14 loss at Betsy Layne.
Harlan will make its second trip to Pike County this season.
The Green Dragons picked up a 22-16 win over East Ridge in the 37th Annual Pike County Bowl at Belfry in Week 2.
Since then, the Green Dragons picked up a 36-0 shutout win over Unaka (Tenn.), then fell to Middlesboro 21-20 before knocking off Sayre 50-42.
Quarterback Donovan Montanaro leads the Green Dragons’ offense. He is eight for 23 passing for 154 yards and two TDs with an interception. He has added 125 rushing yards and six TDs on 35 carries.
Jayden Ward leads the rushing attack with 584 yards and nine TDs on 86 carries. Darius Akal follows with 434 yards and three TDs on 59 carries. Dylan Middleton has added 105 yards and a TD.
Will Austin leads the receivers with six catches for 139 yards and two TDs.
Akal has a 10-yard catch and Middleton has a five-yard catch.
Robert Sanford leads the Harlan defense with 42 tackles (two for a loss) and a sack. Middleton follows with 31 tackles (three for a loss) and a sack.
The Green Dragons have forced six fumbles on defense and recovered four of them. They also have five interceptions on the season.
Phelps has played a tough schedule and has had some fight.
The thin roster doesn’t leave any margin for error.
Earlier this season, Phelps played tough against a good Hurley team in the first half, but then they got tired and just couldn’t hang with the Rebels.
Phelps quarterback Jacob Kinder is a solid player and Tyler Mitchum runs the ball well. Along with Hayden Mounts and Bryson Layne (he was hurt earlier this season) they have some talent running the ball.
Phelps really isn’t deep up front and that’s usually where they run down first.
Phelps will have to put together its best performance if the Hornets want to pick up their first win Friday night at home.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, Tyler Mitchum.
Mitchum is an athletic back.
He has good size and speed.
He likes to get to the outside and run in space.
Hayden Mounts is more of the Hornets’ power back.
Mitchum can also catch the ball.
So look for him to line up all over the field on offense to try and keep the Green Dragons’ defense confused.
If he can have a big game, the Hornets could pick up their first win of the season Friday night.