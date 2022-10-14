Shelby Valley at East Ridge
Who: Shelby Valley (5-2) at East Ridge (3-4)
Kickoff: Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warrior Stadium (The Tribe), Lick Creek.
Coaches: Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley. Donnie Burdine, East Ridge.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 47-34 win over Martin County in district action last Thursday, while East Ridge is coming off of a 50-20 win over Bath County in district play.
This will be a big district game for both squads.
Shelby Valley is fighting for the No. 1 seed entering the Class 2A playoffs, while East Ridge is fighting for a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
A win for Shelby Valley would all, but wrap that up with one district game left against Bath County next week. A win for East Ridge wouldn’t seal their spot in the Class 2A playoffs, but would be a big help. East Ridge still needs to knock off West Carter next week to lock up the last playoff spot, but two wins could disrupt the district standings overall.
If the Warriors knock off Shelby Valley, but fall to West Carter, the Comets would hold the head-to-head tie breaking over East Ridge and so would Martin County and Prestonsburg.
The main thing both teams just need to focus on is winning their last two district games.
But only one team can come away with the win Friday night.
Shelby Valley enters the game on fire.
The Wildcats are scoring points left and right and racking up yards all over the field on offense. Shelby Valley is ranked No. 7 in all classes in scoring by averaging 46.3 points per game.
The Wildcats are outscoring their opponents by a 23.1 average margin of victory per game as well. That ranks No. 27 in the state regardless of class.
Shelby Valley’s offense has racked up 3,855 yards of offense on the season. That’s good for 550.714 yards per game.
Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne ranks No. 2 in the state in passing with 2,004 yards passing and 14 TDs with five interceptions this season. He is completing 71.8 percent of his pass attempts.
East Ridge enters the game with a much improved team from last season.
The Warriors do have some injuries and three starters who play both on offense and defense will be expected to be out against Shelby Valley.
East Ridge also has a standout quarterback as well. Burdine is 95 for 151 passing for 1,330 yards and 11 TDs with three interceptions. He surpassed the 5,000 yard career passing mark last Friday against Bath County.
Both teams have standout running backs as well. Shelby Valley senior running back Jayden Newsome has been excellent this season, but so has East Ridge running back Isaiah Adkins.
Newsome has rushed for 1,001 yards and 20 TDs on 102 carries this season, while Adkins has rushed for 946 yards and 13 TDs on 85 carries this season.
Both teams have good receivers as well.
Shelby Valley’s corps of Brady Bentley, John Luke Fields, Jesse Cook and Ethan Mullins are as good as any receiving corps around. Newsome also catches passes out of the backfield.
East Ridge counters with a good receiving corps of Brad Howell, Zack Mason and Landon Robinson. Adkins and Stevie Todd Layne both catch balls out of the backfield. Howell and Layne are expected to be two of the three East Ridge starters to be out.
Both teams have good offenses, so it could come down to the defensive side of the ball to decide this contest.
Shelby Valley is giving up 23.142 points per game, while East Ridge is giving up 34.714 points per game.
Layne is expected to be out for the Warriors and he is their top defensive player.
Shelby Valley’s defense has seven sacks on the season. The Wildcats have recovered six fumbles and intercepted two passes.
East Ridge has two sacks on the season. The Warriors have recovered four fumbles this season and intercepted five passes.
The Wildcats’ defense seems to have an edge, especially with Layne expected to sit out.
Besides offense and defense, Shelby Valley’s special teams play has been outstanding.
The Wildcats got back-to-back onside kick recoveries last week to help tie the game up against Martin County after falling behind 21-0 to open the first quarter of play.
The Wildcats almost recovered three straight, but the ball just bounced out of the reach of Brett Sturgill.
Shelby Valley sealed the win with their third onside kick recovery of the game.
Wildcat kicker Trey Compton has been solid with his extra-point kicks as well.
East Ridge went for two after every TD score last week against Bath County.
Who 2 Watch: With so many intriguing matchups, just watch the quarterbacks.
Both Osborne and Burdine are talented players with some similarities.
Both can sling the ball.
We know that from the season stats and Burdine’s 5,000 career passing yards.
They both can run with the ball too.
Osborne has rushed for 381 yards and eight TDs on 54 carries.
Burdine has rushed for 502 yards and five TDs on 62 carries this season.
