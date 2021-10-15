Phelps
at Pikeville
Who: Phelps (2-6) at Pikeville (6-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Phelps fell to Hazard 46-6 last week, while Pikeville cruised past Sayre 43-7.
Both teams opened district play and this will be the second district matchup.
Phelps’ defense tried to hang tough against Hazard last week, but the Hornets eventually tired and then Hazard built a big lead in the first half. The Hornets came out strong to open the third, but then things unraveled from there.
Andrew West was called for two flags last week and so, will have to sit out this week as well.
Phelps’s players have to play both ways for most of the game and that is tough.
It will be an uphill battle for the Hornets if they want to pull off the upset win over Pikeville.
Bryson Locklear takes a lot of the snaps and runs a lot.
Phelps will have to run the ball effectively and slow the game down and let the clock run as much as possible if they want to pull off the upset.
That’s a tough task because Pikeville’s defense is really strong.
The Panthers are rolling right now.
Last week against a good Sayre team, the Panthers dominated the game from the jump.
Pikeville had a running clock on the Spartans in the first half.
It’s Homecoming week for the Panthers and they will be looking to pick up their second straight win.
A win over Phelps will secure at least one home field game in the first round of the playoffs with a win.
The Panthers are the top team in Class A and have two regular season games to get ready for the playoffs.
Last week, Carson Wright made his season debut for the Panthers. Wright suffered a knee injury in the state semifinals his freshman season of 2019. He worked hard to come back in 2020, but he only played in a few games before suffering another knee injury.
Wright got his first snaps against Sayre.
It’s the first steps, but it was good for everyone in attendance to see Wright’s hard work just to get back on the field pay off.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, Landon Dotson. For Pikeville, Grant Scott.
Dotson is a big strong left tackle.
He is really good up front.
But he is a strong defensive lineman as well.
Dotson had 16 tackles and a sack against Hazard last week.
On the season, he has 88 tackles and seven sacks. He is one of the leading tacklers. He is ranked fourth in the state in all classes with an average of 14.7 tackles per game. He also ranks in the Top 25 in most sacks as well.
He is athletic and moves great for his size.
For Pikeville, Scott is one of the fastest rising tight ends in the state.
He was recently named the No. 1 tight in in the state and 80th in the country for his class.
Last week, Scott made a beautiful catch were he reached back and grabbed a ball that was behind him. He scored on a TD on the play.
That was an athletic move that not many tight ends can make.
Last week, he finished with three catches for 54 yards and a TD.
On the season, Scott has 15 catches for 191 yards and two TDs.
He keeps getting better and better as the season goes along and with the addition of Wade Hensley stepping up, Pikeville’s receiving corps is one of the tops around.
East Ridge
at Shelby Valley
Who: East Ridge (2-5) at Shelby Valley (3-4)
Kickoff: Friday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: East Ridge, Donnie Burdine. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: East Ridge is coming off of a 40-32 district loss to Bath County, while Shelby Valley is coming off of a 49-20 loss to Martin County.
East Ridge is 0-3 in district play with two games left. The Warriors need to beat Shelby Valley if they want to have a chance at making it to the Class 2A playoffs.
Shelby Valley has a district win over Prestonsburg, but has two losses to West Carter and Martin County. Those losses probably mean that the Wildcats will be on the road in the Class 2A playoffs.
East Ridge had a good game on offense last week.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine was 15 for 29 passing for 266 yards and four TDs with an interception.
The Warriors also rushed for 189 yards on the ground.
Brad Howell had a big day receiving as he had four catches for 133 yards and three TDs.
Shelby Valley’s offense moved the ball last week, but that didn’t equate to TDs or field goals.
The Wildcats had 314 yards of total offense, but only scored 20 points.
Russ Osborne was eight for 16 passing for 185 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He also rushed for 73 yards and a TD on 16 carries.
Shelby Valley’s defense had a hard time stopping a really good Martin County running attack, though.
The Wildcats had some players get banged up in the game as well.
But one bright spot on defense was Caleb Lovins. Lovins had 23 tackles last week.
Lovins has 97 tackles on the year. That puts him ranked No. 6 in the state in all classes with an average of 13.9 tackles per game.
East Ridge’s Dalton Caudill ranks No. 11 with 89 for an average of 12.7 tackles per contest.
The Wildcats will have to have a better all around performance if they want to get back on the win column Friday night.
Who 2 Watch: The quarterbacks.
For East Ridge, Dylan Burdine. For Shelby Valley, Russ Osborne.
Both quarterbacks are having a great season.
They are both leaders on their team.
They both have impressive numbers on the year.
Burdine is 90 for 148 passing for 1,427 yards and 12 TDs with three interceptions. Burdine has also rushed for 601 yards and 14 TDs on 113 carries.
Osborne is 86 for 141 passing for 1,261 yards and seven TDs with eight interceptions. He has added 556 yards and 10 TDs rushing on 10 carries.
They are two of the top quarterbacks in Pike County and Eastern Kentucky.
Both will be fun to watch.
Both will look to lead their team to the win Friday night.
Lawrence County at Belfry
Who: Lawrence County (6-1) at Belfry (2-5)
Kickoff: Friday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: Lawrence County, Alan Short. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Lawrence County is coming off of a 42-6 win over Pike Central in district action, while Belfry is coming off of its Bye Week.
The Bulldogs and the Pirates are the only two teams in Class 3A District 8 that haven’t lost a district game yet.
It looks like the winner of this game will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs and the loser will be the No. 2 seed.
