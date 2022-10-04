Martin County at Shelby Valley
Who: Martin County (4-2) at Shelby Valley (4-2)
Kickoff: Thursday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hobart Clay Johnson at Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Josh Muncy, Martin County. Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.
Martin County is coming off of a 57-22 win over East Ridge, while Shelby Valley is coming off of a 68-21 win over Prestonsburg.
This matchup could and will more than likely decide the No. 1 seed in Class 2A District 8.
It’s a huge game for both teams.
Both want to ascend to the top spot in the district since West Carter is having an off year.
Martin County runs the ball and runs the ball and runs the ball.
Last week against East Ridge, the Cardinals ran for 548 yards of offense.
On the season, Martin County has rushed for 2,030 yards, while only throwing for 177 yards.
So Shelby Vally will have to stop or at least slow the run game.
Leading the way for the Martin County rushing attack are Dawson Mills and Brock Messer. Mills leads the teams with 783 yards and eight TDs on 70 carries. Messer follows with 726 yards and nine TDs on 48 carries. Messer is coming off of a 300-yard game against East Ridge as well.
Besides the duo, Madden Miller has rushed for 246 yards and three TDs. Ja Quan Rufus has 136 yards and two TDs on eight carries and Christopher Phillips has 136 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.
On the season 12 different Cardinals have rushed with the ball, so anybody who lines up in the backfield could get a touch.
Shelby Valley’s offense exploded for nearly 800 yards last Friday against Prestonsburg; 783 to be exact.
The Wildcats can score quickly.
Russ Osborne has the offense humming.
Against Prestonsburg, he was 23 for 27 for 396 yards and two TDs. He added 49 rushing yards and a TD on six carries.
Backup Brady Johnson was two for two for 26 yards and a TD.
His top receiver was Brady Bentley. Bentley had 10 catches for 184 yards and a TD. John Luke Fields had five catches for 85 yards. Ethan Mullins had four catches for 66 yards. Jesse Cook had two catches for 31 yards and a TD. Jayden Newsome added two catches for 30 yards. Jordan Tackett had a 28-yard TD catch. Kolton Stamper added a two-yard catch as well.
Jayden Newsome added 207 rushing yards and five TDs on 12 carries. Field had three carries for 71 yards and a TD. Bentley added a 24-yard carry as well.
Bentley’s 36 catches for 766 yards and six TDs broke the school’s season record for receiving yards as well. Bentley ranks third in the state in receiving in all classes this season.
Osborne is still second in the state in passing in all classes. He is 107 for 150 for 1,854 yards and 13 TDs with four interceptions. He trails Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley. Osborne has completed 71.3 percent of his passes this season which appears to be third in the state.
Defensively, Caleb Lovins leads the Wildcats with 55 tackles this season. Osborne follows with 50. Zach Yates has 48.
Osborne also has the Wildcats’ only two interceptions on the season.
This will be a clash of styles.
Shelby Valley’s offense is quick paced and electric.
They like to spread the ball around and get their playmakers the ball in space.
They can score on any play, while Martin County is more of a plodding and grind it out run style of offense.
It could be a shootout if each defense can figure out a way to slow the opponent.
Shelby Valley will have to focus on the run game, but they can’t get burnt by a deep shot.
The Wildcats’ defense is much improved and with Lincoln Billiter back, he could be the difference in slowing the run.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, the defense.
Expect Shelby Valley’s offense to put up some points.
Martin County runs a bit of a different style of offense than most teams the Wildcats have faced so far.
The Cardinals will run the ball with a lot of different guys.
Look for the Wildcats to use big guys from offense too like Kyler Click to clog the middle.
It should be a very interesting matchup with two teams with contrasting styles.
If Shelby Valley’s defense steps up, look for the Wildcats to have a shot at winning the game Thursday night.
Pike Central at Lawrence County
Who: Pike Central (2-4) at Lawrence County (5-1)
Kickoff: Thursday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Luke Varney Athletic Complex, Louisa.
Coaches: Ronn Varney, Pike Central. Alan Short, Lawrence County.