So it could come down to which players’ weapons does more with the ball when they get it or it could come down to if the opposing defense can come up with a stop.
Either way, it should be an interesting game at East Ridge Friday night.
Magoffin County at Pike Central
Who: Magoffin County (3-4) at Pike Central (2-6)
Kickoff: Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: John Derossett, Magoffin County. Ronn Varney, Pike Central.
Notes: Magoffin County is coming off of a 46-16 district win over Floyd Central, while Pike Central fell to district rival Lawrence County 48-8 last week.
This is another big district matchup for the two squads.
The winner will likely earn the No. 3 spot in the Class 3A playoffs, while the loser will probably get the No. 4 spot. Pike Central will have one district game left at Belfry next week, while this will be the Hornets’ final district game of the regular season.
Magoffin County got off to a slow start this season losing their first two games against Breathitt County and Prestonsburg. The Hornets got back on track in Week 3 with a 39-0 win over Knott Central. The Hornets followed with a 65-20 win over Bellevue. Magoffin County opened Class 3A District 8 play with a 58-26 loss to Lawrence County. The Hornets followed with a 51-14 loss to Belfry before bouncing back with a 46-16 win over Floyd Central.
Magoffin County is averaging 29.714 points per game. The Hornets’ defense is giving up 31 points per game.
Quarterback Aden Barnett leads the way for the Magoffin County offense. Barnett is 44 for 95 passing for 747 yards and nine TDs with four interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 908 yards and 11 TDs on 83 carries.
Ben Lafferty follows with 456 yards rushing and six TDs on 60 carries.
Brock Montgomery leads the receivers with 13 catches for 283 yards and 13 TDs. Ian McCarty has 13 catches for 134 yards. Lafferty has five catches for 114 yards and two TDs. Grayson Whitaker has five catches for 96 yards and two TDs. Russell Cruz has nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs.
Remember back to the last time Pike Central hosted Magoffin County in 2020.
It was a shootout at the Hawks Nest.
That evening, Pike Central picked up an 82-52 win over the Hornets.
That was Matt Anderson’s record setting night.
He broke the state’s rushing record for most rushing TDs in a game with nine.
He also finished with 409 rushing yards on 30 carries.
Last season, Magoffin County picked up a 76-54 win over the Hawks.
Anderson finished with 305 rushing yards and five TDs in that one.
Anderson and the Hawks like playing Magoffin County.
The question is has the Hornets’ defense improved enough to slow Anderson this season?
It should be another fun and high scoring game.
Who 2 Watch: Just watch Anderson.
In his last two games against Magoffin County, he has rushed for 714 rushing yards and nine TDs.
Anderson is a threat to have a big game against any team, but he seems to thrive against Magoffin County.
In his freshman season, he rushed for 147 yards and a TD.
Through three games in his career against the Hornets, he sits at 858 yards and 10 TDs.
Can Anderson break the 1,000 career rushing mark against Magoffin County?
He will have to if the Hawks want a chance to win.
Anderson will have to have another unforgettable game against the Hornets if the Hawks want to pick up another district win.
Belfry at Lawrence County
Who: Belfry (4-3) at Lawrence County (6-1)
Kickoff: Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Luke Varney Athletic Complex, Louisa.
Coaches: Philip Haywood, Belfry. Alan Short, Lawrence County.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of a 49-12 win over Floyd Central last week in district action, while Lawrence County is coming off of a 48-8 district win over Pike Central.
This is another big district game and should decide the No. 1 seed in the district heading into the Class 3A playoffs.
Belfry has had a pretty easy time in district play outscoring its opponents 100-26 in their two district games.
The Pirates, like always, have been steadily improving throughout the season.
Another tough non-district schedule prepared the Pirates for the district stretch of games.
Belfry has been doing some different things in district play as well.
The Pirates are giving freshman quarterback Chase Varney a chance to showcase his throwing talents.
Belfry isn’t letting him throw it 20 times per game, but in two district games he is 10 for 14 passing for 287 yards and four TDs.
Varney is an efficient passer and it will just add another wrinkle to the Pirates’ playbook once the playoffs come around.
Maybe Belfry isn’t airing it out like out teams, but now teams will have to respect the fact that Belfry is willing to pass some and have confidence in their freshman quarterback.
