Shelby Valley had chances against West Carter Friday night, but the young Wildcats just couldn’t come up with the big plays when they had opportunities.
The Wildcats were knocked out of the Class 2A playoffs with a 48-18 loss to the Comets.
Freshman quarterback Russ Osborne finished his outstanding first year with a good game. Osborne was eight for 14 passing for 178 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries.
Osborne finished the season 92 for 173 for 1,891 yards and 22 TDs. He also added 580 rushing yards and six TDs on 77 carries. He had 2,450 combined yards.
On the opening play of the game, Osborne had wide receiver Anthony Pallotta wide open, but Pallotta dropped the pass.
Pallotta finished the night with three catches for 114 yards and a TD. Keian Worrix followed with two catches for 26 yards. Lincoln Billiter hauled in a 17-yard TD.
Ethan Bentley led the rushing attack with 71 yards and a TD on eight carries. Jayden Newsome followed with 32 rushing yards; he added a seven-yard catch as well.
The Wildcats had 178 passing yards on the night and 165 rushing yards. That was good for 343 total yards of offense.
Shelby Valley finished the season with an 8-3 record.
West Carter picked up a 53-14 win over the Wildcats in the regular season.
The Comets (9-1) advanced to the Class 2A region championship round. West Carter will host Walton-Verona at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.