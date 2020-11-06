Who: Fleming County (3-2) at Shelby Valley (6-2)
Kickoff: Friday, November 6, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Fleming County, Bill Spencer. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Fleming County’s last game was a 41-0 win over Pendelton County on October 16, while Shelby Valley fell to Class 4A Harrison County 29-14 last week.
Shelby Valley will be playing up in class once again as Fleming County is a Class 3A school.
The Wildcats could gain a lot of momentum with a win over a good team heading into the Class 2A playoffs next week.
Fleming County has used two quarterbacks this season.
Zeke Conn leads the team in passing. Conn is 34 for 63 passing for 427 yards and five TDs with one interception. He also has rushed for 89 yards and two TDs on 39 carries.
Buddy Morgan is their second quarterback. Morgan is 10 for 13 passing for 211 yards and three TDs.
Tanner Weaver leads the Panther rushing attack with 371 yards and two TDs on 68 carries. Levi Denton follows with 113 rushing yards and two TDs.
Payton Roark leads the wide receivers with 10 catches for 296 yards and four TDs. Logan Pinkley follows with 14 catches for 140 yards and two TDs. Denton has hauled in 11 catches for 107 yards and a TD.
Conn leads the defense with 46 total tackles. Daniel Watkins follows with 41 total tackles and two sacks. Roark has 41 total tackles and three sacks. Denton has added 21 total tackles and three sacks as well.
Jaden Argo and Morgan both have interceptions for Fleming County.
Shelby Valley keeps growing up.
A lot of that growth is coming with freshman quarterback Russ Osborne. Osborne is ranked No. 41 in the state in passing yards per game with 171.
But if you look at Class 2A, Osborne is the No. 6 passer in the class.
Osborne has thrown for 1,368 yards and 15 TDs with six interceptions. He has added 362 rushing yards and five TDs on 55 carries. He is emerging as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state.
Osborne has two receivers ranked in the top 30 in Class 2A this season. Anthony Pallotta is ranked No. 13 in 2A with 15 catches for 427 yards and and eight TDs. Pallotta is averaging 28.5 yards per reception which is tied for No. 1 in Class 2A.
Keain Worrix is ranked as the No. 30 receiver with 13 catches for 210 yards and a TD.
Pallotta and Worrix are both seniors and hadn’t played football their entire careers, until the second game of this season.
Shelby Valley sophomore running back Jayden Newsome is ranked at No. 13 in rushing yards per game with an average of 103 yards per contest. Newsome is closing in 1,000 yards this season. Newsome has rushed for 825 yards and seven TDs.
Shelby Valley’s offense has been exciting all season.
The Wildcats still like to run the ball, but for the first time in years, Shelby Valley throws the ball as well.
That has transformed the offense and helped the Wildcats utilize speed in open space.
Who 2 Watch: Shelby Valley’s offensive line.
The Wildcat offensive line had to transform with the offense.
Michael Compton is the leader, but he has strong lineman next to him.
Gavin Branham, Braxton Damron, Brendon Whetsel, Caleb Lovins and Rafael Ascenio along with Compton give the Wildcats some size and depth up front.
Compton is the anchor and the most experienced.
He has been a presence up front this season and has shown the ability to get to the second and third levels and block.
If Shelby Valley’s offensive line can have a big game and give Osborne time and Newsome running lanes, look for the Wildcats to have a chance to get a big win heading into next week’s Class 2A playoffs.
Sports Editor’s Note: East Ridge and Phelps were both scheduled to have games this week. Betsy Layne canceled against East Ridge and Pineville and Phelps was canceled as well.
Pikeville, Belfry and Pike Central were already scheduled for Bye Weeks. All three teams could add games before Friday.
