Belfry at Johnson Central
Who: Belfry (5-2) at Johnson Central (6-0)
Kickoff: Friday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium, Paintsville.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Johnson Central, Jim Matney.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of a 49-7 win over Pike Central, while Johnson Central is coming off of a 62-0 win over Letcher Central.
This is the battle of the state champions.
Belfry is the defending Class 3A state champion, while Johnson Central is the defending Class 4A state champion.
Last season, Johnson Central picked up a 53-16 win over the Pirates. That was the second largest margin of victory between the two teams since they begin playing yearly in 2007.
Belfry has the largest margin of victory in the series. The Pirates picked up a 41-0 win over the Golden Eagles in 2015.
In the series, Johnson Central has won seven times, while Belfry has six wins.
Each team have had three straight wins.
A Johnson Central win, would be the Golden Eagles second three-game winning streak in the series.
The two teams are very similar.
The style of play all starts up front.
Both teams try to win the battle at the line of scrimmage against each opponent.
Johnson Central has one of the top offensive lines in the state.
Belfry’s offensive line is strong and gets better each week.
The Johnson Central defense is stingy, but so is Belfry’s.
They both have standout running backs.
Belfry’s Isaac Dixon is one of the top running backs in the state. Dixon has rushed for over 1,200 yards on the season and has 17 rushing TDs.
Johnson Central’s Dillon Preston has rushed for 927 yards and 18 TDs and has emerged as one of the top running backs in the state.
Belfry coach Philip Haywood is the winningest coach in state history.
Johnson Central coach Jim Matney picked up his 300th career win earlier this season.
So what will happen when the two Eastern Kentucky giants meet?
That’s a good question.
It’s hard to predict what happens between the two powers.
In the 13-game series, Johnson Central has outscored Belfry 346-268.
The Pirates do better in low scoring games, while Johnson Central has won by a higher margin in higher scoring games.
The two teams are close to being mirrored images of each other.
So what will be the deciding factor Friday night?
Back to basics and what’s important.
Line play.
Whoever wins up front on the offensive and defensive lines will more than likely decide this game.
Who 2 Watch: The quarterbacks.
For Belfry, Brett Coleman. For Johnson Central, Grant Rice.
Coleman stepped up in Belfry’s last big game against North Hardin a few weeks ago.
He can throw the ball effectively, but he runs the ball really well and he is master in the Pirate offense.
Coleman will have to get extra touches to take some pressure off of Isaac Dixon.
Also don’t be shocked to see him drop back and throw a few passes.
He could help open the run game up with his arm.
But he will have to be effective in the option game to help Belfry take pressure off of Dixon.
Rice has been effective passing the ball. He is 13 for 18 for 397 yards and six TDs. He has rushed for 63 yards and two TDs.
But he hasn’t had to step up in a big game.
This will be the biggest test for him as a starter.
The quarterback to have the best performance might determine who wins this game between two state champions.
Pikeville at Lexington Christian
Who: Pikeville (5-1) at Lexington Christian Academy (6-1)
Kickoff: Friday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium, Lexington.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Lexington Christian, Doug Charles.
Notes: The Panthers picked this game up Tuesday night.
Pikeville has been searching for the past two weeks, but wasn’t able to find one until Lexington Christian agreed to play the Panthers.
This pits the No. 1 ranked team in Class A against the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A against each other.
The two programs last played each other in 2018 in the Pike County Bowl.
Pikeville came away with a 50-7 win over the Eagles in the last meeting.
Lexington Christian coach Doug Charles is a Pikeville alum.
Pikeville sat out last week on a Bye Week.
The Panthers last game was a 43-7 win over Hazard two weeks ago.
Pikeville picked up a quality game against a quality opponent.
The Panthers’ last test came on 14-8 road loss against Class 6A Campbell County.
Friday night’s contest will make the Panthers better heading into the Class A playoffs.
Pikeville junior quarterback Isaac Mcnamee leads the team. He has had an impressive season so far. He is 70 for 107 passing for 1,153 yards and 15 TDs with three interceptions.
