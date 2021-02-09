ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley finished the game strong.
With 4:18 left to play, East Ridge’s Jackson Potter scored to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 46-44.
After that, Shelby Valley outscored the Warriors 20-4 to pull off a 66-48 win over and have the 59th District race to the No. 1 seed knotted up in a three-way tie.
Shelby Valley, Pikeville and East Ridge are tied at the top of the 59th District right now.
The district standings will be determined by the next games the three teams play against each other. If one team can knock off both of the other two, that team will earn the No. 1 seed heading into the district tournament.
The game was close until the end.
After Potter’s basket, Zack Johnson split a pair of free throws for the Wildcats. Anthony Pallotta followed with a basket at the 3:47 mark. Johnson scored again with 3:17 left. Robinson knocked down a three with 2:34 to give the Wildcats a double digit lead (54-44).
Keian Worrix followed with a basket and he was fouled on the shot; he knocked down the free throw as the lead grew to 57-44. Chaz Brown followed with a basket at the 1:24 mark of the fourth.
Robinson scored and was fouled with 1:16 left; he knocked down the free throw to push the lead to 62-44.
East Ridge’s Jon Mills stopped the 16-0 run by splitting a pair of free throws with 1:06 left to play.
Shelby Valley’s Jordan Little and Logan Hawkins added late baskets for the Wildcats and East Ridge’s Matt Mills knocked down a late three to set the final score of 66-48.
Worrix led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 21 points. Robinson followed with 19 points and Johnson added nine.
Isaac Woods led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 12 points. Braxton Stanley followed with 11 and Jon Mills scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The game started slow as Shelby Valley held an 8-4 lead after the first quarter.
Robinson opened the second quarter with a basket and he was fouled; he knocked down the free throw with 7:26 left in the first half to give the Wildcats an 11-4 lead.
Stanley answered with a three for East Ridge.
Stanley followed with a basket and he was fouled on the shot; he knocked down the free throw with 6:50 left to cut the Wildcat lead to 11-10.
Worrix came up with a steal and a basket with eight seconds left in the half to push the Shelby Valley lead to 22-16.
East Ridge’s Eli Rose answered with a basket to beat the halftime buzzer and cut the halftime lead to 22-18.
In the third quarter, Johnson scored with 6:04 left to push the Shelby Valley lead to 28-20.
Mills answered with a three for East Ridge to cut the lead to 28-23 with 5:07 left in the third.
Woods knocked down two free throws for the Warriors to cut the lead to 37-33 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Shelby Valley (7-3) is scheduled to visit Magoffin County (6-4) Monday at 6:00 p.m.
East Ridge (5-5) is scheduled to host Betsy Layne (4-5) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Keian Worrix 21, Kaden Robinson 17, Zack Johnson 9, Chaz Brown 6, Anthony Pallotta 6, Russ Osborne 3, Jordan Little 2, Logan Hawkins 2.
East Ridge — Isaac Woods 12, Braxton Stanley 11, Jon Mills 8, Eli Rose 6, Eli Sykes 4, Jackson Potter 4, Matt Mills 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.