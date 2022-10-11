ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start.
Martin County picked off a pass and returned it deep into Shelby Valley territory.
The Cardinals punched the ball into the end zone with 11:09 left in the second half to take a commanding 21-0 lead.
You’d think the game was over at that point, right?
But Shelby Valley fired back with 21 straight of its own in the second quarter in route to a 47-34 win over the Cardinals in Class 2A District 8 action.
The win improves the Wildcats record to 5-2 on the season. Shelby Valley is 3-0 in district completion and sit in the driver’s seat to win the regular season district title with two district games left.
“We’ve talked to the kids all week,” Shelby Valley Coach Anthony Hampton said. “Homecoming week is a great week and it is fun. The kids and everyone at school enjoys it, but as a football coach it is usually not your favorite week. A lot of distractions and things going on. We talked to the players all week long about maintaining focus. We also let them know that Martin County and us are the two best teams in the district in our opinion. One of us are going to walk out with control and it’s going to be a fight. Our kids with Homecoming week, weren’t very focused to start out with and Martin County came out on fire. Coach Muncy has done a great job over there. Those kids execute well, they are physical and they play extremely hard. Anytime you play Martin County, you know you’re going to get hit. They execute so well and use so many different backs and all of those kids run hard and do a great job.
“We got down 21-0 quickly. It didn’t take long. We called a timeout and just talked to kids a little and explained to them that this is what was coming and now we have to decide who are we? We have to make a decision about whether we are the guys who we think we are or are we the guys who seem good until it’s tough? We got the kids calmed down and started working on execution and point out some wrinkles in special teams and gave them a couple of different looks. Then the ball seemed to bounce our way and we climbed back into it. Once we got to halftime, we reminded them to calm down and just catch your breath because we knew they’d given us their best shot, which was a good shot. A lot of times when you come out like that as a visiting team and give someone your best shot you get a bit of an adrenaline dump after that. We told them that they’re Martin County and they’re not going to fold up. So in the second half we had ourselves a nice little war. Both teams, would make an adjustment defensively and the other would make the adjustment offensively. It was just a back-and-forth war. One of the games you’d love to watch, but as a coach, it is tough, but we were blessed to come out with a win tonight.”
Trailing 21-0, the Wildcats went to work.
Shelby Valley senior running back Jayden Newsome scored his first TD of the game with 9:04 left in the first half as the Wildcats cut the Cardinals’ lead to 21-7 after Trey Compton’s extra-point kick.
Compton came up big with an onside kick that the Wildcats recovered.
Shelby Valley took advantage and Lincoln Billiter scored with 6:27 left in the first half to cut the lead to 21-14 after Compton’s extra-point.
The Wildcats went back to the well and came up with another onside kick recovery to get the ball back.
Newsome scored with 2:04 left in the first half as the Wildcats tied the game at 21-21 after Compton’s extra-point.
The Wildcats almost recovered a third straight onside kick, but the ball was just out of the reach of Brett Sturgill who jumped high in the air to try and recover the ball, but it bounced out of bounds as Martin County took over.
The Cardinals couldn’t take the lead as the time ran out on on the Cardinals in the first half.
Shelby Valley got the ball coming out of the halftime break.
The Wildcats marched down the field and Newsome scored his third rushing TD of the game with 10:39 left in the third to put the Wildcats up 28-21 after Compton’s extra-point.
Martin County answered as Madden Miller scored his fourth TD of the game with 8:23 left in the third to cut the lead to 28-27. The Cardinals missed the extra-point.
Newsome and the Wildcats answered with 3:32 left in the third as Newsome found the end zone four the fourth time. The Wildcats held a 34-27 lead.
Madden and the Cardinals answered as Madden scored with 9:54 left to play in the game to tie things up at 34-34.
Shelby Valley junior quarterback Russ Osborne answered with a 22-yard TD pass to Brady Bentley with 9:02 left to play in the game. Compton knocked down the the extra-point to put the Wildcats up 41-34.
Shelby Valley’s defense hadn’t made a stop all night, but on fourth and short, Newsome rushed the quarterback and drug him down to force a turnover on downs.
“You have kids who seem to find away to make the big plays,” Hampton said. “We have three or four kids like that on this team. Tonight, it happened to be Jayden defensively. We needed a stop and we kind of knew with the down and distance that there was a possibility of a reverse because they like to run that or a short play-action pass — they rolled with he play-action pass and we sent Jayden to put some pressure and like he always does, he came up big.”
Newsome got rewarded on the offensive end as he scored his fifth TD of the game with 3:10 left to push the lead to 47-34.
The Wildcats recovered another onside kick and then ran the clock out on the Cardinals.
“Trey Compton is a kicker and he takes pride in it,” Hampton said. “He’s went to a lot of camps and he’s really worked on his craft. We’re comfortable with him. We score and we just let him get us our point and move on about our business. It’s just automatic. He’s gotten so good at the onside kick. He’s got a few other things in his arsenal that we haven’t shown yet and we will release those when we need it, but he’s got a few things up his sleeve that a lot of kickers don’t have. The boy knows how to control the football and is a very special kicker. I know he’s looking at a couple of schools right now.This kid has come a long way. If you’d seen the development of him since he started, it’s amazing. It just goes to show you that if you’re determined and focused and put the time and work in, things improve and get better for you.”
Shelby Valley (6-2) is scheduled to meet East Ridge next Friday night in another big Class 2A District 8 game.
“One thing that we’ve talked to the kids about is that we’ve worked so hard for many years to get this program where we want it to be and continue to grow,” Hampton said. “We took a little bit of a slide for a couple of years there not being in control of the district and setting things up the way we wanted for postseason play. The kids have taken on the ownership and accountability. They want to get the program back to where it is supposed to be as far as we are concerned anyway. They’re playing for the pride of the community, the former players, the parents and a lot of different things. These guys care for each other. That’s the big thing. These guys are absolute goofballs, but they’re fun to coach and are so competitive. We saw that tonight when they got down, these kids just don’t fold. They just keep fighting and clawing.
“We don’t know what the future holds. The kids know that they have a goal that they set. We won’t discuss that, but they have a goal they’ve set and they know what it takes to get there. They’ve known each game that the most important game is the next game. When you get into district play, it 100 percent is. These kids understand that and we know that our next opponent is East Ridge. We watched some film and they can play. Sometimes records will fool you. Those boys can play ball. We have our work cut out. We have to go back to work on Monday and get ready again.”