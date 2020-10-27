The game was called early in the fourth due to lightning, but Shelby Valley had control of the game well before that as the Wildcats cruised to a 34-7 win over Bath County Friday night in Class 2A District 8 action.
The Wildcat offense put up plenty of offense in just a little over three quarters of play.
Shelby Valley rushed for 316 yards on the night and added 213 passing yards for 529 total yards of offense on the night.
Freshman quarterback Russ Osborne had another outstanding performance. Osborne was seven for 13 passing for 213 yards and three TDs. He added 25 yards rushing on just three carries.
Sophomore running back Jayden Newsome rushed for 167 yards and a TD on 13 carries. Senior running back Jordan Little added 56 yards on the ground on just five carries.
Anthony Pallotta had a big game for the Wildcats. He caught four passes for 154 yards and three TDs to lead the receivers. He also rushed for 51 yards and a TD on three carries. Pallotta had 205 total yards of offense and four TDs on seven touches.
Tight end Lincoln Billiter added three catches for 59 yards and Ethan Bentley rushed for 17 yards on three carries.
Billiter also led the Wildcat defense with 14 total tackles and a sack; two of his tackles went for losses. Caleb Lovins added 11 total tackles.
Jordan Ratliff came up with an interception for the Wildcats as well.
Shelby Valley (6-1) is scheduled to visit Danville Friday night. It will be a tough road test and a good measuring stick to see where the Wildcats are at heading into the Class 2A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.