Blake Birchfield leads the running attack with 563 yards and seven TDs on 84 carries. Nate Collins follows with 295 yards and four TDs on 31 carries.
Wide Receiver Zac Lockhart has been the Panthers’ biggest threat in the passing game. He has 41 catches for 724 yards and 10 TDs. He set a state record for most receiving yards in a game (388) and most TD catches (7) against Class 6A Henry Clay earlier this season. He is the No. 3 ranked wide receiver this season in receiving yards per game. He is No. 2 in the state in receptions and total receiving yards.
Pikeville’s defense has been excellent all season as well. The Panther defense is only allowing 14.833 points per game. The Panthers have held three teams under double digits scoring and only gave up 14 points to both Belfry and Campbell County. The one blip on the radar was when Pikeville gave up 41 points to Henry Clay. They have only given up 89 total points all season, 41 came against Henry Clay.
Collins lead the defense with 39 total tackles and two sacks. Barrett Caudill follows with 35 total tackles. Luke Ray has 33 total tackles.
Pikeville has forced eight fumbles and the Panthers have recovered 10 total fumbles this season.
Sam Wright has the Panthers’ only interception on the season.
Lexington Christian has played, arguably one of the toughest, if not the toughest schedule, in the state this season.
The Eagles opened the season with a 24-20 win over Class 3A contender DeSales. Then the Eagles followed with a 23-20 win over Class 4A power Lexington Catholic. In Week 3, Lexington Christian took down Class A Williamsburg 45-7. In Week 4, the Eagles took down Class 6A Paul Dunbar 54-14. Lexington Christian’s only loss came in Week 5 against 5A contender Frederick Douglas 40-6. The Eagles followed with a win over district rival and defending Class 2A state champion Somerset 28-21 and a 34-30 win over district rival Danville last week.
The Eagles have been tested against outstanding competition.
The Panthers are looking to prove that they can compete and beat some of the top teams in the state and show why they are the defending Class A state champion.
Lexington Christian is led by quarterback Drew Nieves. Nieves is 108 for 184 passing for 1,681 yards and 18 TDs. Nieves has also rushed for 165 yards and a TD on 46 carries.
Xavier Brown is the Eagles’ top playmaker as he leads the team in rushing and receiving. Brown has rushed for 235 yards and five TDs on 53 carries. He has hauled in 32 catches for 703 yards and eight TDs.
Mason Moore follows as the No. 2 receiver. Moore has caught 29 balls for 520 yards and seven TDs. Will Vernon has 19 catches for 189 yards and two TDs. Elijah Hammond has 16 catches for 173 yards and a score. Mattie Lebryk has 10 catches for 103 yards and a TD.
The Eagles also has another running back to rush for over 100 yards this season. Jeffery Selby has 169 yards on 44 carries.
Lebryk leads the team in tackles with 81 total tackles and four sacks. Selby has added 50 total tackles and a sack. Tyler Morris has 36 total tackles and three and 1/2 sacks.
Parker Chaney leads the Eagles with three interceptions. Vernon, Hammond and Selby each have an interception as well.
Who 2 Watch: Watch Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee.
McNamee has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the state regardless of Class.
McNamee will be going against a really tough defense and will have to make quick reads and decisions.
Expect Lexington Christian to try and find ways to pressure McNamee.
McNamee will have an outstanding line blocking for him, but he will still have to step up and play well.
Plus Nieves for Lexington Christian is a highly touted quarterback, so it will be key for McNamee to come out and perform well.
If McNamee has a big game, look for the Panthers to have a chance to pick up a big win over a really good Lexington Christian team.
Knott Central at East Ridge
Who: Knott Central (1-2) at East Ridge (1-5)
Kickoff: Friday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warrior Stadium, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Knott Central, Brock Hall. East Ridge, Ben Runyon.
Notes: Knott Central is coming off of a 52-6 loss to Middlesboro last week, while East Ridge canceled its game with West Carter due to COVID-19.
