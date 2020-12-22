Lukas Manns needed all the practice time he could get with his new teammates at Pikeville.
The Panthers were ready for the season and then boom.
The KHSAA announced that the season would be delayed until a January 4 start date.
That meant that the season that was getting ready to start was pushed back and practiced stopped altogether for three weeks.
“It wasn’t a good feeling for us guys,” Manns said. “We were kind of bummed out about it because we put in all that work just to be told that we had to go back and wait a couple of weeks. It was tough for us because we were so ready to get out there and play. We were excited about the season, of course. I’m beyond excited to start a new year at Pikeville. It was tough on us and we kind of hung our heads for a little while, but we got good news (December 16), so we’ll get right back at it.”
The KHSAA had another meeting December 10 and many were expecting another delay to the season, but that didn’t happen. The KHSAA announced new dates for the Sweet 16 state championship and that the January 4 start date would still be the signal of the regular season starting.
“Honestly, I was kind of worried going into that last KHSAA meeting,” Manns said. “I had a different feeling about it. I didn’t think they were going to completely cancel the season, but I was expecting another delay. So when they set the date for January 4 and like I’ve said before, as long as we get a season, I don’t care. I mean I’ll play in June or July if that’s what they want. I’m glad that we got the news we did because if it got pushed back again, it would’ve been another set back and defeated kind of feeling. That’s just not a good feeling knowing that you would’ve had to go for another week or two without playing any kid of ball.”
Practice wasn’t just practice to Manns and his teammates.
It was a sign of normalcy.
In a world with so much confusion and chaos and so many questions, basketball practice meant normalcy.
“It was going back to normal for a little while,” Manns said. “We could put aside the craziness throughout the whole day with the hybrid school schedules and virtual school schedules, but we got to be together as a team working out. That felt good. It was like an escape away from what was going on. It just gave us a little more hope that at the end of the day, everybody was together and everybody was having fun, but at the same time everybody was getting better. Practice meant more to us than what many people think.”
Last season, Manns averaged 10.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shot 41 percent from the field and nearly 38 percent from three-point land.
Manns will enter his junior season.
Pikeville will return Rylee Sammons this season and will also have point guard Laithan Hall and Zac Lockhart back from season ending injures last year.
The Panthers finished with a 17-12 record last year.
Pikeville will have a lot of talent back this season.
Even though COVID-19 has brought many hardships to teams across the state, it could help bring the Panthers closer together as a team.
“I think this adversity and trying time can absolutely bring our team together,” Manns said. “Why I love our team so much is because everybody’s goal and mindset is the same. Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to make a run. Everybody wants to go to Rupp Arena. I think right now, coach (Elisha Justice) lets us know every day, come to practice ready to compete. He wants us competing against each other and that’s just what we do. We go out, we compete, we work hard, we push each other to be the best versions of ourselves and you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
The Panthers will have length and speed as well.
Manns is a 6 foot 4 forward and will fit in with the uptempo style.
“The things the coaches tell us will stick with you,” Manns said. “Coach Justice being the moral person that he is, is just the best. He’s one of the best skill developing coaches, if not the best, in the state. Our assistant coaches are great too. We’re loaded with them. Coach (Greg) Newsome is a great assistant coach. He gets his point across and you listen because you know that he knows what it takes. He’s been there. Coach Justice knows what it takes because he’s been there. Coach (Frosty) Davis and our other coach (Jonah) Justice. We’re surrounded by people who generally want to see us get better and they care about our well being and that’s on and off the court. They are always there for us, so we really appreciate that and it’s huge having somebody like those guys who you know you can always turn to for not just basketball advice, but life advice at the same time.”
Manns likes what he sees from his new team early on.
Pikeville still hasn’t played any games or exhibitions, but he likes the potential that this team has.
