Pikeville at Sayre
Who: Pikeville (4-2) at Sayre (4-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Sayre Athletic Complex, Lexington.
Coaches: Chris McNamee, Pikeville. Chad Pennington, Sayre.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 50-14 win over Madison Central last week, while Sayre is coming off of a 35-21 win over Williamsburg.
Pikeville is clicking on all cylinders.
Madison Central held Pikeville running back Blake Birchfield in check holding him to just 103 yards rushing and no scores.
That didn’t slow the Panthers though, it just opened things up for everyone else.
Quarterback Isaac Duty finished the game 13 for 16 passing for 147 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for six yards and a TD on two carries.
Wade Hensley had six catches for 86 yards and two TDs on offense; he also had a big day on defense as well. The rest of the receivers all had under 20 yards, but four different guys caught passes.
The rushing game finished with 322 yards on the ground even though Birchfield only had 103 yards on the night. Tayvian Boykins added 100 yards rushing and a TD. Carson Wright had a 74-yard TD run. Brenden Anthony had two carries for 33 yards and a TD. Isaac Coleman added 21 yards.
Pikeville’s defense had a big night as well. Carson Wright finished with 15 tackles and a sack to lead the way. Luke Ray added 14 tackles. Devin DeRossett had 14 tackles and a strip sack which the Panthers’ recovered the fumble. Deonte Stevens added 12 tackles and he recovered the fumble.
Sam Wright had a pick six early in the game to get the Panthers going.
Wade Hensley added an interception as well.
This will be the Panthers’ district opener.
Pikeville is only in a three-team district now that Phelps has dropped out of district play.
The Panthers are in a district with Sayre and Hazard.
Sayre opened the season with a 38-0 shutout win over Eminence and a 40-0 shutout win over Fort Knox.
The Spartans then fell to Frankfort 28-21 before picking up a 14-6 win over Dayton.
Sayre then fell to Harlan 50-42 before knocking off Williamsburg 35-21.
This will be Sayre’s toughest game of the season.
Since Sayre jumped into district play with Pikeville in 2020, the Spartans are 0-2.
Pikeville picked up a 49-13 win over the Spartans in 2020 and a 43-7 win last season.
Luke Pennington took over quarterbacking duties from his brother Cole Pennington. Cole Pennington is now at Marshall. Cole Pennington’s teammate at Sayre Jackson Marshall also signed with Marshall as well.
How’s the younger Pennington doing this season?
Luke Pennington is 87 for 131 passing for 1,034 yards and 15 TDs with two interceptions. He has added three yards rushing and a TD this season.
Travis Smith leads the Spartans’ running game. He has rushed for 382 yards and four TDs on 78 carries. Caden Jones follows with 172 yards and a TD on 32 carries. Charlie Slabaugh follows with 86 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Brock Coffman leads the receivers with 38 catches for 468 yards and five TDs. Slabaugh has 30 catches for 323 yards and seven TDs. Slabaugh follows with 30 catches for 323 yards and seven TDs. Owen Murphy has nine catches for 146 yards and two TDs. Jackson Stuart has six catches for a TD. Grant Bersten has four catches for 45 yards and a TD.
Slabaugh leads the Spartans’ defense with 39 tackles and a sack. Smith follows with 33 tackles and a sack.
On the season, the Spartans have forced six fumbles and have recovered four of them.
Sayre has six sacks as a team
They’ve come up with nine interceptions on the season as well.
Sayre will have to force turnovers against Pikeville and capitalize on them if they want to hang with the Panthers.
Pikeville should have the advantage up front on Sayre.
The Panthers usually are stronger on the line than their opponents and that should be the case again Friday night.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Tayvian Boykins.
Boykins has found a home at slot receiver for the Pikeville.
Last week, the Panthers did a good job of getting him the ball in different ways.
He had six rushes for 100 yards and a TD. He also had three catches for 18 yards.
Look for Boykins to get the ball on quick outs and screens.
Also look for him on sweeps and reverses.
He is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball.
If he breaks a big score early, that could get the Panthers’ rolling and help start them getting their first district win of the season.
Bath County
at East Ridge
Who: Bath County (1-5) at East Ridge (2-4)
Kickoff: Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warrior Field, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Larry Bowling, Bath County. Donnie Burdine, East Ridge.
Notes: Bath County is coming off of a 50-6 loss to West Carter in district action last week, while East Ridge is coming off of a 57-22 district loss at Martin County.
This game will give either East Ridge or Bath County their first district win. Right now, they are the only two teams without a district win.
The top four teams in district action will make the playoffs.
That means the winner will still be alive for a playoff berth, while the loser will face a really tough uphill climb with two district games remaining.
East Ridge still has to Shelby Valley at home next week and West Carter on the road the following week.
Bath County still has an away game at Prestonsburg and will host Shelby Valley the following week.
Bath County has struggled all season.
The Wildcats opened the season with a 22-16 win over Fairview.
Since then, Bath County has lost five straight.
The Wildcats’ offense is averaging 12.571 points per game, while their defense is giving up 39.142 points per game.