Lawrence County’s only loss is because of a COVID-19 cancellation to East Carter.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 42-7 win over Harrison County. After a Bye Week, they followed it with a 34-7 win over Greenup County and then a 39-28 win over Russell. The Bulldogs opened district play with a 43-14 win over Magoffin County. Then Lawrence County suffered the forfeit loss to East Carter. They bounced back with a 35-14 win over Boyd County and added a 42-6 district win over Pike Central last week.
Lawrence County is averaging 39.16 points in their six games played.
The Bulldog defense has been really strong. Lawrence County is only giving up 12.83 points per game on the season.
Pike Central is a high scoring offense and the Bulldogs limited the Hawks to just six points.
Stopping Belfry is a different challenge, though.
Lawrence County quarterback Alex Strickland is 15 for 28 passing for 483 yards and four TDs with no interceptions. He has added 423 yards rushing and five TDs on 40 carries.
Dylan Ferguson leads the running attack with 480 yards and nine TDs on 65 carries. Blue Fletcher follows with 447 yards and six TDs on 39 carries. Douglass Hall follows with 269 yards and seven TDs on 31 carries.
Kaden Gillespie leads the Bulldog wide receivers with five catches for 239 yards and three TDs. Nick Collinsworth has three catches for 130 yards and a TD. Fletcher has five catches for 94 yards.
The Bulldog defense has forced nine turnovers this season.
Belfry started out with one of, if not, the toughest schedules in the entire state in any class.
The Pirates lost their first five games of the season. One of the games was a COVID-19 forfeit to lass 2A powerhouse Lexington Christian.
But since, Belfry is 2-0 in district play.
The Pirates knocked off Magoffin County 43-0 and Floyd Central 49-6.
Belfry hasn’t been as deep as in years past, but the Pirates are still talented and as long as Isaac Dixon is in the backfield, they have one of the top players in the state.
In five games, Dixon has rushed for 539 yards and nine TDs on 57 carries.
Dre Young follows with 352 rushing yards and two TDs on 49 carries. Zayne Hatfield has added 218 yards and a TD on 47 carries.
Caden Woolum has settled into the quarterback spot for the Pirates. He has only completed one of his three pass attempts for a 27-yard TD to Hatfield.
Young leads the Pirate defense with 30 tackles and a sack on the season. Hatfield follows with 28 tackles.
Hatfield leads the secondary with two interceptions and he returned one for a TD. Wollum, Dixon and Blake Hurley each have added an interception. Dixon also returned his pick for a TD.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry freshman Isaiah Stanley.
Stanley keeps getting better and better with each game.
On the season, Stanley has 25 tackles and a sack.
He is a linebacker with plenty of speed and good tackling ability.
Stanley sees the field well an is so athletic and fast that he make up for space with speed and fundamental tackling.
If Stanley has a big game, the Pirates could pick up another big district win.
Pike Central at Magoffin County
Who: Pike Central (3-5) at Magoffin County (4-2)
Kickoff: Friday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hornet Stadium, Salyersville.
Coaches: Pike Central, Ronn Varney. Magoffin County, Chris Gamble.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 42-6 district loss to Lawrence County, while Magoffin County is coming off of a 46-36 win district win over Floyd Central.
It looks like Belfry and Lawrence County will secure the top two seeds in the district for the Class 3A playoffs and it also appears that Magoffin County and Pike Central will earn the three and four seeds with Floyd Central on the outside looking in.
Friday night could determine the No. 3 seed and the No. 4 seed.
Both means that each team has to open the Class 3A playoffs on the road.
Pike Central has a COVID win and loss because of cancellations.
The Hawks have suited up in six games this season.
Pike Central quarterback is sixth in the entire state in rushing (Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield is the top rusher in the state regardless of class). Boykins has rushed for 1,018 yards and 14 TDs on 135 carries in just six games. That is good for an average of 170 yards per game.
Boykins is 17 for 38 passing for 176 yards and three TDs with an interception as well.
In four games, Matt Anderson has rushed for 591 yards and six TDs on 86 carries.
The Hawks lost Noah Iricks due to injury.
Everyone knows that Hawks want to run and run a lot.
Last season, these two teams exploded for 134 total points.
Pike Central picked up an 82-52 win over the Hornets.
The Hawks just outscored them.
That was the record setting game for Anderson.
Anderson rushed for 409 yards and a state record nine TDs on 30 carries against the Hornets last season.
Pike Central rushed for 797 total yards in that game and added 14 passing yards for 811 total yards of offense.
Magoffin County gained 456 total yards of offense against the Hawks last season.
Quarterback Lucas Litteral was 18 for 37 passing for 239 yards and four TDs and he also rushed for 106 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Litteral has been really good this season.
In five games (he missed one of the Hornets games), Litteral is 49 for 98 passing for 1,045 yards and 10 TDs with six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 273 yards and six TDs on 59 carries.
Aden Barnett follows with 224 yards on the ground and five TDs on 21 carries. Ben Lafferty has 129 yards rushing and two TDs on 20 carries.
Barnett leads the receivers with 15 receptions for 485 yards and six TDs. Brad Standifer has 13 catches for 264 yards and three TDs. Grayson Whitaker has 12 catches for 198 yards and a score. Russell Cruz has also caught a TD pass for the Hornets.
Curtis Jenkins leads the Hornet defense with 52 tackles and five sacks. Lafferty has 37 tackles and five sacks. Standifer has 35 tackles and four sacks.
The Hornets have five interceptions on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Matt Anderson.
Anderson had a game of a lifetime last season.
Can he duplicate this season?
We’ll find out Friday.
Anderson has had a good season, but early injuries has his numbers lower than a year ago.
Anderson is talented and has had a good season, but facing Magoffin County could mean another breakout for the talented runner.