Knott Central has only played three games this season. The Patriots opened the season with a 16-12 win over Betsy Layne. That game occurred on September 18. After that, the Patriots sat out until October 16.
In three games this season, Knott Central quarterback Kizer Slone leads the Patriot offense. Slone is 14 for 38 passing for 331 yards and four TDs with three interceptions.
Knott Central has used 10 different running backs this season. Peyton Slone leads the Patriot running game with 96 yards on 19 carries. Ethan Combs follows with 78 yards on 17 carries. Nick Miller also has rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries. Will Weinberg follows with 65 yards and a TD on 13 carries. Michael Howell has rushed for 61 yards on seven carries.
Landon Smith leads the Patriot wide receivers with eight catches for 221 yards and two TDs.
Kyle Hofsess leads Knott Central with 19 total tackles. Will Weinberg follows with 18 total tackles.
Blake Whitaker and Kent Damron each have an interception this season.
East Ridge had last Friday off.
The Warriors’ last game was two weeks ago against Shelby Valley. East Ridge fell to the Wildcats 51-0. That was the first time the Warriors have been shutout all season.
On the season, running back Isaiah Adkins leads the team with 693 rushing yards and eight TDs on 87 carries. Jeremy Taylor follows with 455 rushing yards and four TDs. Gabe Mullins follows with 240 rushing yards and a TD on 46 carries.
The Warriors lost starting quarterback Zack Mason due to an injury.
Landon Robinson has filled in since then.
Robinson is three for seven passing for 28 yards with an interception.
Casey Kendrick leads the Warrior wide receivers with eight catches for 128 yards and a TD. Adkins follows with two catches for 56 yards and a TD.
Connor Puckett leads the Warriors with 72 total tackles and a sack. Taylor follows with 48 total tackles and a sack. Dalton Caudill has 37 total tackles and two sacks. Brandon Little has 31 total tackles and two sacks.
Garret Jones leads East Ridge with two interceptions. Dylan Smallwood and Mullins each have an interception on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Gabe Mullins.
Mullins doesn’t get a lot of touches on offense, but he can provide a spark and take some pressure off of Adkins.
Mullins has good speed and could be a good change of pace back against Knott Central.
Adkins will get the bulk of the carries and Taylor will pound the ball on short yardage.
If those two are running well, Mullins could be the extra spark East Ridge needs to pick up their second win of the season.
Breathitt County at Pike Central
Who: Breathitt County (4-0) at Pike Central (3-4)
Kickoff: Friday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Breathitt County, Kyle Moore. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Breathitt County didn’t play last week because of a COVID-19 cancelation, while Pike Central fell to Belfry 49-7.
Breathitt County is led by quarterback Jaylen Turner. Turner is 45 for 83 passing for 855 yards and 10 TDs with two interceptions. Turner has also rushed for 172 yards and three TDs on 27 carries.
Lane Weddle leads the Bobcat rushing attack with 293 yards and seven TDs on 29 carries. Caden Bowling has rushed for 163 yards and two TDs on 38 carries.
Austin Sperry leads the wide receivers with 19 catches for 413 yards and five TDs. Weddle follows with 15 catches for 267 yards and two TDs.
Brady Tincher leads the defense with 35 total tackles and a sack. Weddle is second on the team with 29 total tackles. Turner has 28 total tackles. William Long has 25 total tackles and leads the team with two and 1/2 sacks on the season.
Turner leads the team with two interceptions and he has returned one for a TD. Ethan Gibson has an interception that he returned for 70 yards for a TD. Weddle also has a pick six. Weddle returned his 26 yards for a TD. Blake Ritchie also has an interception.
Pike Central has been good offensively this season. The Hawks have scored 70 and 82 points in games this season.
Pike Central couldn’t get going against Belfry last week.
The Hawks will try and learn from that team and find a way to move the ball against a good Breathitt County team.