Don’t get it twisted, the Pirates are still a run first team.
On the season, Belfry has rushed for 2,029 yards, while only passing for 369.
Varney has been good, especially for a freshman.
On the season, he is 15 for 36 passing for 369 yards and four TDs with one interception. He has added 83 yards rushing and four TDs on 29 carries.
Senior fullback Dre Young leads the rushing attack with 748 yards and eight TDs on 106 carries. Freshman Ace Caudill follows with 508 yards and two TDs on 52 carries. Caden Woolum has added 470 yards on the ground with nine TDs on 41 carries. Freshman Cayden Varney has added 78 yards on 25 carries.
Woolum leads the receivers with three catches for 164 yards and two TDs. Steven Banks follows with three catches for 119 yards and a TD. Aidan Burke has five catches for 59 yards.
Braxton Hatfield leads Belfry’s defense with 46 tackles. Young follows with 39 tackles and two sacks. Rudy Blackwell has 37 tackles and Blake Hurley has added 35.
The Pirates have recovered two fumbles on the season.
Belfry has seven interceptions as well. Burke leads the Pirates with three interceptions. Woolum follows with two. Alex Long and Cayden Varney each have one.
Lawrence County comes into the game with a 6-1 record.
The Bulldogs’ only loss of the season came in Week 2 against Greenup County; a 17-14 loss.
Lawrence County had a 42-26 win over East Carter and a 13-10 win over Boyd County.
Can the Bulldogs challenge the Pirates?
That’s to be determined.
The Bulldogs’ schedule compared to Belfry’s is really weak.
But sometimes wins build confidence.
Belfry has a lot of young players on the field, but they are talented and surrounded by some really good veterans and one of the best coaching staffs in the state.
Lawrence County quarterback Talan Pollack is 24 for 49 passing for 312 yards and two TDs with an interception on the season. He has added 347 rushing yards and seven TDs on 28 carries.
Dylan Ferguson leads the Bulldogs with 730 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 97 carries. Ryan Marcum follows with 423 rushing yards and four TDs on 47 carries. Cody Crum has 381 yards and four TDs on 28 carries. Kaden Gillespie has 101 rushing yards and three TDs on nine carries.
Gillespie also leads the receivers with 21 catches for 286 yards and two TDs. He’s really the only receiving threat the Bulldogs use. Three other players each have one catch.
Can Lawrence County’s record give the Bulldogs the confidence to go up against a good Belfry team?
We’ll find out Friday night.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, it’s not often you say it, but watch the quarterback.
The Pirates have a lot of young talented players and Chase Varney is one of them.
Belfry has let him throw a little more in district action and might continue to do so Friday night.
Don’t be surprised if Chase Varney has a passing TD or a long throw early against Lawrence County just to keep the Bulldogs honest.
Look for that to open up the run game even more.
The Pirates will try and all but lock up the No. 1 seed heading into the Class 3A playoffs Friday night.
Phelps at Thomas Walker
Who: Phelps (0-7) at Thomas Walker (1-5)
Kickoff: Friday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Thomas Walker High School, Ewing (Lee County), Va.
Coaches: Randy Smith, Phelps. Nick Johnson, Thomas Walker.
Notes: Phelps is coming off of a 48-6 loss at Lewis County, while Thomas Walker is coming off of its Bye Week.
Phelps is still searching for its first win of the season.
Friday night might be the Hornets’ best chance so far.
Thomas Walker enters with a 1-5 record.
The Pioneers lost their season opener 50-36 to Cumberland Gap (Tenn.), then followed with a 43-13 loss to Hurley (Va.). Thomas Walker picked up its first and only win of the season so far in Week 4; a 16-13 win against Castlewood. The Pioneers followed with a 30-28 loss to Rye Cove and a 36-28 loss to Claiborne (Tenn.). In their last game before their Bye Week, the Pioneers fell to Union 40-0.
Phelps and Thomas Walker have a common opponent in Hurley.
Phelps suffered a 42-12 loss to the Rebels. The Rebels knocked off the Pioneers 43-13.
According to MaxPreps.com roster, the Pioneers have around 50 players on their roster.
That could be the difference.
Phelps fights to dress 20 players each Friday night.
The Hornets have some talent, but with small numbers, it makes it tough for the Hornets.
