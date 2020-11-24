ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley found a way.
The Wildcats’ defense stepped up when they had to Friday night against Martin County to secure a 29-22 win over the Cardinals in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“We talked to the kids all week and we knew what Martin County was going to do because we’ve played them before,” Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton said. “We knew they were going to be physical. We knew they were going to get plays and make plays. We knew that was coming because they are senior heavy. We told our kids to just dial in and if you’r not successful one play, just dial in the next play and don’t give up on yourself or your team. They stayed true to that. When it got really tight and pressure filled, these boys really stepped it up. In the last game against Fleming County, they didn’t give up and came back and tonight, we made some mistakes early, but we made some adjustments and had to correct a few things, but the fact that they have so much fight and fire in them is really impressive. It makes me really proud of them.”
Shelby Valley held a 21-7 halftime lead.
The Cardinals dominated the ball on offense in the second half.
Shelby Valley’s opening drive of the third quarter stalled and the Wildcats were forced to punt.
Martin County’s Branson Smith scored with 6:43 left in the third quarter to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 21-14.
The Wildcats’ second drive of the half didn’t go anywhere.
Martin County drove down the field and looked to score on its next possession, but Shelby Valley’s Ethan Bentley came up big for the Wildcats. Bentley came up with an interception on a throw to the end zone and he returned the ball 99 yards for a TD with 9:27 left to play. Shelby Valley scored on the two-point conversion to push the lead to 29-14.
“We told them that if we can get them (Martin County) behind the sticks then we’ll be OK,” Hampton said. “In a wishbone power offense, you have to stay on schedule to keep doing things. I told them they’re (Martin County) going to get some first downs, but once we can get them behind schedule, they’re (Martin County) going to have to do some things that they don’t typically do. We knew that they (Martin County) was going to try and get to the edge, but they couldn’t outrun us to the edge or they were going to have to throw the ball. I told them that eventually, they’re (Martin County) going to have to take a shot and when they take a shot, take advantage of the opportunity. They did just that. I told Ethan (Bentley), who didn’t get to play a lot because of a hamstring issue, they know our other guys, but they don’t know you. I told him that you’re going to be a surprise to them and you’re going to catch them off guard and that’s exactly what he did.”
Martin County didn’t quit, though. The Cardinals marched down the field on their next possession and Kolby Sparks scored with 5:34 left to play. The Cardinals scored on the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 29-22.
Martin County then went for and recovered the onside kick.
The Cardinals drove to the Shelby Valley six-yard line.
On fourth and three from the six, Shelby Valley’s defense made one final stand to stop the scoring threat.
Shelby Valley got going early on as freshman quarterback Russ Osborne scored on a 43-yard TD run with 3:43 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
“This team is probably one of the most athletic teams that I’ve ever coached,” Hampton said. “I told them that we just have to be us and can’t change our identity for other people. We’re not going to match other people’s identity. We’re just us. Our advantage is our athleticism and overall team speed. I think our other advantage is that they play so hard for each other. Each night or each game, we really never know who is going to make the big play. It depends on what they give us defensively. I have to give Martin County credit. Coach Muncy has done a great job and really had us scouted. We had to do some things that we don’t normally do. Russ (Osborne) made a great play to get us going. Once he got us going, the kids got some momentum going and then the other kids got going. They really just feed off of each other. It’s really fun to watch. They feed off of each other. Once one kid makes a play, the rest of the kids jump up and are excited and it just gets everybody going.”
Osborne led the way for the Wildcats on the night. He was five for 12 passing for 108 yards and a TD. He added 71 yards and a TD on five carries and scored twice on two-point conversions.
Running back Jayden Newsome had 108 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Wildcats’ second score came on an one-yard TD run by senior Jordan Little. Osborne scored the two-point conversion to give Shelby Valley a 15-0 lead.
Martin County’s Logan Proctor scored with 3:46 left in the first half to cut the lead to 15-7.
Shelby Valley wasn’t finished in the first half, though.
Osborne found Anthony Pallotta on a seam route in traffic for a 35-yard TD pass 2:26 left in the first half to push the lead to 21-7.
Pallotta finished the game with two catches for 71 yards and a TD. Keian Worrix added a 19-yard catch and a seven-yard carry for the Wildcats. Lincoln Billiter added two catches for 18 yards. Ethan Bentley had two carries for 13 yards and Little had five yards and a TD on two carries.
Shelby Valley advances to take on West Carter at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“This is the time of year that you play for survival,” Hampton said. “People talk and chant about things like region and state, but the truth is you really fight each Friday night to get the joy of playing the next Friday night. You play for the love of the game. West Carter is going to be a totally different game plan and scouting report for us. The polar opposite of what we just played. They are a team who matches up well and they are very athletic also. They probably have the premiere back in Eastern Kentucky (Leetavious Cline). It’s a different scheme and different game plan. It’s another great challenge to be totally honest. It’s a game that the coaching staff and team wanted to get back to.”