“The potential for this team is through the roof,” Manns said. “If we come out to work and want what is ours, we can take it, but at the end of the day, we’ve always got to be working and we have to outwork other people. If you’re not outworking anybody, you’re not going to get any results back. You get Zac (Lockhart) back from his injury last year, you get Laithan (Hall) back from his injury last year. Rylee (Sammons) had to switch up and play a bit of a different position for himself last year. I got a chance to watch them a couple times last year when I broke them down with their play of style of stuff like that, but people like Nick Robinson and Tate Walters are back on this team. Those guys are workers and they’re dogs. You can’t ask for a better group to be playing with. Like myself, I’m blessed to be where I am. Those guys can play. Those guys make you compete. They want you to get better because at the end of the day, we’re all there for the same thing. We all want to win.”
Pikeville coach Elisha Justice is known for his uptempo style of play.
The Panthers have pushed the ball since Justice has been coaching the Panthers.
Manns thinks the system that Pikeville plays fits perfectly with his style of play.
“I love coaches’ system from what I’ve seen of it so far,” Manns said. “It kind of got pushed back a bit when we couldn’t do anything, so we weren’t going through any practices or anything so plays or anything like that weren’t put in. But when we were having practices, his system is fast paced. He likes guys who can pass the ball. He likes guys who can defend. As far as that goes, what more could you want out of a team with the length and size that we have. It’s all about getting there. Once we get there and we get through the offense and we get through the defense down, it’s just going to be tough for other teams. For us, you don’t really have to rely on a set play. You have a bunch of guys out there who knows what to do and they have high basketball IQs and they know what a screen here or there means for every play. That’s why I love the system so much.”
The 15th Region has a lot of talented players and teams this season.
There are some really good individual talent and some really good teams this season.
Martin County, the defending region champions returned most of its roster. Johnson Central and Paintsville should be really good this season.
In Pike County, East Ridge returns a lot of talent, Belfry has some incoming players to put alongside Sal Dean. Phelps and Pike Central have new coaches and excitement within their programs. Shelby Valley has Rodney Rowe returning on the sideline and Keian Worrix in the backcourt.
“I’ve heard many people say and I’ve been around high school basketball for a long time, being a manager for high school teams and then going up to play on my high school team in my middle school years, this is easily the best the region has been in a long time,” Manns said. “I’ve heard many people say that. Many good players out of the different eras like the 90s, the early 2000s and stuff like that. They all say this is a jam packed year for the region. I mean there is top talent everywhere you go. Almost everyone of your Top 5 or 10 teams in the region has got more than one really good ball player. That’s going to make things more exciting. There are transfers coming in from all over the region is going to make things more exciting. You get things switched up and you got a lot of guys who want to compete and win. They go places they think they can win and winning is their whole mindset. It’s going to be a fun year to watch and if you’re a fan in general, I think you’re going to get a kick out of this year. Every game has a chance to be really good and competitive.”
What is January 4 going to mean to Manns?
“It’s going to be a like a dream,” Manns said. “I’m dressing up in new colors this year and I’m really glad to be where I’m at. The excitement that Pikeville basketball brings to our area and the region as well because your Pikevilles, your Johnson Centrals, your Paintsvilles, your Martin Countys and so on have great fan bases. As soon as I showed up, I knew Pikeville has a good one. I’m excited for the fan base and hopefully they let us have some fans. I’m just ready to go. It’s going to be great. I can’t wait.”
With so many uncertainties this season, Manns hopes that the Panthers will get to have its fans in the stands, but as long as they get a season, that’s the most important thing to him.
“We just want to get out and play,” Manns said. “We always love our ’sixth’ man as they call it. I’ve always loved playing in front of crowds that are rambunctious and they’re so into it that they are a part of it as it goes. Fan bases are always going to be a part of your basketball team. If you have fans that support you and support your coach and want what’s best for the team and they rally together in a big district or region game, there is no better feeling in the world. There is nothing like a packed house to were you can’t hear yourself think, it’s a feeling that I have to have. I really hope we get to have that. I’m just looking forward to playing, though no matter what it looks like.”
Pikeville is scheduled to start its season January 8 on the road at Belfry at 7:30 p.m.
