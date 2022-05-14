UPike athletics is in the midst of the most exciting time in school history.
The Bears outdoor athletic programs will have a new home in the near future.
That new home will be called Bear Mountain.
UPike has been looking for a place to expand and build new athletic faculties for a while.
Over the weekend, the Bears announced the purchase of Bear Mountain from Mitch and Tom Potter.
“It’s really transformational for our department,” Wells said. “It’s something that we’ve dreamed of and we’ve had visions of trying to find a place to put all of our stuff, but in Pikeville we’re land locked, so there isn’t a whole lot of those opportunities. The challenge has always been to find that place that fit perfect. Dr. Webb has always vision of Google Earthing and Google Mapping, he’s really good at that and he had an opportunity to find the absolute best place. We negotiated an opportunity here. For us to have a place for all of our outdoor sports and growing even after that, is just amazing. It is 220 acres within a mile and 1/2 of campus is unheard of. It has potential to be transformational to us.”
The football program has never had a home field of its own since its inception in the early 2000s.
For around 20 years, the Bears had to share the field with Pikeville High School.
“It’s huge,” Wells said. “We’ve had great partnerships with the school and the city and that’s been wonderful, but it’s never going to beat having your own stuff. It’s been important for us to do that, but the next step for not just football, but some of our other programs is to have their own place. Their own place to be and their own place to go. It makes it more collegiate to have our own stuff. The opportunity to have a track and field team there, the opportunity to have a football stadium, a men’s and women’s soccer field right there on the same spot is just really off the charts. It’s something that we’ve dreamed about for a long time. That will effect over 250 student athletes with just that one facility. I think it’s just good will for everybody. It helps our relationships with the city, our county and is going to be a wonderful opportunity.”
Football isn’t the only sport that will be getting its own facility as track and field will finally have a home, the men’s and women’s soccer programs will get a new home. Tennis will finally have a home of its own as well. Baseball and softball will be getting new facilities as well.
“We feel like we have a great institution and a great school,” Wells said. “This just add to the value of athletics. It’s a great time to be a part of Bear Nation. There is really nothing else that compares to this. From the infancy of starting sports here at Pikeville College at the time, there really has been nothing compared to this magnitude to even relate this too. Building this gym here doesn’t relate to anything in terms of growth and development of what we are trying to do. One of the things that we’ve really tried to do is increase the possibilities of being great here. I felt that we reached that in basketball and we want to make sure that we do that with all of our sports. I think this gives us that opportunity to do that. The new SportsPlex that we just moved into with archery and bowling and it gives us a chance to start wrestling and having a golf practice facility there just continues to increase the possibilities of our coaches and our student athletes. There hasn’t been a more exciting time to be a part of this program since I’ve been here.”
As a small school, the facilities will help distinguish UPike as one of the top athletic programs across the board at the NAIA level.
“This would definitely distinguish us as one of the best,” Wells said. “There is no question about it. We’ve been able to be successful when we didn’t even have our own facilities, so hopefully that will make the move in retention and recruiting. Getting new prospects in here and finding the people we want. Our coaches are super thrilled about the potential it gives us. It just distinguishes us as one of the top universities in the country, not just in our region.”
The Bears hope the new facilities will bring even more success and help the athletes achieve even more in their playing field.
“The end goal of everything we do is to see those kids walk across the stage,” Wells said. “That’s the most important piece. The experience of being here is important. That’s what gets you to graduation. We want to make it as nice as we can in every capacity. I’m thankful for a great Board of Trustees that has the vision to see the future here. I’m thankful for that upper administration like president and the provost who sees the vision of athletics and how much it impacts the university. Even our dentistry school that we got the great donation for, that will be our third professional school here on campus. While this is a time a lot of schools are going backwards in their development and backward in their status, we’re continuing to move forward. We’ve had great planning and a great student body base. Our enrollment is up and our retention is low. It’s just a great time to be a part of what we’re doing. If you can’t get excited about this time and this time of year, you’re just missing the boat right now.”