Class 2A Playoffs
Who: Shelby Valley (8-2) at West Carter (8-1)
Kickoff: Friday, November 27, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Michael Blankenship Memorial Stadium, Olive Hill.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. West Carter, Daniel Barker.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 29-22 win over Martin County in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs, while West Carter opened the playoffs with a 36-6 win over Prestonsburg.
The Wildcats got off to a good start against Martin County.
Shelby Valley freshman quarterback Russ Osborne had a big game in his playoff debut.
Osborne was five for 12 passing for 108 yards and a TD. He added 71 rushing yards and a TD on five carries as well.
These two teams met in Week 3 of the regular season.
The young Wildcats made some mistakes early and the game snowballed away from them. West Carter picked up a 53-14 win.
Shelby Valley did show signs against the Comets, though.
It was Osborne’s third career start and Keian Worrix and Anthony Pallotta’s second game ever.
Osborne was nine for 18 passing for 115 yards and an interception. He also led the Wildcats in rushing with 90 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.
Worrix had four catches for 43 yards. Pallotta had a 10-yard catch.
Pallotta also had 37 rushing yards on four carries.
In the first game, West Carter’s Leetavious Cline had a big performance.
Cline rushed for 165 yards and four TDs on 13 carries. He also caught a 34-yard TD.
West Carter quarterback Orey Perry was seven for 12 for 124 yards and two TDs with an interception.
Blake McGlone led the wide receivers with two catches for 49 yards. Jackson Bond had three catches for 38 yards and a TD.
West Carter’s defense came up with three turnovers in the game. The Comets came up with two fumble recoveries and Gage Leadingham also had an interception.
The Comets are filled with senior leaders, while the Wildcats have a young roster.
Has Shelby Valley grown up since the first game?
Yes, but how much?
Playoff football is more pressure filled. The Wildcats stepped up and found a way to hold off Martin County last Friday night after the momentum shifted to the Cardinals.
The Wildcats made plays when they needed too, but the offense was almost non-existent in the second half.
Shelby Valley will have to put together sustained drives to help the defense rest.
Look for the Wildcats to try and get their athletes involved anyway possible Friday night to take pressure off of Russ Osborne.
Who 2 Watch: Shelby Valley freshman quarterback Russ Osborne.
Osborne made some early mistakes in the first meeting, but settled down later in the game.
Osborne will have to play a mistake free game Friday night.
Look for Shelby Valley to get Worrix and Pallotta going early.
Those two are playmakers.
Also if they get going, it could open things up for Osborne and Jayden Newsome running the ball.
Shelby Valley is at its best when everybody is involved offensively and the field opens up for their athletes to make plays.
If Osborne can get his playmakers the ball in space, the Wildcats will have a chance to have success against West Carter.
Ethan Bentley also possess speed and Lincoln Billiter is a good pass catcher.
Senior Jordan Little runs hard and could take some pressure off of Osborne if he can get going running the ball.
Look for Shelby Valley to get as many athletes involved to open the field up as much as possible.
If that happens, the Wildcats could have a chance to pull off a huge upset over a good West Carter team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.