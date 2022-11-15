ROBINSON CREEK — Lincoln Billiter broke up a pass on third down and then came to the sidelines and collapsed.
Shelby Valley had to buckle down with one of its leaders down on the sidelines in a scary situation.
Middlesboro converted on fourth down to keep the game alive, but four plays later, Jayden Newsome came up with a sack to force Middlesboro to turn the ball over and downs and give the Wildcats a 28-21 win in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Billiter was taken to the hospital after the game, but since he has been released and is OK after the incident on the sidelines.
The Wildcats survived with the win, but it didn’t come without a cost.
Besides Billiter’s situation, Russ Osborne hurt his shoulder playing defense on the first play of the game and sometimes later, he broke his collarbone. Osborne will be out for the rest of the Wildcats’ playoff run.
Newsome stepped up for the Wildcats and put the ailing Wildcats on his back, especially on offense. Newsome finished the game with 237 rushing yards and two TDs on 31 carries.
Despite being injured, Osborne was six for 12 passing for 67 yards. He also rushed for 82 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.
Brady Bentley had three carries for 44 yards. He also had three catches for 26 yards.
Backup quarterback Brady Johnson had a huge 10-yard first down run in the fourth quarter filling in for Osborne.
Ethan Mullins led the receivers with two catches for 30 yards. Billiter hauled in an 11-yard catch.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start.
Middlesboro received the ball to open the game, but the Wildcats forced the Yellowjackets to punt.
Middlesboro returned the favor on the Wildcats’ opening drive and forced Shelby Valley to punt. On the punt, Middlesboro blocked the kick and took over deep in Shelby Valley territory.
The Yellowjackets took over at the Shelby Valley 11-yard line and Cayden Grigsby scored from seven yards out with 9:13 left to take a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats answered as Osborne scored on a quarterback keeper with 5:12 left in the first quarter. After Trey Compton’s extra-point, the Wildcats and Yellowjackets were tied at 7-7.
Shelby Valley’s defense stepped up and forced Middlesboro to punt on their next possession, but the Wildcats fumbled the punt and the Yellowjackets recovered own their own 46-yard line as the first quarter came to a close.
The Yellowjackets couldn’t do anything with the ball as a bad snap on fourth down forced them to turn the ball over on downs. The Wildcats took over at the Middlesboro 46-yard line with 11:01 left in the first half.
Shelby Valley marched down the field, but on fourth and goal from the Middlesboro nine-yard line, Osborne’s pass to Billiter in the end zone was incomplete as the Yellowjackets took over at their own 11-yard line.
The Yellowjackets marched down the field and Grigsby scored on a 36-yard TD run with 2:36 left in the first half to put Middlesboro on top 14-7.
The Yellowjackets took the 14-7 lead into the halftime break.
The Wildcats got the ball to open the third quarter. Shelby Valley took advantage as Osborne scored on a two-yard keeper with 9:40 left. Compton knocked down the extra-point to tie things at 14-14.
The Wildcats got the ball back after holding Middlesboro on its first drive of the second half, but Shelby Valley fumbled the ball back to Middlesboro with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
The Yellowjackets attempted a field goal with 1:45 left in the third, but the kick sailed wide left as the game remained tied at 14-14.
The Wildcats took advantage of the missed field goal as they marched down the field and Newsome capped off a 75-yard drive with a nine-yard TD run with 9:04 left to play. The score pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 20-14.
Middlesboro answered as Grigsby found Kameron Wilson for a 40-yard TD pass with 8:48 left. After the extra-point, the Yellowjackets held a 21-20 lead.
Shelby Valley didn’t quit and with Osborne not playing, fed the ball to Newsome. On a big third down play, backup quarterback Brady Johnson picked up the first down with a 10-yard run. Bentley also had a long running play to help set up Newsome’s two-yard TD run with 3:31 left. Newsome also converted the two-point play to give the Wildcats a 28-21 lead.
On Middlesboro’s drive is when Billiter went out and then four plays later, Newsome came up with the game-winning sack to help the Wildcats move on to the third round of the KHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Shelby Valley (10-2) is scheduled to visit Beechwood (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the region championship round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Tigers are the defending Class 2A state champions.