Bath County has used three quarterbacks this season, but Jordan Everman is their main signal caller. On the season Everman is 39 for 80 passing for 705 yards and four TDs with 10 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 627 yards and two TDs on 71 carries.
Montana Brashear is five for 25 passing for 200 yards and a TD with eight interceptions. He has three rushing yards on the season. Derek Butcher is seven for 16 passing for 56 yards and a TD. Butcher has added 198 yards and five TDs on 41 carries.
Carter Hart is second on the team in rushing with 215 yards on 27 carries. Alan Bowling has rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries.
Bowling leads the team in receiving with 20 receptions for 312 yards and two TDs. Butcher follows with 17 catches for 216 yards and two TDs. Everman, when he isn’t playing quarterback, has four catches for 176 yards and two TDs. Lucas Brown has three catches for 104 yards.
Defensively, Bowling leads the team in tackles with 44 and Everman follows with 40.
The Wildcats have recovered seven fumbles on the season and Jordan Yates has their only interception.
East Ridge played Prestonsburg close in its district opener, but fell just short 42-36.
The Warriors didn’t fair well last week at Martin County, but are looking to get back on track Friday night at home against Bath County.
The Wildcats have thrown 18 interceptions this season, and East Ridge’s secondary came up with four.
The Warriors could be in line to have a big game if they can come up with some turnovers.
Zack Mason leads the team with two interceptions and Brad Howell and Dylan Burdine each follow with one.
The Warriors offense is much improved this season with Burdine at quarterback and the emergence of Isaiah Adkins at running back.
Burdine leads the offense. He is 78 for 126 passing for 1,052 yards and seven TDs with three interceptions. He has added 389 rushing yards and five TDs on 57 carries.
Adkins leads the team in rushing with 888 yards and 11 TDs on 74 carries. Stevie Todd Layne follows with 121 rushing yards and three TDs on 30 carries and Mason has rushed for 102 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Howell leads the receivers with 20 catches for 383 yards and a TD. Mason follows with 27 receptions for 302 yards and three TDs. Layne has seven catches for 113 yards and two TDs. Adkins has nine catches for 98 yards. Landon Robinson has seven catches for 81 yards.
Burdine will spread the ball out as he has completed passes to nine different receivers.
Layne leads the defense with 80 tackles (eight for losses). Adkins follows with 47, while Mason and Howell each have 44.
Layne has forced two fumbles and Robinson and Burdine have recovered one each.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Stevie Todd Layne.
He is a big contributor on both sides of the ball, but he is a force on defense.
If he can come up with a big play or two on offense, that will help everyone else get into the flow.
If he has his usual game on defense, the Warriors should be fine.
If he can help create a turnover or two with his pressure or his hard hitting ability or even an interception, then look for the Warriors to be in good shape to pull out a win.
Phelps at
Lewis County
Who: Phelps (0-6) at Lewis County (4-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lion Stadium, Vanceburg.
Coaches: Randy Smith, Phelps. Gene Peterson, Lewis County.
Notes: Phelps is coming off of a 50-0 road loss at Harlan, while Lewis County picked up a 34-20 win over Pendleton County last week.
The Hornets suffered their second shutout last week.
Phelps is only averaging 7.666 points per game this season, while the Hornets’ defense is giving up 49.333 points per game.
The Hornets don’t have a deep bench and that is a hard task to overcome, especially going on the road against a Class 3A opponent.
Phelps will have to find a way to get some early points and some stops if they want to have a chance to pull out the win.
The Hornets don’t have any stats posted on the KHSAA website, but it will be their first time playing a Class 3A teams this season.
Lewis County enters the game on a three-game winning streak.
The Lions opened the season with a 40-14 win over Morgan County. They followed it with an 8-6 loss at Bracken County and a 42-6 loss at Boyd County. The started the streak off with a 69-28 win over Bath County, then had a 34-29 win over Powell County and added a 34-20 win over Pendleton County.
Quarterback Ayden Cooper leads the way for Lewis County. Cooper is 55 for 111 passing for 832 yards and 10 TDs with one interception. He has added 193 yards rushing and three TDs on 46 carries.
Austin Howard leads the rushing attack with 935 yards and 13 TDs on 115 carries.
Trey Gerike leads the receivers with 17 receptions for 325 yards and eight TDs. Jaxon Rister has 11 catches for 199 yards and two TDs. Braedyn McGlone has 15 catches for 149 yards. Howard has added seven catches for 114 yards.
Howard also leads the defense with 71 tackles.
The Lions have forced eight fumbles and have recovered 10.
Lewis County has six interceptions on the season. Rister leads the team with four and Howard follows with two.
Who 2 Watch: Phelps’ quarterback Jacob Kinder.
Kinder is a good athlete who can throw and also run with the ball.
Kinder will have to balance who gets the ball and when to throw.
He has the ability to make plays.
He must be patient and let things come to him
If he can have a big game, the Hornets might be able to pick up their first win of the season.
Bye Week: Belfry