On the season, Matt Anderson leads the Hawk rushing game with 1,150 rushing yards and 16 TDs on 132 carries. Keegan Bentley follows with 741 yards and 10 TDs on 76 carries.
Quarterback Tayvian Boykins is 12 for 17 passing for 98 yards. Boykins has rushed for 654 yards and seven TDs on 77 carries.
Noah Iricks also has rushed for 323 yards and two TDs on 34 carries.
Bentley leads the wide receivers with nine catches for 90 yards.
Iricks leads the Hawks with 87 total tackles. Aaron Slone follows with 59 total tackles.
Elijah Layne has the only interception for Pike Central.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, watch quarterback Tayvian Boykins.
Boykins doesn’t throw a lot, but he can throw accurately.
Anderson and Bentley will get a lot of attention running the ball.
That will open up opportunities for Boykins in the run game.
Boykins is fast and sees the field well.
If he has a big game, the Hawks could pick up a big home win against a good Breathitt County team.
Shelby Valley at Harrison County
Who: Shelby Valley (6-1) at Harrison County (3-3)
Kickoff: Friday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Harrison County Athletic Complex, Cynthiana.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Harrison County, Marshall Graham.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 34-7 win over Bath County last week, while Harrison County fell to Holmes 30-14.The Wildcats have kept improving this season.
Shelby Valley will enter the Class 2A playoffs with a No. 2 seed in District 8 play.
That will give the Wildcats a home game against Martin County.
Shelby Valley has been plagued with small injures and players sitting out.
Shelby Valley is trying to get its full roster playing together going into the playoffs.
The Wildcats need a test to see where they stand going into the playoffs.
That’s what Class 4A Harrison County will offer.
Shelby Valley was originally supposed to visit Danville Friday night, but that game fell through.
The Wildcats scrambled to pick up Harrison County this week.
Shelby Valley also filled next week’s open week with a home game against Fleming County.
The Wildcats have overhauled their offense this season.
In the past, Shelby Valley was a run-first team.
The Wildcats still like to run the ball as they have rushed for 2,153 yards as a team.
This season, the Wildcats have the ability to throw the ball as well with freshman quarterback Russ Osborne.
Osborne has a great feel for the game for a freshman. He plays smart and has the ability to read opposing defenses.
Osborne is 61 for 115 passing for 1,237 yards and 14 TDs with four interceptions. He has also rushed for 344 yards and five TDs on 47 carries.
Jayden Newsome leads the team in rushing with 698 yards and six TDs on 71 carries. Senior Jordan Little is second on the team with 351 yards with five TDs on 56 carries.
Shelby Valley also has two basketball players join the team who have never played football before this season. Anthony Pallotta and Keian Worrix joined the squad Week 2 against Phelps.
Pallotta has rushed for 343 yards and three TDs on 24 carries. He also leads the team with 13 receptions for 348 yards and seven TDs. Worrix has 11 catches for 169 yards and a TD. He has rushed for 111 yards and two TDs on just eight carries.
Ethan Bentley has also been fighting injury this season. Bentley has rushed for 202 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. He has three catches for 77 yards as well.
Tight end Lincoln Billiter is second on the team in receiving with 14 catches for 297 yards and three TDs.
Billiter also leads the defense with 73 total tackles and three sacks; he also has two interceptions and he returned one for a TD. Caleb Lovins follows with 46 tackles and two sacks.
Bentley also has two interceptions. James Mutz, Worrix, Joseph Wright and Jordan Ratliff each have interceptions for the Wildcats.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Russ Osborne.
The freshman will be playing up in Class Friday night.
Osborne will have a good measuring stick to see if he can have success against a good defense.
Osborne’s name keeps growing this season.
If he can come out and have a good game and help the Wildcats pick up a win, a lot more people will know his name after Friday night, especially in Northern Kentucky.
Sports Editor’s Note: Phelps’ game against Tolsia, W. Va. has been canceled because Tolsia was in the orange in W. Va.’s color coded metric last Saturday night.
