Tuesday January 5
• Boys’ High School Basketball — Magoffin County at Pike Central, 7:30 p.m.; Belfry at Prestonsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Jenkins at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls’ High School Basketball — 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena: Prestonsburg vs. East Ridge, 6:00 p.m.; Pikeville vs. Martin County, 7:30 p.m.
Johnson Central at Jenkins, TBA; Phelps at Shelby Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, January 6
• Girls’ High School Basketball — Jenkins vs. Paintsville, 6:00 p.m.; Betsy Layne vs. Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 7
• Men’s College Basketball — Freed-Hardeman University at UPike at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, 8:00 p.m.
• Women’s College Basketball — Freed-Hardeman University at UPike at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, 5:30 p.m.
• Boys’ High School Basketball — Floyd Central at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls’ High School Basketball — Magoffin County at Phelps, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 8
• Boys’ High School Basketball — Jenkins at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pikeville at Belfry, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls’ High School Basketball — 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Belfry at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 9
• Men’s College Basketball — Bethel at UPike at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, 4:00 p.m.
• Women’s College Basketball — Bethel at UPike at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, 1:30 p.m.
• Boys’ High School Basketball —15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Prestonsburg vs. Jenkins, 6:00 p.m.
Iron Warrior Classic at Southwestern: Pike Central vs. Pulaski County, 2:00 p.m.
Betsy Layne at Belfry, 6:00 p.m.; Shelby Valley at Floyd Central, 2:30 p.m.
• Girls’ High School Basketball — 15th Region All “A” Classic championship at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, 8:00 p.m.
Buckhorn at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Floyd Central at Pike Central, 7:30 p.m.
