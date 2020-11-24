Shelby Valley freshman quarterback Russ Osborne runs with the ball down the sideline against Martin County Friday night in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. Osborne scored on a 43-yard touchdown on the play. Osborne was five for 12 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Shelby Valley will take on West Carter at 7:00 p.m. Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.