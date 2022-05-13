Kelly Wells is a Hall of Fame person in most people’s eyes.
Now, he is a KHSAA Hall of Fame member.
In the midst of all of the exciting things going on in the UPike athletic department, Kelly Wells will be recognized for all of his accomplishments at the high school level as both a player and coach.
Wells will be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame this weekend.
“It’s pretty humbling,” Wells said. “I’m grateful. When you talk about those kind of things, sometimes it gets mixed up in all of the bigger things going on, but it gives me an opportunity to honor those who’ve helped me along the way. The great players we’ve had. To be a coach, you never make a basket or get a rebound, so you rely on preparation and those athletes. This will give me an opportunity to bring them into the Hall of Fame with me. As a player, I had great coaches and mentors. There were so many great mentors at our school. To be able to honor them the right way is important for me. This is a great day for me too and hopefully, we can bring a lot of people along for this Hall of Fame honor.”
Wells played his high school career at Rowan County and then went on to play college basketball at Morehead State University.
After college, he started his coaching career at the high school level.
It didn’t take long for him to lead Mason County to a state championship in 2003. Wells also led the Royals to a Sweet 16 runner-up in 2004.
“It really gives you an opportunity to show appreciation to those who’ve helped you get into the position you’re in now because nobody just arrives to success,” Wells said. “You have people in your life who help you get there. To be able to do it while I’m still young and healthy and living are important pieces to me to help bring all of those folks along with me to the dinner. My family has been a huge part in everything we’re doing. For my son and daughter to be there while they’re young and impressionable to see some of the things that we’ve accomplished is really cool. The KHSAA has been an amazing organization for me. They gave a young guy starting right out of college a chance to be a head coach. To be able to coach basketball after playing at a high level, it’s important for me to give back and represent what being in the Hall of Fame is all about.”
Basketball has been a big part of his life from day one.
Getting recognized for achievement in the sport he loves is just icing on the cake and a way of him to celebrate with all who helped him earn the Hall of Fame status.
“I was a basketball junkie from day one,” Wells said. “My father was a coach at Morehead State in college. I learned to play around his teams. Every day it was talking about basketball in some capacity. My mother was in education as well, so the realm of education and sports was always a part of my life. To be able to be recognized for doing decently well was always something that I will always be prideful of, but bringing along the people who we brought with us means a lot and is something that I am very thankful for. All of the assistant coaches I’ve had. All of the the former players I’ve had. My teammates I had in high school and my coaches — that’s where it’s at. That’s the fun stuff. The trophies are great, but they gather dust in your office. The things that really matter are those relationships. This is a time for us to celebrate.”
Kelly Wells has always been a Hall of Fame person, now he is a member of the KHSAA Hall of Fame.