Pikeville rolls Madison Central
A couple of late turnovers near the goal line did Pikeville in against Madison Central last season.
The Panthers didn’t let things get that close this season as the defending Class A champs rolled past Class 6A Madison Central 50-14 last Friday night at home.
Pikeville’s defense sparked the Panthers early.
Pikeville got the ball first, but had to punt.
Madison Central did the same on its opening possession.
Pikeville had to punt the ball away on its second possession.
Madison Central took over deep in their own territory and that wasn’t good for the Indians. Sam Wright came up with a pick six for Pikeville. He returned the ball 27 yards to the end zone for the game’s first score with 3:56 left in the first quarter. After the Jacob Rogers extra-point, Pikeville held a 7-0 lead.
Madison Central answered with a two-yard TD run by Brock Eads with 7:45 left in the first half to tie the game at 7-7.
Pikeville answered as Isaac Duty found Wade Hensley for a 26-yard TD pass late in the second quarter to put the Panthers back on top 14-7 after the extra-point by Rogers.
Hensley was just getting started for the Panthers as he followed his TD catch with an interception. The interception stopped a Madison Central drive that looked like it was going to end in points. Hensley returned the interception to the Panthers’ own 26-yard line with 2:00 left in the first half.
“Offensively, we didn’t do too well that first drive and Sam (Wright) picked us up and got that pick six,” Pikeville Head Coach Chris McNamee said. “He made a great break on the ball and Wade’s interception down here looked like it had a chance to be TD. Their quarterback had a lot of time and he had a great break on the ball to pick that off. Defensively, our guys are out there just battling. Sometimes when you’re on the sideline and listening to Coach (Paul) Sullivan, you think we’re getting beat because they want perfection. They just want the best for these guys and they delivered.”
With 14 seconds left in the first half, the Panthers capped off a 74-yard drive as Duty found Hensley for his second TD of the game to push the lead to 21-7 at the halftime break.
Duty finished the game 13 for 16 passing for 147 yards and two TDs. He added six yards rushing and a TD on two carries.
Hensley finished the game with six receptions for 86 yards and two TDs.
“With the week that Blake Birchfield just had or even the last two games, people are going to try and stop him,” McNamee said. “So we have to have other people step up and Wade (Hensley) has done that. Wade’s been a great teammate. That’s the one thing about our team is that we are being selfless right now. Nobody cares about who’s doing what. They just come out and do their job and then you have a night like tonight were we have so many different guys have big nights contributing. That’s what it’s all about. That’s a great thing for our coaches. Our coaches are doing a great job, our players are doing a great job and parents are doing a great job. This is the ultimate team game and they show up and perform when they’re asked.”
At the halftime break Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield and Cassidy Slater were named Homecoming King and Queen.
Birchfield finished the night with 103 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Madison Central opened the second half with the ball, but Pikeville linebacker Devin DeRossett came up with a strip sack causing Indians’ quarterback Hagan Harrison to fumble the ball. The Panthers recovered.
That set up a 60-yard TD run from Pikeville’s Tayvian Boykins. Boykins finished the game with 100 yards rushing and a TD on six carries. He added three catches for 18 yards.
“It is hard to do and they came out and matched us physically up front in the first quarter and first half,” McNamee said. “I’m really proud of our guys. We made some adjustments at halftime and the thing I’m pleased with is that we had a lot of different guys contributed. It all starts up front with those guys with that line, but from Wade (Hensley) to Tayvian (Boykins) to Blake (Birchfield) to Isaac Duty and Grant Scott made a big catch for us, so we had a lot of guys contributing. That’s what we’re going to have to have going forward.”
Madison Central answered as Bryant Mathis scored on a long TD run with 7:28 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 28-14. Mathis finished the game with 106 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Pikeville answered right away as Brendan Anthony scored on a 32-yard TD with 5:56 left in the third. After the extra-point, the Panthers held a 35-14 lead.
Pikeville got the ball back and once again broke a big play. This time it was Carson Wright’s turn. Wright took the carry and had some good blocking up front and once he got through the hole, Grant Scott came up with a block to free him as Wright ran the ball in from 74-yards out for the TD. It was his only carry of the game. That score pushed the lead to 42-14.
Pikeville’s defense forced another turnover on downs with 11:48 left to play.
After the Panthers got the ball back, Duty ran the ball in from four yards out to push the lead to 50-14 with 8:52 left in the game.
That got the running clock for the Panthers and set the game’s final score.
Pikeville (4-2) is scheduled to open district play on the road Friday at Sayre at 7:30 p.m.
“We have a long trip in our first district game going to Sayre,” McNamee said. “We’ve got to enjoy this win this weekend and come back and know from now on, they count. District seeding counts.”