Phelps has only scored 52 points through seven games.
Thomas Walker has scored 121 points through six games.
The Hornets defense has given up 344 to its opponents this season, while the Pioneers have given up 212.
Phelps will have to find a way to score points and slow the game down, so they won’t get tired.
Look for a steady dose of the run game from the Hornets on offense.
If they can move the chains and keep the clock running and the Pioneers offense on the sidelines, it could mean success for the Hornets.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, the defense.
The Hornets have some big guys up front and some talented linebackers.
Phelps will have to get to Thomas Walker at the line and not let them get into the second and third levels before trying to tackle them.
If Phelps can control the line on defense and not miss tackles, it could mean some short offensive trips for Thomas Walker.
Phelps will have to be fresh on defense if the Hornets want to pick up their first win of the season Friday night.
Pikeville vs. Russellville
Who: Pikeville (5-2) vs. Russellville (1-6)
Kickoff: Saturday, October 15 at 2:00 p.m.
Location: Clark Field, Somerset.
Coaches: Chris McNamee, Pikeville. Mikie Benton, Russellville.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 44-15 win over Sayre in district action, while Russellville is coming off of a 38-32 win over Fulton County. It was Russellville’s first win of the season.
Both of these teams are nicknamed the Panthers and met last year in the Class A state championship game.
Pikeville looked like it was going to run away with the game, but Russellville came storming back and Pikeville held on to a 30-27 win.
After dropping its first two games of the season, Pikeville is on a roll.
The Panthers have rolled off five straight wins and it doesn’t look like anybody is going to slow the Panthers down anytime soon.
Pikeville has put it together on both sides of the ball.
Since Tayvian Boykins has found a home at the slot receiver position, the Panthers have been unstoppable.
Pikeville senior running back Blake Birchfield has been great all season and Boykins has thrived at receiver. It has also opened up the offense to Wade Hensley and the rest of the skill players.
The offensive line and tight end Grant Scott have all played great as well.
Scott can help the line block and he can also catch passes.
He is a very talented tight end.
On the season, quarterback Isaac Duty is 57 for 76 passing for 850 yards and eight TDs with one interception. Duty has 96 yards and four TDs rushing as well on 14 carries.
Birchfield has 1,000 yards rushing and 16 TDs on 120 carries. Boykins follows with 350 rushing yards and six TDs on 38 carries.
Hensley leads the receivers with 18 catches for 365 yards and five TDs. Boykins follows with 22 catches for 250 yards and two TDs. Scott has nine catches for 109 yards.
Defensively, Pikeville is just as good as they are offensively.
The Panthers get after it.
Pikeville has one of the most talented linebacking corps around.
Carson Wright leads the defense with 79 tackles (10 for a loss) and three sacks. Devin DeRossett follows with 73 tackles (eight for a loss). Brendan Anthony has 62 tackles (six for a loss) and a sack. Luke Ray has 60 tackles (two for a loss) and a sack.
Pikeville has forced four fumbles and recovered five fumbles on defense.
Pikeville also has six interceptions on the season. Six different Panthers’ have picked off a pass.
Last year, Russellville quarterback Lennon Ries had a good game against Pikeville in the Class A state championship. Jaruis Todd had a good game running the ball and Anthony Woodard had a great game receiving.
All of those guys are gone.
Quarterback Octavious McKeage leads Russellville’s offense. He is 31 for 76 passing for 399 yards and three TDs with seven interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 258 yards and four TDs on 44 carries.
AJ Woodard leads the rushing attack with 262 yards and five TDs on 40 carries.
Nick Woodard leads the receivers with 12 catches for 192 yards and a TD. AJ Woodard follows with five catches for 131 yards and two TDs.
McKeage is a sophomore, while AJ Woodard is also a sophomore and Nick Woodard is a senior.
Who 2 Watch: Pikeville’s defense.
The Panthers will bring pressure.
Russellville quarterback Octavious McKeage has thrown seven interceptions this season.
If Pikeville’s pressure can get there, it might cause some deflections or some under thrown balls; either way, it could mean that the talented secondary has a big day.
Hensley is a force in the secondary and so is Sam Wright at the safety spots.
Logan Reed is known for playing man and coming up with big plays also.
Pikeville’s secondary could have a big day against a quarterback prone to interceptions.