Belfry continues to dominate district play
Belfry kept on rolling in district play Friday night against Floyd Central. The Pirates were able to pick up the running clock and close out the Jaguars 49-12.
Belfry was in rare air Friday night against Floyd Central as Chase Varney was six of nine passing for 110 yards and two TD’s, Varney connected with Steven Banks for a 51-yard TD with time running out in the second quarter for.
Aiden Burke had four targets on the night from Chase Varney hauling in two of those for 21 yards. Burke also had a fumble recovery that he ran back 87 yards for a TD on the defensive side of the ball.
Cayden Varney hauled in a 10-yard TD catch, while Caden Woolum hauled in one catch for 23 yards.
The Pirates did their thing on the ground as well racking up 265 yards on the ground for the night.
Dre Young led the way with 94 yards on eight carries and two TDs, Ace Caudill had five carries for 71 yards, Caden Woolum had 3 carries for 25 yards and two TD’s, Chase Varney even tacked on an 11 yard run of his own.
The Pirate’s defense held the Jaguars to just 242 yards total offense on the night.
The Jaguars ran with a pretty balanced offense racking up 120 yards through the air on 27 passes while being able to move the ball on the ground for 122 yards on just 10 attempts.
The Pirates are off this week for fall break, but will pick back up next week with their district schedule as they face Lawrence County.
Wildcats pound Prestonsburg, 68-21
PRESTONSBURG — After trading a pair of TDs in the opening quarter, Shelby Valley pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 68-21 in a Class 2A, District 8 game at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.
Following the win, Shelby Valley improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Class 2A District 8.
After swapping leads, Shellby Valley and Prestonsburg were tied 14-14 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Then Shelby Valley started to set the tone, distancing itself from host Prestonsburg during the second period.
The Wildcats reached the endzone three times during the second quarter to lead 35-14 at halftime.
Remaining in control after the intermission period, Shelby Valley led 55-21 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Shelby Valley rushed 22 times for 351 yards and seven TDs. Jayden Newsome paced Shelby Valley on the ground, rushing 12 times for 207 yards and five TDs.
Contributing on the ground for the Wildcats, John Fields and Russ Osborne added one rushing TD apiece.
Thriving through the air, Osborne completed 23 of 27 passes for 396 yards and two TDs.
Aiding Shelby Valley through the air, Brady Johnson completed both of his two pass attempts for 26 yards and one TD.
Brady Bentley hauled in 10 receptions for 184 yards and one TD for the Wildcats.
Behind Bentley, Fields reeled in five receptions for 85 yards.
Chipping in for the Wildcats' passing attack, Jesse Cook and Jordan Tackett added one TD pass reception apiece.
Osborne paced Shelby Valley's defensive unit, recording seven tackles.
Prestonsburg rushed 23 times for 184 yards and two TDs in the loss. Ethan Jarvis led the Blackcats, rushing 11 times for 156 yards and two TDs.
Reece Hamilton paced Prestonsburg through the air, completing seven of 10 passes for 114 yards and one TD.
Leading Prestonsburg in rushing and receiving, Jarvis hailed in two receptions for 86 yards and one TD.
Defensively for the Blackcats, Logan Stumbo recorded a game-high nine tackles. Behind Stumbo in the key defensive category for Prestonsburg, Brant George, Bryce Patton, Jon Little and Alex Harris added seven tackles apiece.
Shelby Valley is scheduled to host Martin County for a Class 2A, District 8 game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.
East Ridge falls at Martin County
East Ridge was looking for its first district win of the season last Friday night at Martin County.
The Warriors fell short as the Cardinals picked up a 57-22 win in Class 2A District 8 action.
Martin County had a big day running the ball. The Cardinals finished the game with 548 total yards of offense, all on the ground.
East Ridge finished the game with 398 total yards of offense.
Brock Messer had a monster game for the Cardinals. He rushed for 302 yards and five TDs on 17 carries. Madden Miller followed with 83 yards on eight carries. Christopher Phillips added 68 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Dawson Mills added 53 yards on eight carries. Ja Quan Rufus added 37 yards and a TD on four carries. Quarterback Jude Weston added five yards rushing.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine led East Ridge’s offense. Burdine finished the game 16 for 28 passing for 268 yards with an interception. He added 44 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries.
Isaiah Adkins led the Warriors’ rushing attack with 89 yards and two TDs. Nathan Martin followed with four yards on two carries.
Brad Howell led the receivers with six catches for 160 yards. Adkins followed with two catches for 44 yards. Jacob Ferran added three catches for 34 yards. Zack Mason had three catches for 18 yards. Gabe Mullins added a seven-yard catch and Landon Robinson had a five-yard reception.
Adkins led the defense with 18 tackles. Howell and Mullins each added 12 tackles.
East Ridge (2-4) is scheduled to host district rival Bath County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.